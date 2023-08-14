Ben's Chili Bowl U St
Popular Items
Original Half-Smoke
Enjoy Ben's Original Half Smoke served on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our homemade spicy chili sauce.
Ben's Famous Chili Burger
100% Angus beef burgers cooked to order with your choice of toppings. We recommend mayonnaise, lettuce and our spicy homemade chili sauce.
Jumbo Beef Dog
Enjoy this jumbo 1/4 lb. All-Beef Dog served on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our spicy homemade chili sauce.
HALF SMOKES & DOGS
Spicy Half-Smoke
The spicy version of our Original Half Smoke. Enjoy on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our homemade spicy chili sauce.
Jumbo Turkey Dog
Our Jumbo Turkey Dog is a healthy alternative to beef but still packs 1/4 pound of meaty goodness. We recommend with mustard, onions and your choice of beef or veggie chili
Junior Dog
Enjoy our Classic Junior Chili Dog served on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our spicy homemade chili sauce.
Veggie Dog
All the Ben's goodness without the meat. Enjoy the taste of our veggie chili dog. We recommend it with mustard, onions and our vegan veggie chili.
BURGERS
Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Two fresh ¼ lb 100% Angus Beef Burgers topped with Big Ben Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese, and Bacon on a toasted Brioche Bun
Big Ben Burger
A jumbo gourmet burger on a premium bun cooked to order with your choice of toppings. We recommend lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our special "Big Ben" sauce.
Turkey Burger
A lean ground turkey patty cooked to order with your choice of toppings. We recommend mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickles. It great with your choice of chili too!
Veggie Beyond Burger
A Beyond burger with your choice of toppings. We recommend mayo, lettuce and tomato plus Ben's veggie chili.
Veggie Impossible Burger
CHILIS & BOWLS
Large Chili Con Carne
A 12oz bowl of our homemade chili con carne, made with the freshest natural ingredients and a touch of love.
Small Chili Con Carne
An 8oz bowl of our homemade chili con carne, made with the freshest natural ingredients and a touch of love.
Large Turkey Chili
A generous 12oz bowl of our mild turkey chili with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and healthy ground turkey. This chili is simply delicious.
Small Turkey Chili
An 8oz bowl of our mild turkey chili with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and healthy ground turkey. This chili is simply delicious.
Large Veggie Chili
A 12oz bowl of our homemade vegan veggie chili. made with texturized vegetable protein, the freshest natural ingredients and a touch of love.
Small Veggie Chili
An 8oz bowl of our homemade vegan veggie chili. made with texturized vegetable protein, the freshest natural ingredients and a touch of love.
Rice Bowl
A hearty bowl of rice topped with your favorite chili (con carne or veggie), and topped with tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese
Salad Bowl
Fresh salad greens topped with your favorite chili (con carne or vegan veggie), tomatoes, onions and cheddar cheese.
Half Gallon of Ben's Famous Chili
A half gallon of your favorite Ben's Chili. Choose our spicy Chili Con Carne, mild Turkey Chili or our slightly sweet and spicy vegan Veggie Chili.
Full Gallon of Ben's Famous Chili
A full gallon of your favorite Ben's Chili. Choose our spicy Chili Con Carne, mild Turkey Chili or our slightly sweet and spicy vegan Veggie Chili.
SUBS & SANDWICHES
Mambo Chicken Tenders and Fries
Our Mambo Chicken Tenders feature juicy chicken that's fried to crispy perfection over a bed of fresh hot fries, all topped with Capital City Mambo Sauce.
Beef Burger Sub
Two fresh quarter pound Angus beef patties on a 6" sub roll with your choice of condiments. We recommend mayo, lettuce and our homemade spicy chili sauce. *Cheese pictured is additional*
Turkey Burger Sub
Two ground turkey patties on a fresh sub roll with your choice of condiments. We recommend mayo, lettuce, our spicy chili sauce or veggie chili, and cheese. Delicious, filling and healthy!
Veggie Burger Sub
Two healthy Beyond burgers with your choice of toppings. We recommend mayo, lettuce and tomato plus Ben's veggie chili.
Chicken Sandwich
A crispy or grilled chicken breast served on a warm bun with your choice of condiments.
Chicken Tenders and Fries
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Homemade tuna salad on white or wheat bread with your choice of toppings. We recommend mayo lettuce, tomato and pickles.
Tuna Salad Sub
Homemade tuna salad on a sub roll, served with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
FRIES AND SIDES
Chili Cheese Fries
Ben's Original Chili Cheese Fries. There is nothing better. Get a generous portion of golden fries, topped with our famous chili sauce and nacho cheese.
Cheese Fries
A generous portion of golden fries, topped with delicious nacho cheese sauce.
French Fries
A generous portion of our golden fries.
Chili Fries
A generous portion of golden fries, topped with our famous spicy chili sauce.
Veggie/Vegan Chili Cheese Fries
A generous portion of golden fries, topped with our vegan veggie chili sauce and cheese.
Veggie/Vegan Chili Fries
A generous portion of golden fries, topped with our vegan veggie chili.
Turkey Chili Cheese Fries
A generous portion of golden fries, topped with our new mild turkey chili and nacho cheese.
Turkey Chili Fries
A generous portion of golden fries, topped with our new mild turkey chili.
Loaded Chili Nachos
Loaded Nachos Your Way! Choose your chips & choose your chili. Our nachos also come loaded with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cheese & sour cream. So good! (All items come on the side for to go orders)
VEGETARIAN OPTIONS
Potato Salad
Our fresh creamy potato makes a great family side dish. Yum.
Cole Slaw
Our fresh creamy cole slaw makes a great family side dish. Yum.
Fresh Garden Salad
Fresh salad greens, cucumber, tomatoes, carrots, and the dressing of your choice.
SALADS
Virginia’s Original Caesar Salad
A classic Caesar salad with creamy Caesar dressing, parmesan and croutons. Chicken is available for an added cost.
DRINKS
Milkshakes
Our shakes are cold, thick, delicious and a fan favorite. Choose your favorite flavor and enjoy.
Fountain Drink
We proudly serve Pepsi products and our iced teas, punch and lemonade.
Bottled Drink
Choose your favorite Pepsi bottled beverage
Bottled Water
Aquafina 16.9oz
Bottled Juice
Choose from Orange, Apple or Cranberry
DESSERTS
Virginia's Banana Pudding
The best banana pudding you will ever taste. Seriously.
Yellow Chocolate Cake
Moist, delicious and homemade. This yellow chocolate cake is a favorite.
Coconut Pineapple Cake
Moist, delicious and homemade. Our coconut pineapple cake is our most popular cake.
Pink Strawberry Cake
Moist, delicious and homemade. Our pink strawberry cake is delicious.