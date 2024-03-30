Bento Peak 4724 Geary Blvd
Food
Appetizers
- Age Dashi Tofu$6.95
Deep-fried tofu with tempura sauce, bonito flake, dry seaweed, and green onion
- Hiyashi Tofu$6.95
Cold tofu with ginger, green onion, and bonito flake
- Gyoza$7.95
6 pieces. Japanese style meat pot stickers
- Veggie Gyoza$7.95
6 pieces. Japanese style veggie pot stickers
- Kaki Fried$8.95
Deep-fried oyster with tempura sauce, dry seaweed, green onion, bonito flake, and shichimi
- Takoyaki$7.95
Octopus balls
- Geso$8.95
Squid tentacles
- Soft Shell Crab$11.95
Deep-fried whole soft shell crab, serve with homemade salsa and katsu sauce
- Chicken Kara-Age$7.95
Deep-fried chicken with spicy mayo
- Baked Mussel$12.95
Baked mussel with green onion, tobiko, and spicy mayo
- Veggie Tempura$8.95
6 veggies tempura
- Mix Tempura$9.95
2 shrimps and 6 veggie tempura
- Shrimp Tempura$9.95
4 shrimps tempura
- fresh oysters$18.95
Side Dish
- Miso Soup$2.50
With tofu, seaweed, and green onion
- Edamame$4.50
Boiled green bean
- Garlic Edamame$6.95
Pan-fried green bean with garlic sauce and butter
- White Rice$2.50
- Sushi Rice$2.95
- Wakame Salad$5.95
Seaweed salad
- House Green Salad$3.95
Spring mixed with house dressing
- Sunomono$5.50
Cucumber salad and vinegar dressing
- Ocean Sunomono$9.95
Mixed seafood and cucumber salad with vinegar dressing
- Tako Sunomono$8.50
Octopus and cucumber with vinegar dressing
- Ebi Sunomono$8.50
Cooked shrimp and cucumber with vinegar dressing
- Poke Salad$10.95
Assorted fish, cucumber, tobiko, seaweed salad, and sweet onion
- Goamme$5.95
Sashimi & Sushi
- Sake Sushi$6.95
Salmon
- Sake Sashimi (4 pcs)$12.95
Salmon
- Sake Sashimi (8 pcs)$23.95
Salmon
- Maguro Sushi$6.95
Tuna
- Maguro Sashimi (4 pcs)$12.95
Tuna
- Maguro Sashimi (8 pcs)$23.95
Tuna
- Hamachi Sushi$6.95
Yellow tail
- Hamachi Sashimi (4 pcs)$12.95
Yellow tail
- Hamachi Sashimi (8 pcs)$23.95
Yellow tail
- Shiro Maguro Sushi$6.95
White tuna
- Shiro Maguro Sashimi (4 pcs)$12.95
White tuna
- Shiro Maguro Sashimi (8 pcs)$23.95
White tuna
- Sake Toro Sushi$7.95
Salmon belly
- Sake Toro Sashimi (4 pcs)$13.95
Salmon belly
- Sake Toro Sashimi (8 pcs)$26.95
Salmon belly
- Hamachi Toro Sushi$8.95
Yellow tail belly
- Hamachi Toro Sashimi (4 pcs)$16.95
Yellow tail belly
- Hamachi Toro Sashimi (8 pcs)$31.95
Yellow tail belly
- Shiro Maguro Toro Sushi$8.95
- Shiro Maguro Toro Sashimi (4 pcs)$16.95
- Tako Sushi$6.95
Octopus
- Tako Sashimi (4 pcs)$12.95
Octopus
- Tako Sashimi (8 pcs)$23.95
Octopus
- Escolar Sushi$6.95
- Escolar Sashimi (4 pcs)$12.95
- Escolar Sashimi (8 pcs)$23.95
- Saba Sushi$6.95
Mackerel
- Saba Sashimi (4 pcs)$12.95
Mackerel
- Saba Sashimi (8 pcs)$23.95
Mackerel
- Hotate Sushi$7.95
Scallop
- Hotate Sashimi (4 pcs)$13.95
Scallop
- Hotate Sashimi (8 pcs)$26.95
Scallop
- Ama Ebi Sushi$10.95
Sweet shrimp
- Ama Ebi Sashimi (4 pcs)$19.95
Sweet shrimp
- Uni Sushi
Sea urchin
- Uni Sashimi
Sea urchin
- Ebi Sushi$6.95
Cooked shrimp
- Kani Sushi$5.95
Real snow crab meat
- Tobiko Sushi$6.50
Flying fish roe
- Inari Sushi$4.95
Sweet tofu skin
- Tamago Sushi$6.95
Homemade sweet egg
- Unagi Sushi$7.50
Eel
- Ikura Sushi$9.50
Salmon roe
Chef’s special
- Fish Tacos$9.95
2 pieces. Seared albacore, salmon, avocado, and homemade salsa on fried nori
- Gomae Tuna Tataki$15.95
Light fried tuna with sesame seed, green salad, scallions, and tataki sauce
- Hamachi Carpaccio$15.95
Hamachi, fried garlic, tobiko, scallions, and ponzu sauce
- Albacore Tataki$14.95
White tuna, spicy radish, sweet onion, scallions, and tataki sauce
- Beef Tataki$14.95
Seared sliced kobe beef, fried garlic, sweet onion, scallions, black pepper, and garlic ponzu sauce
- Toro Tartar$17.95
Chopped blue fin toro, avocado, quail egg, and chips
