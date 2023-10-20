Sandwiches

Beef

Corned Beef on Rye
$10.49

Corned Beef on Rye

Pastrami on Rye
$10.49

Pastrami on Rye

Bensonhurst
$10.99

Combo of corned beef and pastrami topped with melted swiss on seeded rye

Reuben
$11.49

Corned Beef with sauerkraut, melted swiss and thousand island on grilled rye

Smoke Daddy
$10.99

Homemade roast brisket, Sweet Baby Rays, melted cheddar and onion rings on a brioche roll

Roast Beef
$9.99

Homemade roast beef with lettuce and tomato on a brioche roll

Brisket
$10.49

Roast brisket on brioche

Salami on Rye
$9.99

Romanian Kosher Butcher Shop salami on rye

The BNY
$13.99

Over a half pound (10oz) of corned beef, pastrami and brisket piled on a brioche roll

Italian Beef
$9.99

Homemade italian beef sliced thin with au jus, hot giardiniera and melted provolone on a sub roll

Meatball Sub
$9.99

Homemade meatballs, sweet marinara, hot giardiniera and melted provolone on a sub roll

The Good Life
$10.99

Homemade roast beef, roasted red peppers and melted provolone on a brioche roll

LEAN Reuben
$11.99

Just like the Reuben but with lean corned beef

LEAN Corned beef on rye
$12.99

Just like the corned beef but with lean corned beef

Chicken & Turkey

Turkey on a pretzel roll
$8.99

Roasted turkey breast with lettuce and tomato on pretzel roll

Chicken salad on challah
$9.25

Homemade chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on challah

Chicken Philly
$9.99

Chopped grilled chicken with sauteed onions and green peppers with melted american cheese on a sub roll

Rachel
$10.49

Roasted turkey breast topped with cole slaw, melted swiss and thousand island on a toasted pretzel roll

Chicky Chicky Parm Parm
$9.99

Crispy chicken tenders topped with sweet marinara, melted provolone and hot giardiniera on a sub roll

Buffalo Tender Sandwich
$9.99

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with blue cheese, lettuce, tomato and homemade ranch on a brioche roll

Combo - More than 1 meat

Turkey BLT
$10.99

Roasted turkey breast with lettuce, tomato, mayo and applewood smoked bacon on toasted 9 grain wheat

Chicken Salad Club
$10.65

Homemade chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and applewood smoked bacon on toasted challah

Lou's Second City
$10.49

Combo of roast turkey and kosher salami topped with muesnter cheese on a Pretzel Roll

The Sub
$10.49

Combo of roast turkey and homemade roast beef with lettuce, tomato and swiss on a sub roll

Moskowich
$10.99

Combo of roast turkey and corned beef topped with slaw, melted muenster and thousand island on grilled challah

Fish

Lox & Bagel Sandwich
$10.99

Nova lox, chive cream cheese, tomato, onion and cucumber on a toasted bagel

Smokey Joe
$10.99

Named for the Edison, NJ famous Jack Coopers- homemade whitefish salad, nova lox, chive cream cheese and tomato on challah

Tuna Melt
$9.99

Toasted bagel made open-faced, each side with a tomato slice, scoop of tuna and melted cheddar cheese

Salmon Salad Sandwich
$10.99

Homemade smoked salmon salad, made with kippered salmon, with lettuce and tomato on pretzel roll

Whitefish Salad Sandwich
$10.99

Homemade smoked whitefish salad, made with whole smoked whitefish meat, with lettuce and tomato on pretzel roll

Tuna Salad Sandwich
$8.49

Tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on 9 grain wheat

Lox Platter for 2
$17.99

Nova lox, tomato, onion, cucumber, harb-boiled egg, kalamata olives, plain or chive cream cheese and 2 bagels

Veggie

Egg Salad Sandwich
$7.75

Homemade egg salad with lettuce and tomato on challah

Grilled Cheese
$6.25

Grilled cheese with cheddar, muenster and tomato on grilled challah

Grilled PB&J
$5.25

Creamy peanut butter and jelly on grilled challah

The Newton
$7.75

Thinly sliced granny smith apples & dried cranberries grilled then topped with melted cheddar on grilled challah

Eggplant Parm
$8.99Out of stock

Crispy fried eggplant topped with sweet marinara, melted provolone and hot giardiniera on a sub roll

