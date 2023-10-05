Benny's Tacos Santa Monica
Popular Items
Ground Beef Taco
Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Hard Shell Tortilla
Grilled Chicken Burrito Bowl
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole
Al Pastor Quesadilla
Grilled Achiote-Marinated Pork, Jack Cheese, Rajas: Caramelized Poblanos-Onions, side of Sour Cream & Guacamole
POS Food Menu
Breakfast (all day)
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Jack Cheese, Tator Tots, Pico de Gallo & Choice of Beans
Breakfast Quesadilla
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Jack Cheese, Tator Tots side of Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole
Huevos Rancheros
2 Eggs, Red Sauce, Rice & Choice of Beans served with Tortillas
Steak & Egg Burrito
Angus Steak & Eggs, Jack Cheese, Tator Tots, Pico de Gallo, Caramelized Onnions-Poblano Peppers
Favorites
Chips & Salsa
Hand-Cut Torilla Chips served with Benny's Salsa
Chips & Guacamole
Hand-Cut Torilla Chips served with Fresh Guacamole
Benny's Nachos
Tortilla Chips topped with melted Jack cheese, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapeños
Supreme Fries
French Fries topped with melted Jack cheese, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapeños
Soup & Salad
Tostada Bowl
Ground Beef Tostada Bowl
Carne Asada Tostada Bowl
Grilled Angus Steak, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Crispy Tostada Bowl
Barbaoca Tostada Bowl
Slow-Cooked Angus Beef, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Crispy Totada Shells
Carnitas Tostada Bowl
Slow-Cooked Pork, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Crispy Tostada Bowl
Al Pastor Tostada Bowl
Grilled Achiote-Marinated Pork, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Crispy Tostada Bowl
Chipotle Chicken Tostada Bowl
Slow-Cooked Chicken Breast in a Red Sauce, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole in served in a Crispy Tostada Bowl
Rotisserie Chicken Tostada Bowl
Rotisserie Chicken (dark meat), Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Crispy Tostada Bowl
Grilled Chicken Tostada Bowl
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Crispy Tostada Shell
Grilled Fish Tostada Bowl
Grilled Shrimp Tostada Bowl
Grilled Marianted Shrimp, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Tostada Bowl
Veggie Tostada Bowl
Mixed Grilled Veggies, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Crispy Tostada Bowl
Tostada Bowl No Meat
Quesadillas
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Carne Asada Quesadilla
Grilled Angus Steak, Jack Cheese, Rajas: Caramelized Poblanos-Onions, side of Sour Cream & Guacamole
Barbacoa Quesadilla
Slow-Cooked Shredded Angus Beef, Jack Cheese, Rajas: Caramelized Poblanos-Onions, side of Sour Cream & Guacamole
Carnitas Quesadilla
Slow-Cooked Pork, Jack Cheese, Rajas: Caramelized Poblanos-Onions, side of Sour Cream & Guacamole
Al Pastor Quesadilla
Grilled Achiote-Marinated Pork, Jack Cheese, Rajas: Caramelized Poblanos-Onions, side of Sour Cream & Guacamole
Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla
Shredded Chicken in a Red Sauce, Jack Cheese, Rajas: Caramelized Poblanos-Onions, side of Sour Cream & Guacamole
Rotisserie Chicken Quesadilla
Rotisserie Chicken (dark mesat) Jack Cheese, Rajas: Caramelized Poblanos-Onions, side of Sour Cream & Guacamole
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled Marianted Shrimp, Jack Cheese, Rajas: Caramelized Poblanos-Onions, side of Sour Cream & Guacamole
Veggie Quesadilla
Mixed Grilled Veggies, Jack Cheese, Rajas: Caramelized Poblanos-Onions, side of Sour Cream & Guacamole
Cheese Quesadilla
Jack Cheese, Rajas: Caramelized Poblanos-Onions, side of Sour Cream & Guacamole
Tacos
Ground Beef Taco
Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Hard Shell Tortilla
Carne Asada Taco
Grilled Angus Steak, Cilantro-Onion Mix, Yellow Corn Tortilla
Barbacoa Taco
Slow-Cooked Shredded Angus Beef, Radish, Cilantro Pickled Onions, Yellow Corn Tortilla
Carnitas Taco
Slow-Cooked Shredded Pork, Cilantro-Onion Mix, Yellow Corn Tortilla
Al Pastor Taco
Grilled Achiote-Marinated Pork, Grilled Pineapple, Cilantro-Onion Mix, Yellow Corn Tortilla
Chipotle Chicken Taco
