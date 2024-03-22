Bep Vietnamese Kitchen 300 S Main St Ste 124
Bep Food Menu
Starters - Khai Vị
- S1. Spring Rolls$6.95
Shrimp, Sliced Pork, Shredded Lettuce, Carrots, Bean Sprouts and Vermicelli Noodles Wrapped in Rice Paper with a side of Peanut Sauce
- S2. Egg Rolls$6.95
Crispy Egg Roll with Pork, Carrots, Bean Thread Vermicelli, Taro, Wood Ear and Mushrooms with a side of Sweet Chili Sauce
- S3. Tofu Rolls$6.95
Firm Tofu, Shredded Lettuce, Cucumber, Carrots, Bean Sprouts and Vermicelli with a side of Peanut Sauce
- S4. Pork Belly Bun$5.95
Steamed Lotus Bun with Braised Pork Belly, Cucumber, Cilantro, Pickled Carrots and Daikon
- S5. Chicken Wings$8.95
Fried Chicken Wings and Drums Sauted in a Sweet Chili and Fish Sauce
- S6. Summer Roll$7.95
Choice of Meat with Lettice, Cucumber, Pickeled Carrots and Daikon, wrapped in Rice Paper
- S7. Fried Dumpling$6.95
Crispy fried dumpling in choice of Beef or Chicken
Rice Noodle Soup - Pho
- P1. Bep Pho Dac Biet$15.95
Sliced rare beef, flank, brisket and meatball with beef broth
- P2. Pho Tai$13.95
Sliced rare beef with beef broth
- P3. Pho Tai Nam$13.95
Sliced rare beef and brisket with beef broth
- P4. Pho Bo Vien$13.95
Beef meatball with beef broth
- P5. Pho Tai Bo Vien$13.95
Sliced rare beef and meatball with beef broth
- P6. Pho Tom$15.95
Jumbo Shrimp with choice of beef or chicken broth
- P7. Pho Ga$13.95
Shredded chicken with chicken broth
- P8. Pho Chay$13.95
Organic firm tofu, assorted vegetables with choice of chicken or beef broth
Vermicelli Bowl - Bún
- N1. Noodle Lemongrass Pork$13.95
Grilled lemongrass marinated pork with vegetables and fresh vermicelli noodles
- N2. Noodle Lemongrass Chicken$13.95
Grilled lemongrass marinated Chicken with vegetables and fresh vermicelli noodles
- N3. Noodle Tofu$13.95
Grilled tofu with vegetables, fresh vermicelli noodles and vegan friendly soy sauce
- N4. Noodle Shrimp$14.95
Grilled shrimp with vegetables and fresh vermicelli noodles
- N5. Noodle Lemongrass Beef$14.95
Grilled lemongrass marinated beef with vegetables and fresh vermicelli noodles
Rice Dish - Cơm
- C1. Rice Lemongrass Pork$13.95
Grilled lemongrass marinated pork with vegetables and jasmine rice
- C2. Rice Lemongrass Chicken$13.95
Grilled lemongrass marinated chicken with vegetables and jasmine rice
- C3. Rice Tofu$13.95
Grilled Tofu with vegetables and jasmine rice and a vegan friendly soy sauce
- C4. Rice Jumbo Shrimp$14.95
Grilled jumbo shrimp with vegetables and jasmine rice
- C5. Rice Lemongrass Beef$14.95
Grilled lemongrass marinated beef with vegetables and jasmine rice
Viet Street Sub - Bánh Mì
- H1. Sub Lemongrass Pork$7.95
Grilled lemongrass marinated pork with vegetables on toasted baguette
- H2. Sub Lemongrass Chicken$7.95
Grilled lemongrass marinated Chicken with vegetables on a toasted baguette
- H3. Sub Tofu$7.95
Grilled tofu with vegetables on a toasted baguette with vegan friendly peanut sauce
- H4. Sub Shrimp$9.95
Grilled shrimp with vegetables on a toasted baguette
- H5. Sub Cold-Cut$7.95
Special combo meat with vegetables on a toasted baguette
- H6. Sub Beef$8.95
Grilled lemongrass marinated beef with vegetables on a toasted baguette
