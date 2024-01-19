BENTO KITCHEN CRAVINGS (Qoala)
Featured Items
- BURRITO
Filled with the protein of your choice, Purple Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese. Drizzled with spicy Mayo and our house Korean spicy sauce
- Bibimbap Bulgogi$14.00
Rice on bottom, Assorted vegetables, Bulgogi and with a sunny side egg. Korean red pepper on the side.
- Spicy Sichuan Ramen
FOOD
Appetizers
- Bulgogi Spring Rolls (2)$5.50
- 3 Spring Rolls$4.00
- 6 Spring Rolls$6.50
- Salted Edamame$5.50
Steamed Soybean Pods sprinkled with salt
- Seaweed Salad$5.00Out of stock
Lightly Seasoned Japanese Seaweed
- Vegetable Dumplings$7.50
- Chicken Dumplings$7.50
Fried Chicken and Vegetable Dumplings served with sweet ginger dipping sauce
- Spicy SICHUAN Dumplings$8.50
Chicken Dumplings in Spicy Sichuan Sauce
- Plain Wings$9.50
- MONGOLIAN Wings$9.50
- Korean SPICY BENTO Wings$9.50
Fried Chicken Wings in our popular Sweet & Spicy Sauce
- Soy Garlic Wings$9.50
- Crab Rangoons (5)$7.50
- Kimchi Pancake$7.50
- Seafood Pancake$10.00
Shrimp, scallop, squid and green onions. Served with sweet ginger dipping sauce.
- Tempura Shrimp (6)$10.00
- T. Chicken Bites$9.00
- $5 FRIES$5.50
- Kimchi Bulgogi Fries$11.00
Loaded with Kimchi and thinly sliced rib-eye steak marinated in special sauce, topped with cheese.
- Loaded Birria Fries$11.00
- Appetizer Fried Tofu $6$6.00
- Nachos Chicken$9.50
- Nachos Chashu$10.50
- Nachos Birria$10.50
- Steamed Vegetable Dumplings (6)$7.50
- Cheesy Tots$7.00
- Orange Chicken Bites$9.00
Dolsot BIBIMBAP
- Bibimbap Tofu$13.00
Rice on bottom, Assorted vegetables, Fried Tofu and with a sunny side egg. Korean red pepper on the side.
- Bibimbap Spicy Tofu$13.00
Rice on bottom, Assorted vegetables, Spicy Tofu and with a sunny side egg. Korean red pepper on the side.
- Bibimbap Bulgogi$14.00
Rice on bottom, Assorted vegetables, Bulgogi and with a sunny side egg. Korean red pepper on the side.
- Bibimbap Shrimp$16.50
Rice on bottom, A ssorted vegetables, shrimp, scallop, squid and with a sunny side egg. Korean red pepper on the side.
- Bibimbap VEGETABLE$12.00
Rice on bottom and Assorted vegetables with a sunny side egg. Korean red pepper on the side.
- Bibimbap Chashu$14.00
- Bibimbap BIRRIA$14.00
BENTO BOX
- BOX: Teriyaki TOFU$15.50
- BOX: Spicy Tofu$15.50
Includes: Spicy Tofu, Rice, Salad and 2 different Appetizers of the week.
- BOX: Teriyaki Chicken$16.00
Includes: Teriyaki Chicken, Rice, Salad and 2 different Appetizers of the week.
- BOX: Spicy Chicken$16.00
Includes: Spicy Chicken, Rice, Salad and 2 different Appetizers of the week.
- BOX: Orange Chicken$16.00
- BOX: Orange Shrimp$17.50
- BOX: Bulgogi$17.50
Includes: Bulgogi, Rice, Salad and 2 different Appetizers of the week.
- BOX: Black Pepper Beef$17.50
FUSION FOOD
- Quesadilla$8.00
- BURRITO
Filled with the protein of your choice, Purple Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese. Drizzled with spicy Mayo and our house Korean spicy sauce
- Burrito BOWL
Burrito Bowl filled with Purple Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese. Drizzled with Spicy Mayo and Korean Spicy house sauce.
Entrees/Korean
- TOFU Entree$14.50
- CHICKEN Entree$15.50
- Hibachi Entree$14.50
- Bulgogi Entree$17.00
Thinly sliced marinated premium rib-eye steak in our house special sauce. Serve with Purple rice and Choice of a Side.
- Kalbi (9)$24.50
Premium grilled beef short ribs marinated in our signature sauce.
- Orange Shrimp Entree$18.00
Jumbo Fried Shrimp in our sweet and spicy citrus sauce. Served with Purple Rice and a Side. Spicy 🌶
- Black Pepper Beef Entree$17.00
Stir Fry with Yellow Onions, Green Onions and Red Peppers.
Korean NOODLE/RICE
- Japchae$12.50
Stir fried glass noodles with cabbage, carrot, onion, green onion and red peppers. Glass Noodle is made sweet potato. 🍠 Delicious and Healthy.
- CHASHU OVER RICE$13.50
Braised pork belly over rice. Topped with an Egg.
- BULGOGI OVER RICE$14.50
Bulgogi over rice. Topped with an Egg.