Slow-Cooked Chicken Breast in a Red Sauce, Cilantro-Onion Mix, Yellow Corn Tortill-
Rotisserie Chicken Taco
Rotisserie Chicken (dark meat), Radish, Cilantro, Pickled Onions, Yellow Corn Tortilla
Grilled Fish Taco
Cabbage Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Chipotle Crema, Yellow Corn Tortilla
Fried Fish Taco
Cabbage Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Chipotle Crema, Yellow Corn Tortilla
Grilled Shrimp Taco
Pineapple-Jicama Salsa, Lettuce, Chipotle Crema
Grilled Veggie Taco
Zucchini, Red Bell & Poblano Peppers, Mushrooms, Corn, Avocado, Chimichurri Salsa, Yellow Corn Tortilla
--Seperate Plate--
Tacos Tuesday*
Grilled Chicken Taco
Grande Burritos
Classic Burrito
Choice of Protein: Jack Cheese, Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans, 13" Flour Tortilla
California Burrito
Choice of Protein: Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, French Fries (inside) 13" Flour Tortilla
Fajita Style Burrito
Choice of Grilled Chicken, Pork, Steak or Shrimp, Jack Cheese, Peppers & Onions, Pice de Gallo & Choice of Beans, 13' Flour Tortilla
Veggie-Veggie Burrito
Zucchini, Red Bell & Poblano Peppers, Mushrooms, Corn, Avocado, Beans, Jack Cheese, Chimichurri Salsa, 13" Flour Tortilla
Avocado Supreme
Whole Avocado, Choice of Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream, 13" Flour Tortilla
Fish Burrito
Cabbage Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Chipotle Crema, 13" Flour Tortilla
Shrimp Burrito
Spanish Rice, Jack Cheese, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, 13" Flour Tortilla
Surf & Turf Burrito
Grilled Steak & Shrimp, Jack Cheese, Chimichurri Crema, Rajas: Caramelized Poblanos-Onions, 13" Flour Tortillas
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Choice of Beans, Jack and Oaxaca Cheese, 13" Flour Tortillas
Burrito Bowl
Groundbeef Bowl
Carne Asada Burrito Bowl
Grilled Angus Steak, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole
Barbacoa Burrito Bowl
Slow-Cooked Angus Beef, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole
Carnitas Burrito Bowl
Slow-Cooked Pork, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole
Al Pastor Burrito Bowl
Grilled Achiote-Marinated Pork, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole
Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl
Slow-Cooked Chicken Breast in a Red Sauce, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole
Rotisserie Chicken Burrito Bowl
Rotisserie Chicken (dark meat), Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole
Grilled Chicken Burrito Bowl
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole
Grilled Fish Bowl
Grilled Shrimp Burrito Bowl
Grilled Marianted Shrimp, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole
Veggie Burrito Bowl
Mixed Grilled Veggies, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole
No Meat Burrito Bowl
Mixed Grilled Veggies, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole
Enchiladas
Cheese Enchiladas
(3) Corn Tortillas Rolled with Oaxaca & Jack Cheese Smothered with Green or Red Sauce, Sour Cream, topped with Lettuce & Avocado, served with Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Guacamole
Green Chicken Enchiladas
(3) Corn Tortillas Rolled with Shredded Chicken, Oaxaca & Jack Cheese Smothered with Red, Sour Cream, topped with Lettuce & Avocado, served with Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Guacamole
Red Chicken Enchiladas
(3) Corn Tortillas Rolled with Shredded Beef, Oaxaca & Jack Cheese Smothered with Red, Sour Cream, topped with Lettuce & Avocado, served with Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Guacamole
Beef Barbacoa Enchiladas
(3) Corn Tortillas Rolled with Shredded Chicken, Oaxaca & Jack Cheese Smothered with Green, Sour Cream, topped with Lettuce & Avocado, served with Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Guacamole
Plates
Benny's 2 Taco Plate
Choice of 2 Tacos, served with Side of Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans, Guacamole & Chips
Macho Wet Burrito
Our Claasic Burrito Smothered with your Choice of Red or Green Sauce, Sour Cream, Served with Sides of Spanish Rice & Beans, Guacamole & Chips
Carne Asada Plate
