Popular Items

LARGE Caesar

$15.95

Romaine, tomatos, croutons, parmesan, crouton

Wings

$12.95+

CLASSIC The Brian

$32.95

Pepperoni, olives, mozzarella, red sauce

Food

From the Fryer

Wings

$12.95+

Chicken Nugs

$9.95+

Corn Dog Bites

$9.95+

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Mojo Potatos

$7.95

Fries

$7.95

Meatball Sub

$17.95

House made meatballs on fresh olive oil, butter, garlic, Benny's famous marinara and mozzarella

BOWL O Meatballs

$16.95

ONION RINGS

$8.95

1/2 BASKET

$8.95

Garlic Bread

$7.95

By The Slice

Lasagna

$17.95

Meat Kingdom Slice

$6.72

Slice/Salad/Beer

$15.00

BABY Pizza

BABY B.Y.O

$15.95

Mozz, Red, Choice of toppings

BABY Meat Kingdom

$23.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mozzarella, red sauce

BABY Benny Pepps

$18.95

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Red Sauce

BABY Pepe N Pina

$19.95

Pepperoni, Pineapple, Mozzarella, red sauce

BABY Veggie

$21.95

Bell , onion, olive, mush, mozzarella, red sauce

BABY G.D.B

$24.95

Pepp, Saus, Ham, mush, bell, Mozz, onion, red

BABY CHEESE

$16.43

Extra Mozzarella, red sauce

BABY The Brian

$18.49

Pepperoni, olives, mozzarella, red sauce

BABY Hot N Fun Guy

$21.58

saus, mush, onion, mozz, red

BABY STIX

$12.95

Mozz, spices

BABY Dad Bod

$21.95

BBQ Sauce, Pork Belly, Mozarella, Carmelized onion, arugula

BABY Itallian Stallion

$23.95

Meatball, Salami, Onions, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella, Benny's famous red sauce

BABY Ba-Kaww

$23.95

Chicken, Garlic, sundried tomato, artichoke hearts, ricotta, pesto sauce

BABY Hot N FunGuy

$20.95

CLASSIC Pizza

CLASSIC B.Y.O

$24.95

Mozz, Red, Choice of toppings

CLASSIC Meat Kingdom

$36.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mozzarella, red sauce

CLASSIC Benny Pepps

$28.95

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Red Sauce

CLASSIC Pepe N Pina

$31.95

Pepperoni, Pineapple, Mozzarella, red sauce

CLASSIC Veggie

$35.95

Bell , onion, olive, mush, mozzarella, red sauce

CLASSIC G.D.B

$39.95

Pepp, Saus, Ham, mush, bell, Mozz, onion, red

CLASSIC CHEESE

$27.95

Extra Mozzarella, red sauce

CLASSIC The Brian

$32.95

Pepperoni, olives, mozzarella, red sauce

CLASSIC Hot N Fun Guy

$36.95

sausage, mush, onion, mozz, red

CLASSIC STIX

$15.95

Mozz, spices

CLASSIC Dad Bod

$33.95

BBQ Sauce, Pork Belly, Mozarella, Carmelized onion, arugula

CLASSIC Itallian Stallion

$34.95

Meatball, Salami, Onions, Pepperonicini, Mozzarella, Benny's Famous Red Sauce

CLASSIC Ba-Kaww

$36.95

Chicken, Garlic, Sundried Tomato, Artichoke Hearts, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Pesto

CLASSIC HOT N FUNGUY

$33.95

Salad

LARGE Antipasta

$19.95

Pepp, Ham, Ice, Romaine, carrot, mush, cabbage, olives, tom, croutons, mozz

LARGE Arugula

$17.95

LARGE Caesar

$15.95

Romaine, tomatos, croutons, parmesan, crouton

LARGE House

$14.95

ice, romaine, carrot, mush, cabbage, olive tom, croutons, mozz

SMALL Antipasta

$11.95

Pepp, Ham, Ice, Romaine, carrot, mush, cabbage, olives, tom, croutons, mozz

SMALL Arugula

$10.95

SMALL Caesar

$8.95

Romaine, tomatos, croutons, parmesan, crouton

SMALL House

$8.95

ice, romaine, carrot, mush, cabbage, olive tom, croutons, mozz

Sides

LG Side Ranch

$1.03

SM Side Ranch

$0.52

Marinara

$1.03

Hot Honey

$3.08

Dessert

Tiramisu

$10.95

Cinnastix

$10.95+

FROZEN TO GO

FROZEN Lasagna - MEAT

$59.95

FROZEN - Lasagna - CHEESE

$54.95

FROZEN PIZZA

$13.95

MONTHLY SPECIALS

BABY Delgado

$24.67Out of stock

CLASSIC Delgado

$39.09Out of stock

BABY Pride Pizza

$20.95Out of stock

CLASSIC Pride Pizza

$33.95Out of stock

BABY Cherry On Top

$22.95Out of stock

CLASSIC Cherry On Top

$34.95Out of stock

Cheese Sticks

BABY Cheese Sticks

$10.95

CLASSIC Cheese Sticks

$13.95

N/a Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Coke

$3.95

Cutwater Ginger Beer

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.95

DP

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Red Bull/Sugar Free

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

MOCKTAIL

$5.00