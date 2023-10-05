Benny's Pizza Palace and Social Club 1601 Monterey St.
Food
From the Fryer
BABY Pizza
BABY B.Y.O
Mozz, Red, Choice of toppings
BABY Meat Kingdom
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mozzarella, red sauce
BABY Benny Pepps
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Red Sauce
BABY Pepe N Pina
Pepperoni, Pineapple, Mozzarella, red sauce
BABY Veggie
Bell , onion, olive, mush, mozzarella, red sauce
BABY G.D.B
Pepp, Saus, Ham, mush, bell, Mozz, onion, red
BABY CHEESE
Extra Mozzarella, red sauce
BABY The Brian
Pepperoni, olives, mozzarella, red sauce
BABY Hot N Fun Guy
saus, mush, onion, mozz, red
BABY STIX
Mozz, spices
BABY Dad Bod
BBQ Sauce, Pork Belly, Mozarella, Carmelized onion, arugula
BABY Itallian Stallion
Meatball, Salami, Onions, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella, Benny's famous red sauce
BABY Ba-Kaww
Chicken, Garlic, sundried tomato, artichoke hearts, ricotta, pesto sauce
BABY Hot N FunGuy
Salad
LARGE Antipasta
Pepp, Ham, Ice, Romaine, carrot, mush, cabbage, olives, tom, croutons, mozz
LARGE Arugula
LARGE Caesar
Romaine, tomatos, croutons, parmesan, crouton
LARGE House
ice, romaine, carrot, mush, cabbage, olive tom, croutons, mozz
