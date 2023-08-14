Popular Items

Original Half-Smoke

$7.99

Enjoy Ben's Original Half Smoke served on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our homemade spicy chili sauce.

Ben's Famous Chili Burger

$7.99+

100% Angus beef burgers cooked to order with your choice of toppings. We recommend mayonnaise, lettuce and our spicy homemade chili sauce.

Jumbo Beef Dog

$7.99

Enjoy this jumbo 1/4 lb. All-Beef Dog served on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our spicy homemade chili sauce.


HALF SMOKES & DOGS

Original Half-Smoke

$7.99

Enjoy Ben's Original Half Smoke served on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our homemade spicy chili sauce.

Spicy Half-Smoke

$7.99

The spicy version of our Original Half Smoke. Enjoy on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our homemade spicy chili sauce.

Jumbo Beef Dog

$7.99

Enjoy this jumbo 1/4 lb. All-Beef Dog served on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our spicy homemade chili sauce.

Jumbo Turkey Dog

$7.99

Our Jumbo Turkey Dog is a healthy alternative to beef but still packs 1/4 pound of meaty goodness. We recommend with mustard, onions and your choice of beef or veggie chili

Junior Dog

$5.29

Enjoy our Classic Junior Chili Dog served on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our spicy homemade chili sauce.

Veggie Dog

$7.99

All the Ben's goodness without the meat. Enjoy the taste of our veggie chili dog. We recommend it with mustard, onions and our vegan veggie chili.

BURGERS

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$12.99

Two fresh ¼ lb 100% Angus Beef Burgers topped with Big Ben Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese, and Bacon on a toasted Brioche Bun

Ben's Famous Chili Burger

$7.99+

100% Angus beef burgers cooked to order with your choice of toppings. We recommend mayonnaise, lettuce and our spicy homemade chili sauce.

Big Ben Burger

$10.29

A jumbo gourmet burger on a premium bun cooked to order with your choice of toppings. We recommend lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our special "Big Ben" sauce.

Turkey Burger

$7.99

A lean ground turkey patty cooked to order with your choice of toppings. We recommend mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickles. It great with your choice of chili too!

Veggie Beyond Burger

$10.49

A Beyond burger with your choice of toppings. We recommend mayo, lettuce and tomato plus Ben's veggie chili.

Veggie Impossible Burger

$11.49

CHILIS & BOWLS

Large Chili Con Carne

$8.99

A 12oz bowl of our homemade chili con carne, made with the freshest natural ingredients and a touch of love.

Small Chili Con Carne

$6.79

An 8oz bowl of our homemade chili con carne, made with the freshest natural ingredients and a touch of love.

Large Turkey Chili

$8.99

A generous 12oz bowl of our mild turkey chili with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and healthy ground turkey. This chili is simply delicious.

Small Turkey Chili

$6.79

An 8oz bowl of our mild turkey chili with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and healthy ground turkey. This chili is simply delicious.

Large Veggie Chili

$8.99

A 12oz bowl of our homemade vegan veggie chili. made with texturized vegetable protein, the freshest natural ingredients and a touch of love.

Small Veggie Chili

$6.79

An 8oz bowl of our homemade vegan veggie chili. made with texturized vegetable protein, the freshest natural ingredients and a touch of love.

Rice Bowl

$11.49

A hearty bowl of rice topped with your favorite chili (con carne or veggie), and topped with tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese

Salad Bowl

$11.49

Fresh salad greens topped with your favorite chili (con carne or vegan veggie), tomatoes, onions and cheddar cheese.

Half Gallon of Ben's Famous Chili

$34.50

A half gallon of your favorite Ben's Chili. Choose our spicy Chili Con Carne, mild Turkey Chili or our slightly sweet and spicy vegan Veggie Chili.

Full Gallon of Ben's Famous Chili

$62.95

A full gallon of your favorite Ben's Chili. Choose our spicy Chili Con Carne, mild Turkey Chili or our slightly sweet and spicy vegan Veggie Chili.

SUBS & SANDWICHES

Mambo Chicken Tenders and Fries

$10.99

Our Mambo Chicken Tenders feature juicy chicken that's fried to crispy perfection over a bed of fresh hot fries, all topped with Capital City Mambo Sauce.

Beef Burger Sub

$11.29

Two fresh quarter pound Angus beef patties on a 6" sub roll with your choice of condiments. We recommend mayo, lettuce and our homemade spicy chili sauce. *Cheese pictured is additional*

Turkey Burger Sub

$11.29

Two ground turkey patties on a fresh sub roll with your choice of condiments. We recommend mayo, lettuce, our spicy chili sauce or veggie chili, and cheese. Delicious, filling and healthy!

