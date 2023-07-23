Benny's Brick Oven - Ave M
Food Menu
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks
Homemade Onion Rings
Small Regular Fries
Large Regular Fries
Small Cajun Fries
Large Cajun Fries
Small Sweet Chili Fries
Large Sweet Chili Fries
Large Cheese Fries
Large Truffle Fries
Gravy Fries
Melted cheese & hot gravy
Mac and Cheese
Eggplant Rollatini
Ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan with tomato sauce
Stacked Eggplant Florentine
Fresh spinach, eggplant, ricotta, parmesan & mozzarella cheese topped with tomato sauce
Sautéed Artichoke Hearts
Sautéed artichoke with parmesan, lemon & crumbs
Sautéed Vegetables
Impossible Burger
Plant-based burger with cheese, tomato, onion, pickles with chipotle lime mayo
Impossible Burger Deluxe
Plant-based burger with cheese, tomato, onion, pickles with chipotle lime mayo and a side of crispy fries
Gnocchi or Ravioli
Low Carb Pizza
Panini
Pasta
Regular Chef's Pasta
Fresh spinach, capers, tomatoes and basil in white wine
Large Chef's Pasta
Fresh spinach, capers, tomatoes and basil in white wine
Regular Pasta Primavera
Broccoli, zucchini, black olives and roasted red peppers
Large Pasta Primavera
Broccoli, zucchini, black olives and roasted red peppers
Regular Penne Di Pomodoro
Tomatoes, basil & parmesan
Large Penne Di Pomodoro
Tomatoes, basil & parmesan
Regular Penne Ala Funghi
Wild mushroom in cream sauce
Large Penne Ala Funghi
Wild mushroom in cream sauce
Regular Ala Vodka
Cream sauce & fresh marinara
Large Ala Vodka
Cream sauce & fresh marinara
Regular Pasta Puttanesca
Capers, black olives, basıl in tomato sauce
Large Pasta Puttanesca
Capers, black olives, basıl in tomato sauce
Regular Eggplant Parmesan
Breaded eggplant, mozzarella cheese in tomato sauce
Large Eggplant Parmesan
Breaded eggplant, mozzarella cheese in tomato sauce
Regular Baked Penne
Parmesan, mozzarella in tomato sauce (choice with or without ricotta)
Large Baked Penne
Parmesan, mozzarella in tomato sauce (choice with or without ricotta)
Regular Benny's Pasta
Sautéed artichokes, broccoli, cherry tomatoes, capers garlic in a red sauce
Large Benny's Pasta
Sautéed artichokes, broccoli, cherry tomatoes, capers garlic in a red sauce
Regular Pasta Con Broccoli
Sautéed garlic, broccoli & parmesan in a white wine sauce
Large Pasta Con Broccoli
Sautéed garlic, broccoli & parmesan in a white wine sauce
Regular Pasta Luigino
Sautéed, garlic, basil, mushrooms & roasted tomatoes
Large Pasta Luigino
Sautéed, garlic, basil, mushrooms & roasted tomatoes
Regular Alfredo Sauce Pasta
Cream & parmesan
Large Alfredo Sauce Pasta
Cream & parmesan
Regular Marinara Sauce Pasta
Fresh garlic, basil in tomato sauce
Large Marinara Sauce Pasta
Fresh garlic, basil in tomato sauce
Pizza Pies
Regular
Original
Ala Vodka
Mozzarella in vodka sauce
Bianca
Mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta & garlic (no sauce)
Alfredo Sauce
Fresh Mozzarella
Cheese Crust
Spinach Tomato
Roasted tomatoes, fresh spinach with garlic
Margarita
Homemade mozzarella, fresh tomato sauce and basil
Mushroom
Wild mushrooms with roasted garlic and three cheeses
Pepper Pie
Mixed peppers and onions and tomato sauce
Pasta Pizza
Vodka sauce & cheese on pasta
Cheeseless Vegetable
Peppers, roasted tomatoes & fresh tomato sauce
Grandma
Mozzarella, tomato sauce topped with parmesan
Sicilian
Deep Dish
Thick dough with tomato sauce & mozzarella
Tomato Basil Deep Dish
Roasted tomatoes, homemade mozzarella, fresh basil
Salads
Small Greek Salad
Large Greek Salad
Small Caesar Salad
Large Caesar Salad
Small Avocado Salad
Large Avocado Salad
Create Your Own Small Salad
Romaine lettuce & 4 (non-premium) toppings (spinach & arugula add $1)
Create Your Own Large Salad
Romaine lettuce & 4 (non-premium) toppings (spinach & arugula add $1)
Soups
Wraps
Tuna Wrap
Primavera Wrap
Spinach, zucchini, mushrooms, tomato, mozzarella cheese
Avocado Wrap
Peppers, red onion and avocado
Vegetable Wrap
Zucchini, onions, peppers, mushrooms and cheese
Eggplant Parmigiana Wrap
Capresa Wrap
Roasted peppers, tomato, mozzarella with pesto
Grilled Salmon Wrap
Salmon fillet with sautéed spinach and honey dijon