Kid's Menu
Sides
Bep Boba Menu
Milk Tea
- Brown Sugar Boba Milk$5.95
A mixture of Brown Sugar, whole milk and freshly made boba (boba included)
- Chai Milk Tea$5.50Out of stock
- Classic Milk Tea$5.50
Black tea with choice of milk
- Coffee Milk Tea$5.50
Black milk tea with Dalgona, Vietnamese Coffee
- Dirty Milk Tea$5.50
Black milk tea with brown sugar
- Dalgona Coffee$5.95
Whole milk topped with freshly whipped dalgona
- Earl Grey Milk Tea$5.50
Freshly brewed earl grey tea with choice of milk
- Honey Milk Tea$5.50
Black milk tea with honey
- Jasmine Milk Tea$5.50
Jasmine milk tea
- Matcha Latte$5.50
Choice of milk topped with Matcha
- Oolong Milk Tea$5.50
Freshly brewed oolong tea with choice of milk
- Oreo Milk Tea$5.75
Classic milk tea topped with crushed oreo
- Rose Milk Tea$5.50
Rose flavored milk tea
- Strawberry Milk Tea$5.50
Strawberry flavored milk tea
- Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea$5.95
Strawberry milk topped with matcha
- Supreme Chocolate Milk Tea$5.50
Chocolate milk tea
- Taro Milk Tea$5.50
Taro milk tea
- Thai Milk Tea$5.95
Thai milk tea
- Tiger Milk Tea$5.95
Classic and Thai milk tea with a brown sugar drizzle
- Vietnamese Ice Coffee$6.50
Freshly made Vietnamese coffee over crushed ice
- Mango Medow Milk Tea$5.95
Winter melon flavored milk tea
- Honeydew Milk Tea$5.50
- Wintermelon Milk Tea$5.95
Fruit Tea
- BestTea Lemonade$5.75
Fresh squeezed lemon juice with green tea
- Dragon Fruit FT$5.75
Green tea flavored with dragon fruit
- Dynamite FT$5.75
Green tea flavored with guava, strawberry and lychee
- Grapefruit FT$5.75
Green tea flavored with grapefruit
- Green Apple FT$5.75
Green tea flavored with green apple
- Guava FT$5.75
Green tea flavored with guava
- Hawaiin FT$5.75
Green tea flavored with lychee and passion fruit
- Honeydew FT$5.75
Green tea flavored with honeydew
- Kiwi FT$5.75
Green tea flavored with kiwi
- Kumquat-Lemon FT$5.75
Green tea flavored with kumquat-lemon
- Lemonade (Fresh Squeezed)$5.75
Fresh squeezed lemon juice and sugar no tea
- Lychee FT$5.75
Green tea flavored with lychee
- Mango FT$5.75
Green tea flavored with mango
- Passion Fruit FT$5.75
Green tea flavored with passion fruit
- Peach FT$5.75
Green tea flavored with peach
- Strawberry FT$5.75
Green tea flavored with strawberry
- Strawberry - Lemonade FT$5.75
Green tea flavored with strawberry and lemon
- The Hulk$5.75
Green tea flavored with green apple, kiwi and lychee
- Winter Melon FT$5.75
Green tea flavored with winter melon
- Spring Fling$5.75
- Watermelon FT$5.75
Smoothies
- Avocado Smoothie$6.50
- Chocolate Smoothie$6.50
- Coffee Smoothie$6.95
- Dragon Fruite Smoothie$6.50
- Grapefruit Smoothie$6.50
- Green Apple Smoothie$6.50
- Guava Smoothie$6.50
- Honeydew Smoothie$6.50
- Kiwi Smoothie$6.50
- Kumquat-Lemon Smoothie$6.50
- Lychee Smoothie$6.50
- Mango Smoothie$6.50
- Matcha Smoothie$6.50
- Oreo Milk Shake$6.50
- Passion Fruit Smoothie$6.50
- Peach Smoothie$6.50
- Strawberry Smoothie$6.50
- Strawberry Chocolate Smoothie$6.50
- Strawberry Lemonade Smoothie$6.50
- Taro Smoothie$6.50
- Winter Melon Smoothie$6.50
- Mango Slush$5.95
No milk
- Rain Rain Go Away$6.50
- Peach Creamsicle Smoothie$6.50
- Dirt Cake Shake$6.50
- Watermelon Smoothie$6.50