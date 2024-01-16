Benny's Tacos WLA 8250 W 3rd St.
Benny's Online Menu
Breakfast (all day)
- Breakfast Burrito
VOTED AS ONE OF THE BEST BREAKFAST BURRITOS IN LA BY EATER LA! Scrambled Eggs, Jack cheese, Tator Tots, Bacon, Pico de Gallo, Choice Beans$12.95
- Steak & Egg Burrito
A GIANT breakfast burrito stuffed with Steak and Scrambled Eggs, jack cheese, breakfast potatoes, green salsa, pico de gallo, caramelized onions-poblano peppers wrapped in a 13” flour tortilla$15.95
- Breakfast Quesadilla
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Jack Cheese, Tator Tots all stuffed in a 13" Flour Tortilla and Grilled served with sides of Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole$12.95
- Huevos Rancheros
2 Fried Eggs Topped with our Homemade Red Enchilada Sauce, Spanish Rice & Choice of Beans served with Tortillas$9.95
Favorites
- Benny's Nachos
Tortilla Chips topped with melted Jack cheese, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapeños$11.95
- Supreme Fries
French Fries topped with melted Jack cheese, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapeños$12.95
- Homemade Mexican Chicken Soup
Hearty Bowl of Chicken Soup (1qt) with Whole Chicken, Fresh Veggies, Potatoes, served side of Spanish Rice & Choice of Tortillas$13.95
- Southwestern Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Jack Cheese, Corn, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Tortilla Strips, Creamy Cilantro Dressing$10.95
- Chips & Guacamole
Hand-Cut Torilla Chips served with Fresh Guacamole$7.95
- Chips & Salsa
Hand-Cut Torilla Chips served with Benny's Salsa perfect for dipping! (salsa made with: tomato, chipotle, hatch chillies, garlic and cilantro)$5.95
Tacos
- Hard Shell Ground Beef Taco
Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Hard Shell Tortilla$3.95
- Carne Asada Taco
Grilled Marinated Steak, Cilantro-Onion Mix, Yellow Corn Tortilla$4.75
- Rotisserie Style Chicken Taco
Rotisserie Style Chicken (dark meat), Radish, Cilantro, Pickled Onions, Yellow Corn Tortilla$3.95
- Chipotle Chicken Taco
Slow-Cooked Chicken Breast in a Red Chipotle Sauce, Cilantro-Onion Mix, Yellow Corn Tortilla$3.95
- Al Pastor Taco
Grilled Achiote-Marinated Pork, Grilled Pineapple, Cilantro-Onion Mix, Yellow Corn Tortilla$3.95
- Beef Barbacoa Taco
Slow-Cooked Shredded Beef, Radish, Cilantro Pickled Onions, Yellow Corn Tortilla$4.75
- Carnitas Taco
Slow-Cooked Shredded Pork, Cilantro-Onion Mix, Yellow Corn Tortilla$3.95
- Grilled Shrimp Taco
Grilled Marinated Pork, Pineapple-Jicama Salsa, Lettuce, Chipotle Crema$4.55
- Fried Fish Taco
Baja Style Fried Fish, Cabbage Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Chipotle Crema, Yellow Corn Tortilla$4.55
- Grilled Fish Taco
Marinated Grilled Fish, Cabbage Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Chipotle Crema, Yellow Corn Tortilla$4.55
- Grilled Veggie Taco
Zucchini, Red Bell & Poblano Peppers, Mushrooms, Corn, Avocado, Chimichurri Salsa, Yellow Corn Tortilla$3.95
Grande Burritos
- Classic Burrito
Our Classic Burrito is made with your choice of protein and beans all wrapped in a large 13" flour tortilla with Spanish rice and Jack cheese$12.95
- California Burrito
Our most Popular Burrito! Your choice of protein all wrapped in large 13" flour tortilla with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, Jack cheese and French Fries$13.95
- Fajita Style Burrito
Choice of Grilled Chicken, Pork, Steak or Shrimp, Jack Cheese, Peppers & Onions, Pice de Gallo & Choice of Beans, 13' Flour Tortilla$12.95
- Avocado Supreme
Whole Avocado, Choice of Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream, 13" Flour Tortilla$12.95
- Surf & Turf Burrito
