Ben's Jr. Bar-B-Que 552 North Section Street
FOOD
Starters
- Loaded Tater Skins$8.00Out of stock
shredded cheddar, bacon, green onion, sour cream
- Smoked + Fried Wings$9.00+
1/2 lb, dry-rubbed, tossed or not, ranch, blue cheese, or white bbq
- Pulled + Chopped Pork Nachos$12.00
cheese sauce, tomato, jalapeno, shredded lettuce, bbq sauce
- Pork Rinds + Pimento Cheese$8.00
house-fried skins, house-made pimento cheese
- Chopped Salad$12.00
tomato, cucumber, bacon, monterey jack, smoked pecans, pickled red onion, choice of dressing
Sandwiches
served with choice of side
BBQ Sandwiches
just the sandwich, add one side for $3
Burgers
8 oz hand-pattied, served with Duke's mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, choice of side
Combo Platters
served with bbq bread, pickles, choice of two sides
- Prime Brisket$18.00
16 hour smoke, sliced, brisket sauce
- Pulled + Chopped Pork Butt$14.00Out of stock
10 hour smoke, sauce on the side
- Baby Back Ribs$18.00Out of stock
half rack, 4 hour smoke, lightly sauced with Ben's Original
- Smoked Turkey Breast$15.00
boneless, brined & smoked, Alabama white sauce
- Hamburger Steak$14.00
8 oz patty, grilled onions & gravy
- Crispy Chicken Tenders$13.00
three crispy tenders, choice of dipping sauce
Sides
Kids Meal
12 years and under
Drinks
Specials
Ben's BBQ - Fairhope, AL Location and Ordering Hours
(251) 928-1211
Open now • Closes at 9PM