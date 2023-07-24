Popular Items

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$14.95

Stir fried small rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, green onion and tofu in delicately flavored sauce.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$14.95

Thai style fried rice with egg, onion and tomato.

Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

$14.95

Spicy stir fried flat rice noodle with tomato, onion, sweet basil leave, bell pepper, jalapeno and chili garlic sauce.

FOOD

ALL DAY COMBO

Berkeley Thai House Combo is come with Appetizer, Main and Drink.
Combo- Pad Se Ew

Combo- Pad Se Ew

$18.95

Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, broccoli, carrot and garlic in black soy sauce.

Combo- Drunken Noodle

Combo- Drunken Noodle

$18.95

Spicy stir fried flat rice noodle with tomato, onion, sweet basil leave, bell pepper, jalapeno and garlic.

Combo- Fried Rice

Combo- Fried Rice

$18.95

Thai style fried rice with egg, onion and tomato.

Combo- Garlic Noodle

Combo- Garlic Noodle

$18.95

Stir fried egg noodle with carrot, cabbage, broccoli and garlic topped with Parmesan cheese.

Combo- Sesame Noodle

Combo- Sesame Noodle

$18.95

Stir fried flat rice noodle with ground peanut, bean sprout, onion and sesame.🥜

Combo- Spicy Basil Fried rice

Combo- Spicy Basil Fried rice

$18.95

Spicy fried rice with onion, egg, tomato and sweet basil leave.

Combo- Red Curry

Combo- Red Curry

$18.95

Red curry paste in coconut milk with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, carrot, green bean and sweet basil leave.

Combo- Green Curry

Combo- Green Curry

$18.95

Green curry paste in coconut milk with green bean, eggplant, broccoli, bell pepper and sweet basil leave.

Combo- Yellow Curry

Combo- Yellow Curry

$18.95

Yellow curry paste in coconut milk with potato, onion, baby corn and carrot.

Combo- Panang Curry

Combo- Panang Curry

$18.95

Panang curry paste in coconut milk with green bean, peanut sauce, citrus leave and bell pepper. 🥜

Combo- Pumpkin Curry

Combo- Pumpkin Curry

$18.95

Red curry paste in coconut milk with kabocha pumpkin, green bean, broccoli, bell pepper and sweet basil leave.

Combo- Basil

Combo- Basil

$18.95

Sauteed with bamboo shoot, sweet basil leave, onion, bell pepper and jalapeno with spicy garlic sauce.

Combo- Himmapan

Combo- Himmapan

$18.95

Sauteed cashew nut, onion, carrot, bell, dried chili and garlic. 🥜

Combo- Peanut

$18.95

Peanut praram sauteed on a bed of steamed spinach, broccoli and carrot topped with peanut sauce. 🥜

Combo- Broccoli

$18.95

Sauteed with oyster sauce, garlic broccoli, carrot and bell pepper.

Combo-Eggplant

Combo-Eggplant

$18.95

Sauteed eggplant with onion, mushroom, green bean, bell pepper and sweet basil leave in spicy garlic sauce.

Combo- BBQ Pork

Combo- BBQ Pork

$18.95

Charbroiled BBQ meat marinated in Thai herbs.

Combo- BBQ Chicken

Combo- BBQ Chicken

$18.95

Charbroiled BBQ meat marinated in Thai herbs.

Combo- Mixed Vegetable

Combo- Mixed Vegetable

$18.95

Stir-fried with broccoli, baby corn, onion, bean sprout, carrot, green bean and bell pepper with garlic sauce.

Combo- Pad Thai

Combo- Pad Thai

$18.95

Stir fried small rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, onion and tofu in delicately flavored sauce.

APPETIZERS

Satay Chicken

Satay Chicken

$12.95

Skewer-grilled marinated chicken breast served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce. 🥜

Winging

Winging

$12.00

Fried chicken wing with sweet chili sauce.

Golden Shrimp

$12.00

Deep fried shrimps with sweet mango mustard sauce.

Calamari

Calamari

$12.00

Fried squid served with sweet chili sauce.

Chicken Gyoza

Chicken Gyoza

$9.50

Pan fried chicken pot stickers with vegetable and soy dipping sauce.

Egg Roll

Egg Roll

$9.50

Vegetarian. Fried vegetable egg roll with sweet sauce.

Tofu Tod

Tofu Tod

$9.00

Deep fried tofu served with peanut sauce.🥜

Taro Puff

Taro Puff

$12.00

Puff Pastry with taro and cucumber salad.

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$12.00

Cripy Wonton shell with cream cheese and crab meat filling.

Edamame

Edamame

$8.00

Lightly salted boiled green soy beans.

App sample

$24.00

Salad

Green papaya salad with shrimp

$14.00

Fine shredded green papaya, tomato, green bean, garlic and carrot seasoned with chili and lime dressing.

Larb

$12.00

Choice of ground chicken, beef or fired tofu with onion, mint leaves, cilantro, chili and ground roasted rice with spicy lime dressing.

Green Papaya Salad

$12.00

Fine shredded green papaya, tomato, green bean, garlic and carrot seasoned with chili and lime dressing.

