Bentleys
Lunch
LUNCH SMALL PLATES
- She-Crab Soup Cup$9.00
- She-Crab Soup Bowl$12.00
- Small Batch Smoked Wings (6 )$10.00
- Small Batch Smoked Wings (12 )$20.00
- Buttermilk Fried Chicken Bites$13.00
choice of 2 dipping sauces
pickled veggies, remoulade
- Smoked Pimento Cheese & Fried Okra$15.00
garlic chili aioli
- Smothered Fries$11.00
with smoked pimento cheese, bacon, ranch dressing
- She crab Combo$14.00
LUNCH SALADS
- Smoked Turkey Spinach Salad$16.00
half spinach, half mixed greens, strawberries, brie cheese, pacans, balsamic vinaigrette
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.00
fried chicken bites tossed in buffalo sauce, romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrot, blue cheese crumbles, ranch
- Classic Caesar Salad$8.00
romaine, caesar dressing, reggiano, parmesan & croutons
- Mixed Green Salad$8.00
mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, choice of dressing
LUNCH HANDHELDS
- Smoked Turkey, Bacon & Ranch Wrap$15.00
flour tortilla, lettuce, tomato
- Bentley's Burger$16.00
custom blend of chuck, brisket & short rib, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
- The Mother Clucker$16.00
fried chicket breast, brioce bun, smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
- Fried Green-Tomato Sandwich$15.00
smoked gouda pimento cheese, french baguette
- Chicken Salad Melt$15.00
on brioche bun with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato
- Chicago Italian Beef Sandwich$18.00
thinly sliced sirloin au jus, french baguette, chopped giardiniera, provolone
LUNCH KIDS
LUNCH SPECIAL
LUNCH DRINKS
LUNCH DESSERT
WING WEDNESDAY
Dinner
SMALL PLATES
- Coconut Curry Mussels$15.00
white wine, coconut milk, shallots, garlic, yellow curry, crushed red pepper, crusty bread
- Baked Brie$16.00
orange marmalade, thyme, crusty bread, crackers
- Side Bread$3.00
- Side Crackers$1.00
- She-Crab Soup Cup$9.00
- She-Crab Soup Bowl$12.00
- Small Batch Smoked Wings (6 )$10.00
- Small Batch Smoked Wings (12 )$20.00
- Smoked Pimento Cheese & Fried Okra$15.00
garlic chili aioli
- Buttermilk Fried Chicken Bites$13.00
choice of 2 dipping sauces
- Crispy Fried Oysters$18.00
pickled veggies, remoulade
- Smothered Fries$11.00
with smoked pimento cheese, bacon, ranch dressing
- Pan Seared Pierogis$12.00
VEGETABLE SELECTION
- French Fries$6.00
- Sauteed Spinach$7.00
fresh picked spinach
- Parmesan Cream Gnocchi$8.00
potato dumplings, parmesan cheese & cream
- Potatoes Au Gratin$8.00
thinly sliced potatoes, fontina cheese, heavy cream, thyme, onion
- Wild Mushrooms$9.00
shallots, red bell peppers, white wine cream sauce
- Fried Brussels Sprouts$9.00
orange honey glaze
- Fresh Fried Okra$8.00
garlic chili aioli dipping sauce
- Mixed Green Salad$8.00
mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, choice of dressing
- Classic Caesar Salad$8.00
romaine, caesar dressing, reggiano, parmesan & croutons
LARGE PLATES
- Pan Seared Salmon$27.00
orange honey glazed brussels sprouts, parmesan risotto, reggiano cheese
- BBQ Grilled Pork Ribeye$25.00
parmesan cream gnocchi, sauteed spinach
- Shrimp Pasta$20.00
fettuccine, onion, garlic, white wine cream sauce, crusty bread
- Truffled Mushroom Risotto$19.00
creamy risotto, wild mushrooms, truffle oil, parmesan, reggiano
- Grilled 8oz Filet$42.00
potatoes au gratin, satueed spinach, garlic herb, compound butter
