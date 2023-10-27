BenReuben’s Knishery
Popular Items
Sliced turkey, sauerkraut, swiss and thousand island in a pressed sandwich **Contains Dairy, Egg, Gluten**
Mildly spicy Buffalo-style roasted chicken with celery, potato, and our house spicy cabbage. ** Contains egg, allium, gluten **
FOOD
Knishes
House Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss **Contains Gluten, Egg, Dairy ** Recommended Sauce: Thousand Island
Potato, Cream Cheese, Scallions **Contains Gluten, Dairy, Egg, Allium** Recommended Sauce: Smoked Salmon-naise
Curried Butternut Squash & Onions **Contains Egg, Allium and Gluten**
Harissa Roasted Cauliflower and Chickpea **Contains Allium, Gluten, Egg**
Roasted sweet potato with cinnamon and dried currants **Contains gluten, egg**
Our take on the Black and White Cookie - sweet knish dough filled with a layer of cheesecake and a layer of brownie. ** Contains Gluten, Egg and Dairy **
Potato, Pimento Cheese and Sage **Contains Egg, Gluten, Dairy, Allium**
Beef Kielbasa with Local Apples, Mustard and Onions **Contains Egg, Gluten, Allium**
Sandwiches
Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss and thousand island in a pressed sandwich **Contains Dairy, Egg, Gluten**
Sliced pastrami with red onion and whole grain mustard in a pressed sandwich **Contains Egg, Gluten**
House smoked Kosher beef hot dog with Sauerkraut, Dill pickles, and Whole Grain Mustard on our house poppyseed bun. ** Contains Gluten, Egg, Allium **
House Whitefish cake with sauerkraut, swiss and thousand island in a sliced bread **Contains Dairy, Gluten**
Deli Case
Fresh Deli Pickles **Contains Allium**
**Contains allium**
Roasted Pickled Beets with Pickled Onions & Garlic **Contains Allium**
House-made white sauerkraut with a little bit of caraway
House-made ruby sauerkraut with purple cabbage and a little bit of horseradish
Cabbage Pickled with Hungarian Peppers **Contains Allium**
*Contains Allium*
Mashed Baked Sweet Potatoes, Stone Fruit, Carrots & Cinnamon
Sweet Casserole made with Egg Noodle, Cinnamon and Cream Cheese (Price per piece) **Contains Gluten, Dairy, Egg**
Housemade quiche with seasonal vegetables, roasted garlic and cheese ** Contains Gluten, Allium, Egg, Dairy **
Our white fish knish filling in patty form! Price per cake **Contains Dairy, Allium**
Roasted Chicken and Roasted Vegetables - recommended serving side 2 people **Contains allium**
Braised Brisket with Roasted Vegetables - recommended serving size for 4 people **Contains allium**
House made matzo balls with schmaltz and onion **Contains Gluten, Egg, Allium**
Baked Goods
Chef Kim's Family Recipe! **Contains Gluten, Egg, Dairy**
Think biscotti! A lovely addition to coffee or tea. **Contains Gluten, Egg, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Almonds)**
Chocolate swirled brioche type sweet bread *Contains Egg, Gluten, Dairy*
**Contains Almond, Egg** Gluten and Dairy Free!
**Contains Gluten, Egg**
Soups
DRINKS
Boylan's Glass Bottle Soda Pop
Everybody Water
Dr. Brown's Can Soda Pop
Coca-Cola (Glass Bottle)
High Brew Coffee (Can)
SHOP
Stickers
Ceramic Coffee Mug
Friday Night Dinners
Braised Brisket
Braised Brisket - ORDERS CAN ONLY BE PLACED SUN-TUE FOR PICKUP THE FOLLOWING FRIDAY BETWEEN 2PM-5PM Price includes up to Two Sides and a Sauce of Your Choice!
Braised Brisket - ORDERS CAN ONLY BE PLACED SUN-TUE FOR PICKUP THE FOLLOWING FRIDAY BETWEEN 2PM-5PM Price includes up to Two Sides and a Sauce of Your Choice ! **Contains Allium**
Roast Chicken
Roast Chicken - ORDERS CAN ONLY BE PLACED SUN-TUE FOR PICKUP THE FOLLOWING FRIDAY BETWEEN 2PM-5PM Price includes up to Two Sides and a Sauce of Your Choice ! Roasted with Garlic & Onion **Contains Allium**
Roast Chicken - ORDERS CAN ONLY BE PLACED SUN-TUE FOR PICKUP THE FOLLOWING FRIDAY BETWEEN 2PM-5PM Price includes up to Two Sides and a Sauce of Your Choice! Roasted with Garlic & Onion **Contains Allium**
Roasted Seasonal Veggies
Roasted Seasonal Veggies - ORDERS CAN ONLY BE PLACED SUN-TUE FOR PICKUP THE FOLLOWING FRIDAY BETWEEN 2PM-5PM Price Includes up to Two Sides and a Sauce of Your Choice! **Contains Allium** *Vegan Upon Request (but please check your sides!)*
Roasted Seasonal Veggies - ORDERS CAN ONLY BE PLACED SUN-TUE FOR PICKUP THE FOLLOWING FRIDAY BETWEEN 2PM-5PM Price Includes up to Two Sides and a Sauce of Your Choice! **Contains Allium** *Vegan Upon Request (but please check your sides!)*