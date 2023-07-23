Food Menu

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Homemade Onion Rings

$9.50

Small Regular Fries

$6.50

Large Regular Fries

$9.50

Small Cajun Fries

$6.50

Large Cajun Fries

$9.50

Small Sweet Chili Fries

$7.75

Large Sweet Chili Fries

$10.50

Large Cheese Fries

$11.00

Large Truffle Fries

$11.99

Gravy Fries

$11.50

Melted cheese & hot gravy

Mac and Cheese

$13.99

Eggplant Rollatini

$12.99

Ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan with tomato sauce

Stacked Eggplant Florentine

$13.99

Fresh spinach, eggplant, ricotta, parmesan & mozzarella cheese topped with tomato sauce

Sautéed Artichoke Hearts

$15.99

Sautéed artichoke with parmesan, lemon & crumbs

Sautéed Vegetables

$12.99

Impossible Burger

$14.99

Plant-based burger with cheese, tomato, onion, pickles with chipotle lime mayo

Impossible Burger Deluxe

$19.99

Plant-based burger with cheese, tomato, onion, pickles with chipotle lime mayo and a side of crispy fries

Gnocchi or Ravioli

Gnocchi

$18.50

Ravioli

$18.50

Low Carb Pizza

Regular (Low Carbs)

$10.99

Green or Black Olive

$11.99

Grandma Sauce

$11.99

Fresh Spinach and Cheese

$11.99

Mushroom Roasted Garlic with Cheese

$11.99

Panini

Tuna Panini

$10.50

Vegetable Panini

$10.50

Vegetables & mozzarella

Capresa Panini

$10.50

Roasted peppers, tomato, mozzarella with pesto

Eggplant Parmigiana Panini

$10.50

Greek Panini

$10.50

Feta cheese, tomatoes, olives & pesto

Pasta

Regular Chef's Pasta

$13.99

Fresh spinach, capers, tomatoes and basil in white wine

Large Chef's Pasta

$18.50

Fresh spinach, capers, tomatoes and basil in white wine

Regular Pasta Primavera

$13.99

Broccoli, zucchini, black olives and roasted red peppers

Large Pasta Primavera

$18.50

Broccoli, zucchini, black olives and roasted red peppers

Regular Penne Di Pomodoro

$13.99

Tomatoes, basil & parmesan

Large Penne Di Pomodoro

$18.50

Tomatoes, basil & parmesan

Regular Penne Ala Funghi

$13.99

Wild mushroom in cream sauce

Large Penne Ala Funghi

$18.50

Wild mushroom in cream sauce

Regular Ala Vodka

$13.99

Cream sauce & fresh marinara

Large Ala Vodka

$18.50

Cream sauce & fresh marinara

Regular Pasta Puttanesca

$13.99

Capers, black olives, basıl in tomato sauce

Large Pasta Puttanesca

$18.50

Capers, black olives, basıl in tomato sauce

Regular Eggplant Parmesan

$13.99

Breaded eggplant, mozzarella cheese in tomato sauce

Large Eggplant Parmesan

$18.50

Breaded eggplant, mozzarella cheese in tomato sauce

Regular Baked Penne

$13.99

Parmesan, mozzarella in tomato sauce (choice with or without ricotta)

Large Baked Penne

$18.50

Parmesan, mozzarella in tomato sauce (choice with or without ricotta)

Regular Benny's Pasta

$13.99

Sautéed artichokes, broccoli, cherry tomatoes, capers garlic in a red sauce

Large Benny's Pasta

$18.50

Sautéed artichokes, broccoli, cherry tomatoes, capers garlic in a red sauce

Regular Pasta Con Broccoli

$13.99

Sautéed garlic, broccoli & parmesan in a white wine sauce

Large Pasta Con Broccoli

$18.50

Sautéed garlic, broccoli & parmesan in a white wine sauce

Regular Pasta Luigino

$13.99

Sautéed, garlic, basil, mushrooms & roasted tomatoes

Large Pasta Luigino

$18.50

Sautéed, garlic, basil, mushrooms & roasted tomatoes

Regular Alfredo Sauce Pasta

$13.99

Cream & parmesan

Large Alfredo Sauce Pasta

$18.50

Cream & parmesan

Regular Marinara Sauce Pasta

$13.99

Fresh garlic, basil in tomato sauce

Large Marinara Sauce Pasta

$18.50

Fresh garlic, basil in tomato sauce

Pizza Pies

Regular

$26.00

Original

$29.00

Ala Vodka

$30.00

Mozzarella in vodka sauce

Bianca

$30.00

Mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta & garlic (no sauce)

Alfredo Sauce

$30.00

Fresh Mozzarella

$30.00

Cheese Crust

$30.00

Spinach Tomato

$30.00

Roasted tomatoes, fresh spinach with garlic

Margarita

$30.00

Homemade mozzarella, fresh tomato sauce and basil

Mushroom

$30.00

Wild mushrooms with roasted garlic and three cheeses

Pepper Pie

$30.00

Mixed peppers and onions and tomato sauce

Pasta Pizza

$38.00

Vodka sauce & cheese on pasta

Cheeseless Vegetable

$30.00

Peppers, roasted tomatoes & fresh tomato sauce

Grandma

$33.00

Mozzarella, tomato sauce topped with parmesan

Sicilian

$33.00

Deep Dish

$30.00

Thick dough with tomato sauce & mozzarella

Tomato Basil Deep Dish

$30.00

Roasted tomatoes, homemade mozzarella, fresh basil

Salads

Small Greek Salad

$11.99

Large Greek Salad

$14.99

Small Caesar Salad

$11.99

Large Caesar Salad

$14.99

Small Avocado Salad

$11.99

Large Avocado Salad

$14.99

Create Your Own Small Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce & 4 (non-premium) toppings (spinach & arugula add $1)

Create Your Own Large Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce & 4 (non-premium) toppings (spinach & arugula add $1)

Soups

Fagioli

$8.99

White bean, spinach and vegetables

Lentil

$8.99

French Onion

$9.99

Served with bread & cheese

Wraps

Tuna Wrap

$10.50

Primavera Wrap

$10.50

Spinach, zucchini, mushrooms, tomato, mozzarella cheese

Avocado Wrap

$10.50

Peppers, red onion and avocado

Vegetable Wrap

$10.50

Zucchini, onions, peppers, mushrooms and cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana Wrap

$10.50

Capresa Wrap

$10.50

Roasted peppers, tomato, mozzarella with pesto

Grilled Salmon Wrap

$10.50

Salmon fillet with sautéed spinach and honey dijon

Slices

Regular slice

$4.50

Original slice

$5.50

Vodka slice

$5.50

Sicilian slice

$5.50

Grandma slice

$5.50

Alfredo slice

$5.50

Mushroom garlic slice

$5.50

White slice

$5.50

Margarita slice

$5.50

Deep dish slice

$5.50

Cheese crust

$5.50

Peppers onions spinach slice

$5.50

Whole wheat spinach tomatoes

$5.50

Whole wheat original slice

$5.50

Penne a la vodka slice

$6.50

Tomato basil

$5.50

Lunch Specials

Half Lunch Special

Grilled Salmon (Half)

$15.50

Blackened Salmon (Half)

$15.50

Salmon Teriyaki (Half)

$15.50

Full Lunch Special

Grilled Salmon (Full)

$24.50

Blackened Salmon (Full)

$24.50

Salmon Teriyaki (Full)

$24.50

Drinks

Coke (Bottle)

$2.75

Coke (Can)

$1.75

Snapple

$2.75

Water

$1.75