Burrito Catering Platter

15 Classic Burritos (cut in half by request) wrapped with your choice of protein, Jack cheese, rice, choice of beans and salsa in a 13” flour tortilla. Served with fresh guacamole, green salsa, spicy red salsa, pickled jalapeños, tortilla chips & Churros. Plates, napkins, utensil packets by request only at no charge. Extra charge for serving utensils.