Veggie Burger Sub

$14.79

Two healthy Beyond burgers with your choice of toppings. We recommend mayo, lettuce and tomato plus Ben's veggie chili.

Chicken Sandwich

$8.49

A crispy or grilled chicken breast served on a warm bun with your choice of condiments.

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$11.49
Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.79

Homemade tuna salad on white or wheat bread with your choice of toppings. We recommend mayo lettuce, tomato and pickles.

Tuna Salad Sub

$10.99

Homemade tuna salad on a sub roll, served with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

FRIES AND SIDES

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.69

Ben's Original Chili Cheese Fries. There is nothing better. Get a generous portion of golden fries, topped with our famous chili sauce and nacho cheese.

Cheese Fries

$6.69

A generous portion of golden fries, topped with delicious nacho cheese sauce.

French Fries

$4.49

A generous portion of our golden fries.

Chili Fries

$6.69

A generous portion of golden fries, topped with our famous spicy chili sauce.

Veggie/Vegan Chili Cheese Fries

$7.69

A generous portion of golden fries, topped with our vegan veggie chili sauce and cheese.

Veggie/Vegan Chili Fries

$6.69

A generous portion of golden fries, topped with our vegan veggie chili.

Turkey Chili Cheese Fries

$7.69

A generous portion of golden fries, topped with our new mild turkey chili and nacho cheese.

Turkey Chili Fries

$6.69

A generous portion of golden fries, topped with our new mild turkey chili.

Loaded Chili Nachos

$11.25

Loaded Nachos Your Way! Choose your chips & choose your chili. Our nachos also come loaded with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cheese & sour cream. So good! (All items come on the side for to go orders)

VEGETARIAN OPTIONS

Veggie Beyond Burger

$10.49

A Beyond burger with your choice of toppings. We recommend mayo, lettuce and tomato plus Ben's veggie chili.

Veggie Impossible Burger

$11.49
Veggie Dog

$7.99

All the Ben's goodness without the meat. Enjoy the taste of our veggie chili dog. We recommend it with mustard, onions and our vegan veggie chili.

Large Veggie Chili

$8.99

A 12oz bowl of our homemade vegan veggie chili. made with texturized vegetable protein, the freshest natural ingredients and a touch of love.

Small Veggie Chili

$6.79

An 8oz bowl of our homemade vegan veggie chili. made with texturized vegetable protein, the freshest natural ingredients and a touch of love.

Veggie Burger Sub

$14.79

Two healthy Beyond burgers with your choice of toppings. We recommend mayo, lettuce and tomato plus Ben's veggie chili.

Salad Bowl

$11.49

Fresh salad greens topped with your favorite chili (con carne or vegan veggie), tomatoes, onions and cheddar cheese.

Potato Salad

$3.25

Our fresh creamy potato makes a great family side dish. Yum.

Cole Slaw

$3.25

Our fresh creamy cole slaw makes a great family side dish. Yum.

Fresh Garden Salad

$7.49

Fresh salad greens, cucumber, tomatoes, carrots, and the dressing of your choice.

SALADS

Potato Salad

$3.25

Our fresh creamy potato makes a great family side dish. Yum.

Cole Slaw

$3.25

Our fresh creamy cole slaw makes a great family side dish. Yum.

Fresh Garden Salad

$7.49

Fresh salad greens, cucumber, tomatoes, carrots, and the dressing of your choice.

Virginia’s Original Caesar Salad

$9.49Out of stock

A classic Caesar salad with creamy Caesar dressing, parmesan and croutons. Chicken is available for an added cost.

DRINKS

Milkshakes

$6.59

Our shakes are cold, thick, delicious and a fan favorite. Choose your favorite flavor and enjoy.

Fountain Drink

$2.99

We proudly serve Pepsi products and our iced teas, punch and lemonade.

Bottled Drink

$3.29

Choose your favorite Pepsi bottled beverage

Bottled Water

$1.99

Aquafina 16.9oz

Bottled Juice

$3.29

Choose from Orange, Apple or Cranberry

DESSERTS

Virginia's Banana Pudding

$9.79

The best banana pudding you will ever taste. Seriously.

Milkshakes

$6.59

Our shakes are cold, thick, delicious and a fan favorite. Choose your favorite flavor and enjoy.

Yellow Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Moist, delicious and homemade. This yellow chocolate cake is a favorite.

Coconut Pineapple Cake

$5.99

Moist, delicious and homemade. Our coconut pineapple cake is our most popular cake.

Pink Strawberry Cake

$5.99

Moist, delicious and homemade. Our pink strawberry cake is delicious.