ONE OF OUR MOST POPULAR BURRITOS! Marinated Steak and Shrimp, Poblano Peppers-Caramelized Onions, Chimichurri crema$17.95
- Bean & Cheese Burrito
OLD SCHOOL Bean and Cheese Burrito Jack and Oaxaca Cheese wrapped in 13" Flour Tortillas with your choice of beans$8.95
- Shrimp Burrito
Grilled Marinated Shrimp, Spanish Rice, Jack Cheese, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, 13" Flour Tortilla$14.95
- Grilled Fish Burrito
Grilled Baja Fish Tacos wrapped up in a 13" Flour Tortilla! Cabbage Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Chipotle Crema$14.95
- Veggie-Veggie Burrito
Grilled Zucchini, Red Bell & Poblano Peppers, Mushrooms, Corn, Avocado, Choice of Beans, Jack Cheese, Chimichurri Salsa, 13" Flour Tortilla$12.95
Quesadillas
- Cheese Quesadilla
13” flour tortilla Jack cheese, caramelized onions-poblano peppers, cut into 4 pieces served with a side of sour cream & guacamole$10.95
- Veggie Quesadilla
13” flour tortilla Grilled Veggies, mushrooms & jack cheese, caramelized onions-poblano peppers, cut into 4 pieces side of sour cream & guacamole$11.95
- Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla
13” flour tortilla Shredded Chicken in a red sauce, jack cheese, caramelized onions-poblano peppers, cut into 4 pieces side of sour cream & guacamole$12.95
- Carne Asada Quesadilla
13” flour tortilla Grilled Steak, jack cheese, caramelized onions-poblano peppers, cut into 4 pieces side of sour cream & guacamole$15.95
- Rotisserie Chicken Quesadilla
Rotisserie Style Chicken (dark mesat), jack cheese, caramelized onions-poblano peppers, cut into 4 pieces, side of sour cream & guacamole$12.95
- Beef Barbacoa Quesadilla
13” flour tortilla slow-cooked shredded beef, jack cheese, caramelized onions-poblano peppers, cut into 4 pieces, side of sour cream & guacamole$14.95
- Al Pastor Quesadilla
Grilled Achiote-Marinated Pork, Jack Cheese, Rajas: Caramelized Poblanos-Onions, side of Sour Cream & Guacamole$12.95
- Carnitas Quesadilla
13” flour tortilla Slow-cooked Pork, jack cheese, caramelized onions-poblano peppers, cut into 4 pieces, side of sour cream & guacamole$12.95
- Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled Marianted Shrimp, Jack Cheese, Rajas: Caramelized Poblanos-Onions, side of Sour Cream & Guacamole$15.95
Burrito Bowls
- Veggie Burrito Bowl
Mixed grilled veggies over Spanish rice, beans, Jack cheese, topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole & pickled jalapeños$12.95
- Grilled Chicken Burrito Bowl
Grilled marinated chicken over Spanish rice, beans, Jack cheese, topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole & pickled jalapeños$13.95
- Carne Asada Burrito Bowl
Grilled steak over Spanish rice, beans, Jack cheese, topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole & pickled jalapeños$15.95
- Al Pastor Burrito Bowl
Grilled Achiote-Marinated Pork over Spanish rice, beans, Jack cheese, topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole & pickled jalapeños$13.95
- Rotisserie Style Chicken Burrito Bowl
Rotisserie Chicken (dark meat) over Spanish rice, beans, Jack cheese, topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole & pickled jalapeños$13.95
- Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl
Slow-Cooked Chicken Breast in a Red Sauce over Spanish rice, beans, Jack cheese, topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole & pickled jalapeños$13.95
- Grilled Shrimp Burrito Bowl
Grilled Marianted Shrimp over Spanish rice, beans, Jack cheese, topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole & pickled jalapeños$15.95
- Carnitas Burrito Bowl
Slow-Cooked Pork over Spanish rice, beans, Jack cheese, topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole & pickled jalapeños$13.95
- Beef Barbacoa Burrito Bowl