- Grateful Veg!$20.00
Choose 3
- Bentley's Burger$16.00
custom blend of chuck, brisket & short rib, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
- Smoked Turkey, Bacon & Ranch Wrap$15.00
flour tortilla, lettuce, tomato
- The Mother Clucker$16.00
fried chicket breast, brioce bun, smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
- Chicago Italian Beef Sandwich$18.00
thinly sliced sirloin au jus, french baguette, chopped giardiniera, provolone
SPECIALS
KIDS
DESSERT
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Rum
- Selvrey White Rum$9.50
- Selvrey Coconut Rum$9.50
- Selvrey Chocolate Rum$10.50
- Bacardi Limon$7.50
- Captain Morgan$7.50
- Bacardi Superior$7.00
- Malibu Coconut$8.50
- Bowman's Rum$6.00
Tequila
Whiskey
- Elijah Craig$10.00
- Knob Creek$11.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
- Angel's Envy$11.00
- Knob Creek Rye$9.50
- Basil Haydens$10.50
- Bulleit Bourbon$9.50
- Jack Daniels$7.50
- Bulleit Rye$9.00
- Kentucky Gentleman$6.00
Scotch
- Kentucky Gentleman$6.00
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Crown Royal$8.50
- Isaac Bowman$10.00
- Wild Turkey$7.00
- Woodford Reserve$9.50
- Woodford Reserve Double$13.00
- Johny Walker Black$10.00
- Glenlivit 12 yr$15.00
- Macallan 12 yr$24.00
- Jameson$10.00
- Dewars$9.00
Liqueurs
Cocktails
- Basil Gin Smash$11.00
- Blueberry Lemon Daiquiri$10.00
- Canadian Spiced Manhattan$12.00
- Cherry Blossom Spritz$11.00
- Classic Bloody Mary$7.00
- Empress-Tini$10.00
- Raspberry Peach Mule$10.00
- Seasonal Margarita$10.00
- Watermelon Mojito$10.00
- Mint Chocolatini$12.00
- Aperol Spritz$10.00
- Aperol Margarita$10.00
- Barista Martini$12.00
- Classic Mimosa$8.00
- French 75$13.00
- French Martini$13.00
- Long Island Ice Tea$10.00
- Mint Julep$10.00
- Negroni$12.00
- Paloma$10.00
- Pitcher Bloody Mary$20.00
- Pitcher Paloma$29.00
- Selvarey Slide$14.00
- Spicy Paloma$10.00
Beer
Draft
Bottled
Wine
Red
- Pinot Noir Ninety Plus$9.00
- Montepulciano D'Abruzzo$10.00
- Merlot Upper Shirley$10.00
- Tempranillo$9.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon Foxglove$12.00
- BTL Pinot Noir Ninety Plus$25.00
- BTL Montepulciano D'Abruzzo$28.00
- BTL Merlot Upper Shirley$28.00
- BTL Tempranillo$25.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Foxglove$34.00
- BTL Pinot Noir Failla$75.00
- BTL Burgundy$115.00
- BTL Old Vine Zinfandel$45.00
- BTL Malbec$60.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Greenwing$50.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Trefethen$110.00
- Pinot Noir Ninety Plus$2.25
- Montepulciano D'Arbuzzo Fantini$2.50
- Merlot Upper Shirley$2.50
- Tempranillo Grand Familia Rioja$2.25
- Cabernet Sauvignon$3.00
White
- Moscato D Asti$11.00
- Savignon Blanc Marie Plaisance$9.00
- Pinot Grigio$11.00
- Riesling$10.00
- Grunner Veltiner$11.00
- Chardonnay$11.00
- Chablis$13.00
- BTL Moscato D Asti$31.00
- BTL Savignon Blanc Marie Plaisance$25.00
- BTL Pinot Grigio$31.00
- BTL Riesling$28.00
- BTL Grunner Veltiner$31.00
- BTL Chardonnay$31.00
- BTL Savignon Blanc/Chardonnay$45.00
- BTL Savignon Blanc/Semillon$43.00
- BTL Semillon/Savignon Blanc$48.00
- BTL French Chardonnay$60.00
- BTL Chardonnay Hanzell Sebella$75.00
- 2oz Moscato D Asti$2.75
- 2oz Sauvignon Blanc$2.25
- 2oz Pinot Grigio$2.75
- 2oz Riesling$2.50
- 2oz Gruner Veltliner$2.75
- 2oz Chardonnay$2.75