Veggie Sammy
$8.55

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, roasted red pepper, cheddar, provolone and hummus on toasted 9 grain wheat

Bagel with Cream cheese
$3.00
Bagel with Butter
$3.00

Pork

Ham and Swiss
$8.49

Ham & swiss on a pretzel

BLT
$9.99

A whole bunch of applewood smoked bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted 9 grain wheat

Breakfast Sandwich

East Coast Egg Sandwich - CB/Egg/Swiss
$7.25

2 Eggs, grilled corned beef and swiss on toasted challah

Big Egg Sandwich
$8.99

2 Eggs, grilled salami, cheddar, muenster and potato pancakes on a toasted pretzel roll

The Irene - Lox/Egg/Chive Cream
$8.99

2 Eggs, griled lox and chive cream cheese and on toasted challah

The Babe - Ham/Egg/Swiss
$6.99

2 Eggs, grilled black forest ham and swiss on toasted challah

Classic - Bacon/Egg/Cheddar
$6.99

2 Eggs, applewood smoked bacon and cheddar on toasted challah

Small Egg - Salami/Egg/Muesnter
$7.65

2 eggs, grilled salami and muenster on toasrtred pretzel roll

Playne Jayne - Egg/Cheddar
$5.50

2 eggs and cheddar on toasted challah

Bagel with Cream cheese
$3.00
Bagel with Butter
$3.00

BUDGET

MONDAY - HAM & SWISS
$6.00
TUESDAY - Turkey
$6.00
WEDNESDAY - Roast Beef
$6.00
THURSDAY - Chicken Philly
$6.00
FRIDAY - Chicken Salad
$6.00
SATURDAY - Salami
$6.00

BUILD YOUR OWN

BUILD YOUR OWN
$5.49

Half Sandwich

Half Bensonhurst
$6.99
Half Rachel
$6.99
Half Reuben
$7.25
Half Corned Beef on Rye
$6.00
Half Lean Corned Beef on Rye
$7.49
Half Pastrami on Rye
$6.00
Half Turkey on Pretzel w/Lettuce & Tomato
$6.00
Half Roast Beef on Brioche w/Lettuce & Tomat
$6.00
Half Salami on Rye
$6.00
Half Tuna on Wheat w/ Lettuce & Tomato
$6.00
Half Chicken Salad on Challah w/Lettuce & Tomato
$6.00
Half Egg Salad on Challah w/Lettuce & Tomato
$6.00
Half Good Life
$6.99

Salads, Wraps, Soups & Sides

Salads

Big Apple Salad
$10.99

Chopped romaine, diced granny smith apples, dried cranberries, blue cheese and diced chicken with balsamic vinaigrette

BBQ Chicken Salad
$10.99

Chopped romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, shredded cheddar, tortilla strips, diced chicken tossed in sweet baby rays and homemade ranch

Chopped Salad
$10.99

Chopped romaine, tomato, cucumber, kalamta olives, turkey and salami with homemade ranch

Fruit & Nut Salad
$9.99Out of stock

Chopped romaine, diced granny smith apples, strawberries, blue cheese and candied walnuts with fat free raspberry vinaigrette

Garden Salad
$8.99

Chopped romain, tomato, onion, cucumber and homemade croutons with balsamic vinaigrette

Greek Chicken Salad
$10.99

Chopped romain, tomato, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, diced chicken and feta with greek feta vinaigrette

Caesar Salad
$8.49

Chopped romain, tomato, hard boiled egg, homemade croutons and asiago with creamy caesar

Chicken Caesar Salad
$10.99

Chopped romain, tomato, hard boiled egg, homemade croutons, asiago and diced chicken with creamy caesar

BNY Cobb Salad
$11.49

Chopped romain, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese and diced chicken with thousand island

Buffalo Chicken Salad
$10.99

Chopped romaine, tomato, cucumber, crispy buffalo chicken and blue cheese with homemade ranch

Side Garden Salad
$5.99

Chopped romaine, tomato, cucumber, onion and homemade croutons with balsamic vinaigrette

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$10.49

Spinach and herb wrap with romaine, tomato, cucumber, crispy buffalo chicken and homemade ranch

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap
$10.49

Spinach and herb wrap with romain, tomato, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, diced chicken and feta with greek feta vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Wrap
$10.49