Slow-Cooked Angus Beef over Spanish rice, beans, Jack cheese, topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole & pickled jalapeños$15.95
Tostada Bowls
- Veggie Tostada Bowl
Mixed Grilled Veggies, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Crispy Tostada Bowl$12.95
- Grilled Chicken Tostada Bowl
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Crispy Tostada Shell$13.95
- Carne Asada Tostada Bowl
Grilled Angus Steak, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Crispy Tostada Bowl$15.95
- Al Pastor Tostada Bowl
Grilled Achiote-Marinated Pork, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Crispy Tostada Bowl$13.95
- Rotisserie Chicken Tostada Bowl
Rotisserie Chicken (dark meat), Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Crispy Tostada Bowl$13.95
- Grilled Shrimp Tostada Bowl
Grilled Marianted Shrimp, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Tostada Bowl$15.95
- Chipotle Chicken Tostada Bowl
Slow-Cooked Chicken Breast in a Red Sauce, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole in served in a Crispy Tostada Bowl$13.95
- Carnitas Tostada Bowl
Slow-Cooked Pork, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Crispy Tostada Bowl$13.95
- Barbaoca Tostada Bowl
Slow-Cooked Angus Beef, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Crispy Totada Shells$15.95
Plates
- Benny's 2 Taco Plate
Choice of 2 Tacos, served with Side of Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans, Guacamole & Chips$11.95
- Macho Wet Burrito
Our Claasic Burrito Smothered with your Choice of Red or Green Sauce, Sour Cream, Served with Sides of Spanish Rice & Beans, Guacamole & Chips$15.95
- Carne Asada Plate
Grilled Flap Steak, Grilled Onions, Chimmichurri Salsa, Served with sides of Guacmole, Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Choice of Tortillas$16.95
- Grilled Chicken Fajitas
Chicken Breast Grilled with Peppers, Onions & Pico de Gallo served with Sides of Guacamole, Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Choice of Tortillas$14.95
- Grilled Shrimp Fajitas
Marianted Shrimp Grilled with Peppers, Onions & Pico de Gallo served with Sides of Guacamole, Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Choice of Tortillas$17.95
- Grilled Steak Fajitas
Angus Flap Steak Grilled with Peppers, Onions & Pico de Gallo served with Sides of Guacamole, Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Choice of Tortillas$17.95
- Grilled Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
Angus Flap Steak & Shrimp Grilled with Peppers, Onions & Pico de Gallo served with Sides of Guacamole, Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Choice of Tortillas$19.95
Enchiladas
- Beef Barbacoa Enchiladas
(3) Corn Tortillas Rolled with Shredded Chicken, Oaxaca & Jack Cheese Smothered with Green, Sour Cream, topped with Lettuce & Avocado, served with Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Guacamole$15.95
- Red Chicken Enchiladas
(3) Corn Tortillas Rolled with Shredded Beef, Oaxaca & Jack Cheese Smothered with Red, Sour Cream, topped with Lettuce & Avocado, served with Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Guacamole$13.95
- Green Chicken Enchiladas
(3) Corn Tortillas Rolled with Shredded Chicken, Oaxaca & Jack Cheese Smothered with Red, Sour Cream, topped with Lettuce & Avocado, served with Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Guacamole$13.95
- Cheese Enchiladas
(3) Corn Tortillas Rolled with Oaxaca & Jack Cheese Smothered with Green or Red Sauce, Sour Cream, topped with Lettuce & Avocado, served with Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Guacamole$12.95
Rotisserie Chicken
- Half Chicken 1 Side
Garlic and citrus brined chicken, roasted slowly on a rotisserie spit. Served with garlic paste, choice of corn or flour tortilla$13.95
- Half Chicken 2 Side