- Oyster Shooter$8.95
- Midnight Oyster$13.95
- Toro nigiri$15.95
- Toro sashimi$30.95
- Chu toro nigiri$9.95
- Kanpachi nigiri$8.95
- Kanpachi sashimi$16.95
- Kurodai nigiri$7.95
- Kurodai sashimi$14.95
- Suzuki nigiri$8.95
- Suzuki sashimi$16.95
- Truffle walu carpaccio$13.95
- Truffle salmon belly$8.95
Combo
- Chirashi Don$23.95
Assorted fishes, ikura, tamago, and seaweed salad over sushi rice
- Sake Oyako Don$23.95
Salmon and ikura over sushi rice
- Uni Ikura Don$28.95
Sea urchin and ikura over sushi rice
- Tekka Don$23.95
Tuna and quail egg over sushi rice
- Sashimi Combo (7 pcs)$22.95
Chef's choice sashimi
- Sashimi Combo (21 pcs)$59.95
Chef's choice sashimi
- Sushi Regular$23.95
Chef's choice 7 pieces sushi
- Sushi Deluxe$35.95
5 pieces chef's choice sushi and 4 pieces sashimi with rainbow roll or dragon roll
- Omakase Sushi$32.95
Chef's choice of special sushi 7 pieces, come with fresh wasabi
- Omakase Sashimi$59.95
Chef's choice of special sushi 14-16 pieces in treasure box, come with 1 mini ikura don and fresh wasabi
Hand Rolls & Rolls You Know
- Tekka Hand Roll$5.95
Tuna
- Tekka Roll$6.95
- Negi Hamachi Hand Roll$5.95
Yellow tail with green onion
- Negi Hamachi Roll$6.95
- California Hand Roll$5.95
Crab meat salad and avocado
- California Roll$7.95
- New York Hand Roll$5.95
Shrimp tempura and cucumber
- New York Roll$7.95
- The Rock Hand Roll$6.95
Eel and avocado
- The Rock Roll$8.95
- Sake Avo Hand Roll$5.95
Fresh salmon and avocado
- Sake Avo Roll$7.95
- Salmon Skin Hand Roll$5.95
With cucumber
- Salmon Skin Roll$7.95
- Jalapeño Hamachi Hand Roll$6.95
Yellow tail with jalapeño
- Jalapeño Hamachi Roll$8.95
- Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$7.95
With cucumber
- Spicy Tuna Roll$9.50
- Spicy Scallop Hand Roll$8.95
With cucumber, green onion, tobiko
- Spicy Scallop Roll$10.95
- Spider Roll Hand Roll$8.95
Soft shell crab, cucumber, unagi sauce
- Spider Roll$10.95
- Philiy Hand Roll$6.95
- Philiy Roll$8.95
- Temptation$11.95
Cut roll. Shrimp tempura, crab meat, unagi, and avocado with unagi sauce
- San Francisco$13.95
Cut roll. Spicy tuna and temp flake, topped with avocado and tobiko
- Dragon$16.95
- 49Er$14.95
Cut roll. Tobiko, avocado, and cucumber, topped with salmon, slice of lemon
- Rainbow Roll$15.95
- Lion King$16.95
Cut roll. Crab meat, avocado, topped with baked salmon, spicy mayo, and unagi sauce
- Caterpillar$14.95
Cut roll. Unagi, cucumber, topped with avocado, tobiko, and unagi sauce
Rolls with Us
- Geary Blvd$15.95
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, topped with seared scallop, tobiko, scallion, spicy mayo, and unagi sauce, wrapped in soy paper
- Golden Crab$14.95
Soft shell crab, avocado, green onion, tobiko, and house sauce, wrapped in soy paper
- Fuji Yama$15.95
Eel, avocado, topped with snow crab salad, salmon, and tobiko
- XYZ$15.95
Hamachi and avocado, topped with salmon, tuna, tobiko and spicy mayo
- Tuna Lover$15.95
Spicy tuna and asparagus, topped with tuna, crunchy flake, and ponzu sauce
- Romeo and Juliet$15.95
Salmon and avocado, topped with scallop, spicy mayo, and wrapped in soy paper
- Green Elves$15.95
Shrimp tempura and cucumber, topped with lobster salad, avocado, and spicy mayo
- Giant$15.95
Unagi and avocado, topped with escolar, onion, scallion, tobiko, fried garlic, and house sauce
- Warriors$15.95
Salmon, avocado, and lemon, topped with hamachi and garlic sauce
- Dream Girl$15.95
Shrimp tempura and avocado, topped with spicy tuna albacore, jalapeño, and spicy mayo
- Godzilla$15.95
Shrimp tempura and avocado, topped with unagi, spicy tuna, and spicy mayo
- Crunchy Lobster$17.95
Lobster salad and cucumber, topped with salmon,avocado, crunchy flake, tobiko, green onion, and house sauce
No Rice & Deep-Fried Rolls
- Crunchy Spicy Tuna$13.95