Spinach and herb wrap with romain, tomato, homemade croutons, asiago and diced chicken with creamy caesar

Veggie Wrap
$9.49

Spinach and herb wrap with romain, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, roasted red pepper, cheddar and asiago with creamy caesar

BBQ Chicken Wrap
$10.49

Spinach and herb wrap with romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, shredded cheddar, tortilla strips, diced chicken tossed in sweet baby rays and homemade ranch

Soup

Soup of the Day Cup
$4.50
Soup of the Day Bowl
$5.50
Soup of the Day Quart
$10.99
Matzoh Ball Soup
Chicken Noodle Soup
Nan's Sweet & Sour Cabbage Soup

Cabbage, tomatoes and beef in a sweet and sour tomato broth.

Kings Greens
Mish Mosh
$10.99

Sides

SIDE - Potato Chips
$1.50
SIDE - Bagel Chips
$1.50
SIDE - Cole Slaw
$1.50
SIDE - Potato Salad
$1.50
SIDE - Fruit
$1.50
SIDE - CAKES
$4.00
SIDE - Knish
$4.00
Onion Rings
$3.50
Chicken Tenders
$5.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders with choice of dipping sauce

Reuben Egg Roll
$3.00

DRINKS

Canned Coke Product

Coke
$1.50
Diet Coke
$1.50
Sprite
$1.50

Canned Dr Brown's Soda

Black Cherry Soda
$1.99
Diet Black Cherry Soda
$1.99
Cream Soda
$1.99
Diet Cream Soda
$1.99
Gingerale
$1.99
Cel-Ray Soda (Celery Soda)
$1.99

Bottled Tea & Water

Bottled Water
$1.50
Unsweetened Tea
$2.49
Raspberry Tea
$2.49
Lemon Tea
$2.49
Sweet Tea
$2.49

Deli Case Item and Breads

Deli Salads (Not green salads - tuna salad, coleslaw etc...)

Tuna Salad
$9.99

Price is per pound

Chicken Salad
$9.99

Price is per pound

Egg Salad
$7.99

Price is per pound

Salmon Salad
$22.99

Price is per pound

Whitefish salad
$19.99

Price is per pound

Cole Slaw
$6.49

Price is per pound

Potato Salad
$6.49

Price is per pound

Sliced Deli Meats

Meatballs
$9.99
Ham
$9.99
Grilled Chicken
$8.99

Price is per pound

Lox
$32.99

Price is per pound

Salami
$16.99

Price is per pound

Turkey
$9.99

Price is per pound

Roast Beef
$9.99

Price is per pound

Brisket
$18.99

Price is per pound

Pastrami
$17.99

Price is per pound

Lean Corned Beef
$19.99

Price is per pound

Corned Beef
$18.99

Price is per pound

Chopped Liver
$12.99

Bread, Rolls & Bagels

2 extra slices of bread
$1.50
Bagel - GF
$3.50
Bagel - Plain
$1.50
Bagel - Onion
$1.50
Bagel - Everything
$1.50
Bagel - Sesame
$1.50
Bagel - Poppy
$1.50
Sub Roll
$1.50
Pretzel Roll
$1.50
Brioche Roll
$1.50
Loaf 9 Grain Wheat
$5.99
Loaf Seeded Rye
$6.99
Loaf Challah
$6.99
Bialy - Plain
$1.50
Bialy - Onion
$1.50
Spinach & Herb Wrap
$1.00
Half Loaf
$3.99

Misc Deli Items

Whole Pickle
$1.50
Homemade Chips by the Pound
$6.49
Salami Stick
$1.25

Cheeses

Plain Cream Cheese
$6.49
Chive Cream Cheese
$6.49
Sliced Cheddar Cheese
$7.99
Sliced Provolone Cheese
$7.99
Sliced Swiss Cheese
$7.99
Sliced Muenster Cheese
$7.99
Sliced White American Cheese

Dessert

Cookies

Bag of 3 Cookies
$5.00
Big Black & White Cookie
$4.00

Rugelach

Chocolate Chip
$15.99
Raspberry Almond
$15.99
Apricot Almond
$15.99
Nutella
$15.99
Cinnamon Raisin Walnut
$15.99

Breads & Cakes

Carrot Cake
$4.00
Chocolate Zucchini Bread
$4.00