- Vegetables Fried Rice$11.50
- Kimchi Fried Rice$11.50
- Chicken Fried Rice$12.50
- Bulgogi Fried Rice$13.50
- Shrimp Fried Rice$15.00
- Chashu Fried Rice$14.50
BIRRIA RAMEN
Side Dishes
- SIDE PURPLE RICE$3.00
Taste just like white rice. Purple Rice is healthier than white rice. Purple Rice but it contains more protein, iron, and antioxidants. Low Glycemic and Low Carb
- 5oz Kimchi$3.25
- 16oz KIMCHI$7.00
- 32oz QT KIMCHI$12.50
- 5oz Sautéed Vegetables$3.00
- Side 2oz Guacamole$1.00
- Side 5oz Guacamole$3.50
- Side 2oz Pico de Gallo$1.00
- Side 2oz Dumpling Sauce$0.75
- Side 2oz Teriyaki Sauce$1.00
- Side 2oz Spicy Mayo$0.75
- Side 2oz Orange Sauce$1.00
- 2oz Korean Sauce$0.75
- 12oz Bottle Korean SAUCE$8.00
- Side Salad$3.50
- Small Box Tempura Veggies $7$7.00
- Chili Oil On Side for Ramen$0.25
- 16oz Dumpling Sauce$5.50
- 5oz Queso$3.00
- 16oz Miso Soup$6.00
Feed 3-4 People (1/3 Party Tray)
- Vegetables Spring Roll (20pcs)$24.00
- SMALL Tray - Edamame$26.00
- Fried Dumpling (20pcs)$25.50
- SMALL Tray - Fries$15.00
- SMALL Tray - Kimchi Bulgogi Fries$36.75
- SMALL Tray - Chicken Fried Rice$38.00
- SMALL Tray - Bulgogi Fried Rice$42.00
- SMALL Tray - Teriyaki Chicken$45.00
- SMALL Tray - Spicy Chicken$45.00
- SMALL Tray - Bulgogi$60.00
- SMALL Tray - Vegetables Japchae$40.50
- SMALL Tray - Beef Japchae$48.00
- SMALL Tray - Hibachi Tofu$42.50
- SMALL Tray - Hibachi Chicken$45.00
NEW DISHES
11am - 4pm Rice Bowls
- Tofu Rice Bowl$11.50
Purple rice. Served with Tofu, Sautéed vegetables, and kimchi on side.
- Teriyaki TOFU Rice Bowl$11.50
- Spicy TOFU Rice Bowl$11.50
- Fried Chicken Rice Bowl$13.00
- Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl$13.00
Purple rice. Served with Teriyaki Chicken, sautéed vegetables and kimchi.
- Spicy Chicken Rice Bowl$13.00
Chicken marinated in Delicious Korean spicy sauce. Served with Purple rice, sautéed vegetables, and kimchi on side. Spicy 🌶
- Orange CHICKEN Rice Bowl$13.00
- Mongolian CHICKEN Rice Bowl$13.00
- Bulgogi Rice Bowl$14.50
Thinly Sliced Marinated Premium Rib-Eye Steak. Serve with Purple Rice, sautéed vegetables and kimchi.
- Orange Shrimp Rice Bowl$14.50
Jumbo Fried Shrimp in our sweet and spicy citrus sauce. Served with Purple Rice, sautéed vegetables. Kimchi on side Spicy 🌶
- DYNAMITE CHICKEN RICE BOWL$13.00
- Vegetables Rice Bowl$11.50
- Black Pepper Beef Rice Bowl$14.50
BEVERAGE
Hot Tea (12oz)
Freeze Smoothies
- Strawberry Smoothie$6.50
- Strawberry Banana$6.50
- Mango Smoothie$6.50
- Wildberry$6.50
- Mango Strawberry$6.50
- Taro Smoothie$6.50
- Thai Tea Smoothie$6.50
- Green Tea Smoothie$6.50Out of stock
- Caramel Latte Smoothie$6.50
- Horchata Smoothie$6.50
- Mango Strawberry Banana$6.50
- OREO Cookie Smoothie$6.50
- Mango Pineapple Smoothie$6.50
- Strawberry PINEAPPLE Smoothie$6.50
- Chocolate Covered Strawberry$6.50
Mangonada
Milk Teas
- Classic Black Milk Tea$5.50
- * Brown Sugar Milk Tea$5.50
- Jasmine Green Milk Tea$5.50
- Taro Milk Tea$5.50
- Mango Milk Tea$5.50
- Honeydew Milk Tea$5.50
- * Winter Melon Milk Tea$5.50
- Horchata Milk Tea$5.50
- * Rose Milk Tea$5.50
- Strawberry Milk Tea$5.50
- Oreo Milk Tea$5.50
- Matcha Latte Milk Tea$5.50
- Vietnamese Coffee$5.50
- Blue Mountain Coffee$5.50
- Pumpkin Spice Milk Tea$5.50
- Cookie Butter Milk Tea$5.50
- Gingerbread Milk Tea$5.50
- Thai Milk Tea$5.50
Fruit Teas
Galaxy Lemonade
HOT MILK TEAS (16oz)
DESSERT
Cake
- Blueberry Cobbler CAKE$7.25
- Strawberry Cream Cake$7.25
Strawberry yogurt cake filled with creamy strawberry mousse, garnished with white chocolate curls and dusted with powdered sugar.
- Lemon Berry Cream Cake$7.25
Lemon Berry Cream Mascarpone Cake Two layers of moist cream cake with cranberries and blueberries baked into vanilla crumb cake then filled with fruit and a lemon mascarpone cream.
- Brownie Caramel Cheesecake$7.25Out of stock
- Mexican Flan$5.50Out of stock
- Cheesecake Factory Pumpkin$7.95Out of stock
The Cheesecake Factory Bakery pumpkin cheesecake is a delicious combination of creamy cheese, pumpkin, pecans and a rich graham cracker crust.
- Chocolate Molten Cake$8.95Out of stock
- Key Lime Pie$7.00
- Spiced Egg Nog Cake$7.25