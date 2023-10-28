Beraka Juice Kendall Square Cambridge
Popular Items
organic pitaya, organic strawberry, organic banana blended in organic almond mylk and topped with organic granola, organic coconut chips and organic banana
Cleanses
Cleanse
celery | kindness | goodness | peace - all cleanse sales are final and non-refundable. This is great for beginners who are not ready for a full-day cleanse. It comes with the option of one of our organic house salads as your light & raw meal to close the cleanse Multiple days of cleansing may need to be picked up separately. Call us if you have any questions or for a free cleanse consultation!
celery | kindness | goodness | peace | love | purity - all cleanse sales are final and non-refundable. Multiple days of cleansing may need to be picked up separately. Call us if you have any questions or for a free cleanse consultation!
Cold-Pressed Juices
Juice for your Spirit
organic apple | organic beet | organic carrot Health Benefits: -anti-inflammatory -lowers blood pressure -increases stamina
organic orange | organic mango | organic yellow pepper Health Benefits: -improves immunity -prevents anemia -promotes skin health
organic apple | organic ginger | organic lemon Health Benefits: -improves immunity -cancer preventative -relieves constipation
organic pear | organic pineapple | organic mint | organic lemon Health Benefits: -helps with asthma -increases energy -improves lung health
organic sweet potato | organic carrot | organic orange | organic lemon | organic turmeric Health Benefits: -anti-inflammatory -improves vision -regulates blood sugar
organic pineapple | organic celery | organic kale | organic lemon Health Benefits: -lowers cholesterol -anti-inflammatory -reduces risk of diseases
organic carrot | organic apple | organic ginger | organic lemon Health Benefits: -aids in digestion -regulates blood sugar -improves immunity
organic cucumber | organic spinach | organic kale | organic lemon Health Benefits: -hydrating -relieves constipation -prevents acid reflux
SAVE UP TO 20% Keep your family and guests healthy the organic way with these SUPERSIZED organic cold-pressed juices and 12 oz ginger shots for your post Thanksgiving dinner digestion
Wellness Shot
Special Juices
organic celery Health Benefits: -hydrating -promotes weight loss -anti-inflammatory
This option is only available for bulk ordering: 1 L, 2 L and requires a 24-hour notice. Please select your size and choose up to 4 ingredients.
This option is only available for bulk ordering: 8 oz and 12 oz and requires a 24-hour notice. All MYO shots come with ginger. Please select your size and choose up to 2 ingredients.
Wellness Packs
love | kindness | gentleness | temperance - all pack sales are final and non-refundable Full of powerful anti-inflammatory fruits and veggies, this organic wellness pack may help reduce inflammation.
faithfulness x2 | peace |self-control - all pack sales are final and non-refundable This organic wellness pack may help improve digestion while keeping the digestive system strong.
love | goodness | self-control x3 - all pack sales are final and non-refundable This organic wellness pack will make you feel energized and refreshed! It is a great alternative to coffee.
joy |peace | goodness | temperance - all pack sales are final and non-refundable Full of immunity-boosting ingredients, this wellness pack will keep your body strong in this season where immunity is much needed!
celery juice x3 - all pack sales are final and non-refundable Best when consumed in the morning on an empty stomach, celery juice is a powerful healing ingredient.
Açaí and Pitaya Bowls
Açaí & Pitaya Bowls
organic açaí, organic banana, organic mango, organic pineapple blended in organic almond mylk and topped with organic gluten-free granola, organic coconut chips and organic mango
organic pitaya, organic strawberry, organic banana blended in organic almond mylk and topped with organic granola, organic coconut chips and organic banana
organic banana, almond butter, organic cacao, organic coffee beans, organic vanilla blended in organic almond mylk and topped with organic gluten-free granola, organic cacao. nibs, and organic chia seeds
organic açaí, organic blueberry, organic banana, organic strawberry blended in organic coconut water and topped with organic gluten-free granola, organic goji berries, organic banana and organic strawberry
organic mango, organic banana, organic kale, organic spinach, organic spirulina blended in organic almond mylk and topped with organic gluten-free granola, organic hemp seeds and organic pineapple
Smoothies
organic banana | organic strawberry | almond mylk | maple syrup
organic pineapple | organic avocado | organic spinach | organic coconut water
organic banana | almond butter | organic cacao | almond mylk | maple syrup
organic mango | organic pineapple | organic coconut water | maple syrup
organic banana | local almond butter | organic coffee | organic almond mylk | organic vanilla
organic blueberry | organic mango | organic spinach | organic almond mylk
make your own organic smoothie! Please choose up to 4 ingredients and your liquid base.