Deep-fried spicy tuna roll with green onion, sesame, tobiko and sauces on top
- Crunchy California$12.95
Deep-fried California roll with green onion, sesame, tobiko and sauces on top
- Crunchy Philly$12.95
Deep-fried philly roll with green onion, sesame, tobiko and sauces on top
- Sunset$13.95
Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, and avocado wrapped in cucumber with ponzu sauce
- Fire Cracker$9.95
Deep-fried tuna roll with spicy mayo, sriracha sauce, green onion, tobiko on top
- Super Dynamite$12.95
Deep-fried assorted fish and avocado roll with green onion, sesame, tobiko on top
- Hulk$13.95
Spicy tuna, tobiko, and avocado wrapped in cucumber with ponzu sauce
- Kobe Beef Roll$16.95
Sliced American kobe beef, wrapped with avocado, asparagus, topped with minced ginger, dry garlic and ponzu sauce
Vegetarian Roll
- Kappa Roll$5.95
- Avocado Rol$5.95
- Oshinko Roll$5.95
yellow pickle
- Q and A Roll$6.95
Cucumber and Avocado
- Shitake Roll$7.95
tempura mushroom
- Sweet Potato Roll$7.95
tempura sweet potato
- Futo Maki$8.95
cucumber, avocado, tamago, oshiko, tofu skin
- Veggie Lover Roll$11.95
mixed veggie tempura, wrapped in soy paper
- Veggie Dragon Roll$12.95
tempura sweet potato, topped with eggplant, avocado
On the Grill
- Beef Skewers$8.95
Rib-eye beef with black pepper, salt, and house BBQ sauce
- Yakitori$7.95
Chicken and scallion with house BBQ sauce
- Ebi Bacon Skewers$7.95
Grilled cooked shrimp, wrapped with bacon
- Ika Sugatayaki$13.95
Grilled whole squid
- Shishito Pepper Skewers$6.95
Japanese style pepper and bonito flake
- Shitake Skewers$6.95
Mushroom with daikon and house BBQ sauce
- Grilled Asparagus$6.95
Asparagus with garlic salt
- Mochi Bacon Skewers$7.95
Grilled Japanese rice cake wrapped with bacon
- Sake Kama$11.95
Grilled salmon collar with salt and pepper and ponzu sauce
- Hamachi Kama$16.95
Grilled yellow tail collar with salt and pepper and ponzu sauce
Main Dish
- Chicken Teriyaki$15.95
Grilled chicken with teriyaki sauce
- Beef Teriyaki$20.95
Grilled beef steak with teriyaki sauce
- Salmon Teriyaki$17.95
Grilled salmon with teriyaki sauce
- Salmon Shioyaki$17.95
Grilled salmon with salt and black pepper
- Saba Shioyaki$14.95
Grilled mackerel with salt and pepper
- Oyako Don$15.95
Chicken, mushroom, onion and egg over rice
- Katsu Don$15.95
Pork cutlet, mushroom, onion and egg over rice
- Unagi Don$18.95
BBQ eel over rice, with dry seaweed, unagi sauce and pickles
- Chicken Katsu$16.95
Deep-fried chicken cutlet with katsu sauce
- Kurobuta Ton Katsu$17.95
Deep-fried black pork cutlet with katsu sauce
- Chicken Katsu Curry$17.95
Deep-fried chicken cutlet with homemade curry sauce over rice
- Kurobuta Ton Katsu Curry$18.95
Deep-fried black pork cutlet with homemade curry sauce over rice
- Miso Black Cod$19.95
Grilled miso-marinated black cod
Noodles
- Plain Udon$8.95
Udon with fish cake, dry seaweed, and green onion
- Vegetable Udon$13.95
Bean sprouts, lettuce, broccoli, corn, dry seaweed, and green onion
- Chicken Udon$15.95
Chicken, Chinese cabbage, corn, dry seaweed, and green onion
- Tempura Udon$15.95
Side of mixed tempura with plain udon
- Curry Katsu Udon$16.95
Japanese style curry sauce and katsu cutlet with plain udon
- Beef Sukiyaki$18.95
Sliced beef, mushroom, enoki mushroom, green onion, celery cabbage, onion, and tofu with sweet sukiyaki soup
- Seafood Udon$17.95
Assorted fishes with mussel, tempura shrimp, fish cake, cabbage, dry seaweed, and green onion
Ramen
- Cha-Shu Ramen$17.95
3 pieces BBQ pork, 1 whole Japanese style sweet egg, mushroom, corn, fried garlic, fish cake, green onion, and dry seaweed
- Chicken Kara-Age Ramen$15.95
Deep-fried chicken, lettuce, corn, fish cake, green onion, and dry seaweed
- Vegetable Ramen$12.95
Cabbage, corn, lettuce, mushroom, carrots, dry seaweed, and green onion