Grilled Angus Flap Steak, Grilled Onions, Chimmichuri Salsa, Served with sides of Guacmole, Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Choice of Tortillas
Grilled Chicken Fajitas
Chicken Breast Grilled with Peppers, Onions & Pico de Gallo served with Sides of Guacamole, Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Choice of Tortillas
Grilled Steak Fajitas
Angus Flap Steak Grilled with Peppers, Onions & Pico de Gallo served with Sides of Guacamole, Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Choice of Tortillas
Grilled Shrimp Fajitas
Marianted Shrimp Grilled with Peppers, Onions & Pico de Gallo served with Sides of Guacamole, Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Choice of Tortillas
Grilled Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
Angus Flap Steak & Shrimp Grilled with Peppers, Onions & Pico de Gallo served with Sides of Guacamole, Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Choice of Tortillas
Rotisserie Chicken
Half Chicken 1 Side
Citrus & Garlic Brined All Natural Free-Ranged Chicken, Garlic Paste, Choice of Side, Choice of Tortillas or Chips
Half Chicken 2 Side
Citrus & Garlic Brined All Natural Free-Ranged Chicken, Garlic Paste, Choice of Sides, Choice of Tortillas or Chips
Whole Chicken 2 Side
Citrus & Garlic Brined All Natural Free-Ranged Chicken, Garlic Paste, Choice of Sides, Choice of Tortillas or Chips
Whole Chicken a la carte
Citrus & Garlic Brined All Natural Free-Ranged Chicken, Garlic Paste, Choice of Tortillas or Chips
2 Whole Chicken Combo
Citrus & Garlic Brined All Natural Free-Ranged Chicken, Garlic Paste, Choice of 4 Sides, Choice of Tortillas or Chips
Sides
Salsa
1/2 Avocado Side
Guacamole
Mexican Sour Cream
Pico de Gallo
Spanish Rice (8oz)
Homemade Beans 8oz
French Fries
SIDE Grilled Veggies Side
Cabbage Salad
House Salad
Bag of Chips
Side of Meat
Side of Tortillas
Limes
Chimichurri
Cilantro Ranch
Grilled Jalapenos
Pickled Carrots
Pickled Jalapenos
Side of Cheese
Cilantro Mix
Chipotle Sauce
Garlic Paste
Empty Tostada Bowl
Dessert
Employee Menu
Employee Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Jack Cheese, Tator Tots, Pico de Gallo & Choice of Beans
Employee Classic Burrito
Choice of Protein: Jack Cheese, Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans, 13" Flour Tortilla
Employee Benny's 2 Taco Plate
Choice of 2 Tacos, served with Side of Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans, Guacamole & Chips
Employee Southwestern Salad
Romaine, Avocado, Jack Cheese, Corn, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Tortilla Strips, Cilantro Dressing
POS Drink Menu
Bottled Drinks
Mexican Coke
Diet Coke
Fanta Orange
Jarritos: Lime
Jarritos: Mandarin
Jarritos: Tamarindo
Jarritos: Punch
Jarritos: Pineapple
Vitamin Water: Tropical Citrus
Vitamin Water: Dragonfruit
Vitamin Water:
Smart Water
Topo Chico
San Pellegrino
Iced tea
Sangria
Coke Zero
POS Catering Menu
Catering Platters
Taco Catering Platter
Feeds 15-16 Guests: Includes: Spanish rice, choice of beans (pinto or black), fresh guacamole, shredded lettuce, shredded Jack cheese, corn tortillas, green salsa, spicy red salsa, pickled jalapeños, tortilla chips & Churros Plates and Utensils Included by request only
Fajita Catering Platter
Feeds 15-16 Guests: Includes: 2 Tray of Chicken Fajitas, Spanish rice, choice of beans (pinto or black), fresh guacamole, shredded lettuce, shredded Jack cheese, corn and flour tortillas, green salsa, spicy red salsa, pickled jalapeños, tortilla chips & Churros Plates and Utensils Included by request only
Mixed Catering Platter
Feeds 15-16 Guests: Includes: 15-18 Tacos and 1 Tray of Chicken Fajitas, Spanish rice, choice of beans (pinto or black), fresh guacamole, shredded lettuce, shredded Jack cheese, corn and flour tortillas, green salsa, spicy red salsa, pickled jalapeños, tortilla chips & Churros … Plates and Utensils Included by request
Burrito Catering Platter
Quesadilla Catering Platter
Rotisserie Chicken Platter
Enchilada Catering Platter
Breakfast Burrito Catering Platter
Breakfast Quesadilla Catering Platter
Family Platters
A La Carte
Meats per Pound
1/2 Tray of Fajitas
Enchiladas Cheese (each)
Chicken Enchiladas (each)
Beef Barbacoa Enchiladas (each)
Dozen Tortillas
Rice
Beans
Chips
Churros
Southwest Salad Tray
Guacamole
Monterey Jack Cheese
Onion-Cilantro Mix
Pico De Gallo
House-Made Salsa