Garlic and citrus brined chicken, roasted slowly on a rotisserie spit. Served with garlic paste, choice of corn or flour tortilla or chips$16.95
- Whole Chicken a la carte
Citrus & Garlic Brined All Natural Free-Ranged Chicken, Garlic Paste, Choice of Tortillas or Chips$16.95
- Whole Chicken 2 Side
Garlic and citrus brined chicken, roasted slowly on a rotisserie spit. Served with garlic paste, choice of corn or flour tortilla$27.95
Sides & Extras
- Spanish Rice 8oz$2.95
- Homemade Beans 8oz$2.95
- French Fries$4.95
- Grilled Veggies$4.95
- House Salad$4.95
- Cabbage Salad$2.95
- Pickled Jalapenos 4oz$1.95
- Pickled Carrots 4oz$1.95
- Mexican Sour Cream 4oz$2.95
- Chimichurri 2oz$1.99
- Pico de Gallo 4oz$1.95
- Cilantro Ranch 4oz$1.95
- Homemade Salsa 4oz$1.99
- Homemade Salsa 8oz$3.95
- Guacamole 8oz$6.95
- Guacamole 4oz$2.95
Churros
32oz Homemade Agua Fresca
Bottled Drinks
Benny's Catering Menu
Catering Platters
- Taco Catering Platter
Taco Bar with 2 Protein Choices, Includes: Spanish rice, choice of beans (pinto or black), fresh guacamole, shredded lettuce, shredded Jack cheese, corn tortillas, green salsa, spicy red salsa, pickled jalapeños, tortilla chips & churros. Serves 15 guests. Plates, napkins, utensil packets by request only at no charge. Extra charge for serving utensils.$259.00
- Fajita Catering Platter
Choice of two trays of Fajitas Includes: Spanish rice, choice of beans (pinto or black), fresh guacamole, shredded lettuce, shredded Jack cheese, corn and flour tortillas, green salsa, spicy red salsa, pickled jalapeños, tortilla chips & churros, Serves 15-18 guests. Plates, napkins, utensil packets by request only at no charge. Extra charge for serving utensils$279.00
- Mixed Catering Platter
One tray of Fajitas & 15-17 Tacos, Includes: Spanish rice, choice of beans (pinto or black), fresh guacamole, shredded lettuce, shredded Jack cheese, corn and flour tortillas, green salsa, spicy red salsa, pickled jalapeños, tortilla chips & Churros. Serves 15-17 guests. Plates, napkins, utensil packets by request only at no charge. Extra charge for serving utensils$259.00
- Enchilada Catering Platter
30 Enchiladas (up to three choices). Includes: Spanish rice, choice of beans (pinto or black), fresh guacamole, shredded Jack cheese, shredded cheese, green salsa, spicy red salsa, pickled jalapeños, tortilla chips & Churros. Serves 15 guests. Plates, napkins, utensil packets by request only at no charge. Extra charge for serving utensils.$259.00
- Burrito Catering Platter
15 Classic Burritos (cut in half by request) wrapped with your choice of protein, Jack cheese, rice, choice of beans and salsa in a 13” flour tortilla. Served with fresh guacamole, green salsa, spicy red salsa, pickled jalapeños, tortilla chips & Churros. Plates, napkins, utensil packets by request only at no charge. Extra charge for serving utensils.$269.00
- Quesadilla Catering Platter
15 Large Quesadillas (cut in 4) stuffed with your choice of protein, Jack cheese and roasted poblanos-onions in a 13” flour tortillas. Includes: fresh guacamole, green salsa, spicy red salsa, sour cream, pickled jalapeños, tortilla chips & churros. Plates, napkins, utensil packets by request only at no charge. Extra charge for serving utensils.$269.00
- Breakfast Burrito Catering Platter
15 Breakfast burritos (cut in half by request) eggs, bacon or Mexican chorizo, tator tots, beans, Jack cheese and pico de gallo in a 13” flour tortillas. Includes: fresh guacamole, salsa, pickled jalapeños, cut fruit, tortilla chips & churros. Plates, napkins, utensil packets by request only at no charge. Extra charge for serving utensils.$259.00
- Breakfast Quesadilla Catering Platter
