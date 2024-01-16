Bentztown
N/A Beverages
Soda
Mocktails
- Blue Suede Berryade$8.00
Non-alcoholic rum, fresh blueberries, blueberry puree, fresh-squeeze lemonade.
- Strawberry Mint Spritz Sipper$8.00
Non-alcoholic rum, strawberry puree, muddled mint, sparkling water, non-alcoholic sparkling wine.
- Bramble Berry Breeze Punch$8.00
Non-alcoholic gin, sweet tea, blackberry puree, fresh-squeezed lime juice, ginger beer.
N/A Beer, Wine & Spirits
Juice
Late Night Menu
Late Night Food
- LN House Seasoned Fried
- LN Smothered Potato Chips
Cheese sauce , “B” Signature Red Hot sauce, Bourbon Pickled Jalapenos
- LN Hushpuppies
Served with Remoulade
- LN Smashed Butcher Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Potato Roll
- LN Hot Ham & Cheese
Smoked sliced ham, cheddar, bourbon molasses bbq, smoked onion garlic aioli, Texas toast
- LN Chicken Salad Roll
Southern Style chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, potato roll
- LN Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, Smoked Mozzarella, “B” sticky sauce, Texas Toast
Banquet
Room Charge
Bentztown Location and Ordering Hours
(301) 301-8430
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM