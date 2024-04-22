Benny's Tacos & Rotisserie Chicken Culver City
Benny's Online Menu
Breakfast (all day)
- Breakfast Burrito$12.95
VOTED AS ONE OF THE BEST BREAKFAST BURRITOS IN LA BY EATER LA! Scrambled Eggs, Jack cheese, Tator Tots, Bacon, Pico de Gallo, Choice Beans
- Steak & Egg Burrito$15.95
A GIANT breakfast burrito stuffed with Steak and Scrambled Eggs, jack cheese, breakfast potatoes, green salsa, pico de gallo, caramelized onions-poblano peppers wrapped in a 13” flour tortilla
- Breakfast Quesadilla$12.95
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Jack Cheese, Tator Tots all stuffed in a 13" Flour Tortilla and Grilled served with sides of Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole
- Huevos Rancheros$8.95
2 Fried Eggs Topped with our Homemade Red Enchilada Sauce, Spanish Rice & Choice of Beans served with Tortillas
Favorites
- Benny's Nachos$11.95
Tortilla Chips topped with melted Jack cheese, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapeños
- Supreme Fries$12.95
French Fries topped with melted Jack cheese, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapeños
- Homemade Mexican Chicken Soup$13.95
Hearty Bowl of Chicken Soup (1qt) with Whole Chicken, Fresh Veggies, Potatoes, served side of Spanish Rice & Choice of Tortillas
- Southwestern Salad$9.95
Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Jack Cheese, Corn, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Tortilla Strips, Creamy Cilantro Dressing
- Chips & Guacamole$7.95
Hand-Cut Torilla Chips served with Fresh Guacamole
- Chips & Salsa$5.95
Hand-Cut Torilla Chips served with Benny's Salsa perfect for dipping! (salsa made with: tomato, chipotle, hatch chillies, garlic and cilantro)
Tacos
- Carne Asada Taco$4.55
Grilled Marinated Steak, Cilantro-Onion Mix, Yellow Corn Tortilla
- Rotisserie Style Chicken Taco$3.95
Rotisserie Style Chicken (dark meat), Radish, Cilantro, Pickled Onions, Yellow Corn Tortilla
- Chipotle Chicken Taco$3.95
Slow-Cooked Chicken Breast in a Red Chipotle Sauce, Cilantro-Onion Mix, Yellow Corn Tortilla
- Al Pastor Taco$3.95
Grilled Achiote-Marinated Pork, Grilled Pineapple, Cilantro-Onion Mix, Yellow Corn Tortilla
- Beef Barbacoa Taco$4.55
Slow-Cooked Shredded Beef, Radish, Cilantro Pickled Onions, Yellow Corn Tortilla
- Carnitas Taco$3.95
Slow-Cooked Shredded Pork, Cilantro-Onion Mix, Yellow Corn Tortilla