15 Breakfast quesadillas (cut in 4) stuffed with eggs, bacon or Mexican chorizo, tator tots, and Jack cheese in a 13” flour tortillas. Includes: fresh guacamole, salsa, pickled jalapeños, cut fruit, tortilla chips & churros. Plates, napkins, utensil packets by request only at no charge. Extra charge for serving utensils.$259.00
- Rotisserie Chicken Platter
Benny's Rotisserie Chicken (7 whole chickens cut in 1/4 or 1/8 pieces). Includes: Spanish rice, choice of beans (pinto or black), fresh guacamole, shredded lettuce, shredded Jack cheese, corn and flour tortillas, green salsa, spicy red salsa, garlic paste, pickled jalapeños, tortilla chips & Churros. Serves 15-17 guests. Plates, napkins, utensil packets by request only at no charge. Extra charge for serving utensils.$299.00
Family Platters
- Family Taco Platter
12 Tacos, Spanish rice, choice of beans (pinto or black), fresh guacamole, shredded lettuce, shredded Jack cheese, salsa, pickled jalapeños, tortilla chips & Churro. Feeds 6 guests. Plates, napkins, utensils by request only at no charge. Extra charge for serving utensils.$89.00
- Family Burrito Platter
6 Classic Burritos with your choice of protein and Jack cheese, rice, choice of beans in a 13” flour tortilla. Includes guacamole, salsas, pickled jalapeños, tortilla chips & Churros. Plates, napkins and utensils by request only at no charge. Extra charge for serving utensils.$99.00
- Family Quesadilla Platter
6 Large Quesadillas stuffed with your choice of protein, Jack cheese and a mix of roasted poblano and red bell peppers-caramelized onions. Includes guacamole, salsas, sour cream, pickled jalapeños, tortilla chips and churros. Plates, napkins and utensils by request only. Extra charge for serving utensils.$99.00
- Fajita Family Platter
One tray of Fajitas (choice of chicken, steak or shrimp) Includes: Spanish rice, choice of beans (pinto or black), guacamole, shredded lettuce, shredded Jack cheese, corn and flour tortillas, salsas, pickled jalapeños, tortilla chips & Churros. Feeds 6-7 guests. Plates, napkins and utensils by request only at no extra charge. Extra charge for serving utensils.$119.00
Boxed Lunches
- 3 Taco Boxed Lunch
Build your own (3) Taco kit with your choice of protein and beans, with Spanish rice, jack cheese Box includes: chips, 2 salsas, guacamole and churros and utensil packet$14.95
- Classic Burrito Boxed Lunch
Our Classic Burrito made with your choice of protein, beans, Spanish rice & jack cheese Box includes: chips, 2 salsas, guacamole and churros and utensil packet$15.95
- Burrito Bowl Boxed Lunch
Your choice of protein served over jack cheese, Spanish rice and beans, topped with lettuce, sour cream, pice de gallo and pickled jalapeños Box includes: chips, 2 salsas, guacamole and churros and utensil packet$15.95
- Fajita Bowl Boxed Lunch
Your choice of protein grilled with peppers-onions & pico de gallo on top of Spanish rice & beans Box includes: chips, 2 salsas, guacamole and churros and utensil packet$15.95
- Enchilada Boxed Lunch
(3) Enchiladas topped with sauce, cheese & sour cream served with Spanish rice & beans Box includes: chips, 2 salsas, guacamole and churros and utensil packet$15.95
- Southwestern Salad Boxed Lunch
Benny's Southwest Salad Box includes: chips, 2 salsas, guacamole and churros and utensil packet$15.95
Catering a la Carte
- Fajita Tray$49.95
- Carne Asada Trays$29.95
- Rotisserie Style Chicken Trays$25.95
- Chipotle Chicken Trays$23.95
- Beef Barbacoa Trays$43.95
- Carnitas Trays$26.95
- Al Pastor Trays$25.95
- (10) Cheese Enchiladas Tray$34.95
- (10) Red Chicken Enchiladas Tray$44.95
- (10) Green Chicken Enchiladas Tray$44.95
- (10) Beef Barbacoa Enchiladas Tray$54.95
- Spanish Rice$11.95
- Homemade Beans$11.99
- Southwest Salad$39.95
- Guacamole$24.95
- Pico De Gallo$14.95
- House-Made Salsa$3.95
- Monterey Jack Cheese$17.99
- Onion-Cilantro Mix$7.95
- Dozen Corn Tortillas$3.99
- Dozen Flour Tortillas$4.99
- Tortilla Chips$4.95