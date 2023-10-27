Popular Items

Turkey Reuben Sandwich
$15.00

Sliced turkey, sauerkraut, swiss and thousand island in a pressed sandwich **Contains Dairy, Egg, Gluten**

Frozen Matzo Ball Broth
$8.00
SPICY CHICKEN
$7.75

Mildly spicy Buffalo-style roasted chicken with celery, potato, and our house spicy cabbage. ** Contains egg, allium, gluten **