BBQ Chicken salad

BBQ Chicken salad

$15.00

Grilled marinated BBQ chicken with spring mix, tomato, cucumber, carrot, and balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Fried Tofu Salad

Fried Tofu Salad

$12.00

Fried tofu with spring mix, tomato, cucumber, carrot, and balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Soups

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$12.95

Spicy and sour soup with chili paste, lemon grass, kaffir lime leave, galangal, tomato and mushroom.

Tom Kha

Tom Kha

$12.95

Mild spicy and sour coconut soup with chili paste, lemon grass, kaffir lime leave, galangal and mushroom.

Curry

Curry are made with coconut milk. Not served with rice.
Red Curry

Red Curry

$14.95

Red curry paste in coconut milk with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, carrot and sweet basil leave. Not served with Jasmine rice.

Green Curry

Green Curry

$14.95

Green curry paste in coconut milk with green bean, eggplant, broccoli, bell pepper and sweet basil leave. Not served with Rice.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$14.95

Yellow curry paste in coconut milk with potato, onion, baby corn and carrot. Not served with Jasmine rice

Panang

Panang

$14.95

Panang curry paste in coconut milk with green bean, peanut sauce, citrus leave and bell pepper. Not served with Jasmine rice.🥜

Massaman Curry

$14.95

Massaman curry paste in coconut milk with potato, peanut, carrot and onion. Not served with Jasmine rice 🥜

Pineapple Curry

$14.95

Red curry paste in coconut milk with pineapple, carrot, tomato and bell pepper. Not served with Jasmine rice.

Pumpkin Curry

Pumpkin Curry

$14.95

Red curry paste in coconut milk with kabocha pumpkin, green bean, broccoli, bell pepper and sweet basil leave. Not served with Jasmine rice.

Salmon Red Curry

Salmon Red Curry

$24.00

Salmon fillet with broccoli, green bean, bell pepper and fried basil in coconut red curry. Served with Jasmine rice.

Main Dishes

Not serve with Rice
Basil

Basil

$14.95

Sauteed with bamboo shoot, sweet basil leave, onion, bell pepper and jalapeno with spicy garlic sauce. Not served with Jasmine rice.

Himmapan

Himmapan

$14.95

Sauteed cashew nut, onion, carrot, bell, dried chili and garlic. Not served with Jasmine rice.

Peanut

$14.95

Peanut praram sauteed on a bed of steamed spinach, broccoli and carrot topped with peanut sauce. Not served with rice.🥜

Green Bean

$14.95

Sauteed green bean, ginger, bell pepper and onion with garlic sauce. Not served with rice.

Broccoli

$14.95

Sauteed with oyster sauce, garlic broccoli, carrot and bell pepper. Not served with rice.

Garlic

$14.95

Pan fried in garlic sauce and served on a bed of broccoli and carrot. Not served with rice.

Eggplant

Eggplant

$14.95

Sauteed eggplant with onion, mushroom, green bean, bell pepper and sweet basil leave in spicy garlic sauce. Not served with Jasmine rice.

Mixed Vegetable

Mixed Vegetable

$14.95

Stir-fried with broccoli, baby corn, onion, bean sprout, carrot, green bean and bell pepper with garlic sauce. Not served with Jasmine rice.

BBQ PORK

BBQ PORK

$16.95

Charbroiled BBQ meat marinated in Thai herbs. Served with sweet chili sauce. Not served with Jasmine rice.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$16.95

Charbroiled BBQ meat marinated in Thai herbs. Served with sweet chili sauce. Not served with Jasmine rice.

Spicy Catfish

Spicy Catfish

$24.00

Deep fried fillet in spicy chili sauce with lime leave, green bean and bell pepper. Served with jasmine rice.

Tamarind Fish

Tamarind Fish

$24.00

Deep fried whole trout fish topped with spicy tamarind. Served with jasmine rice.

Mango Tango

Mango Tango

$22.00

Sautéed fresh mango with shrimp, onion, carrot, bell pepper and cashew nut in sweet mango garlic sauce. Served with Jasmine rice.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$14.95

Thai style fried rice with egg, onion and tomato.

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$14.95

Spicy fried rice with onion, egg, tomato, green bean, bell pepper and sweet basil leave.

Cal Fried Rice

Cal Fried Rice

$15.95

Healthy brown fried rice with onion, shiitake mushroom, bell, broccoli and egg.

Pineapple F/R Chicken and Shrimp

Pineapple F/R Chicken and Shrimp

$19.00

Fried rice with chicken and shrimp, pineapple, onion, cashew nut, raisin, tomato and egg.

Yellow Curry Fried Rice

Yellow Curry Fried Rice

$22.95

Fried rice with fried chicken wing, cashew nut, corn, pea, carrot and egg seasoned with yellow curry spice.

BBQ Fried Rice

BBQ Fried Rice

$22.95

Fried rice with tomato, onion and egg. Choiseof topped with BBQ chicken or BBQ pork served with sweet and sour sauce.

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$22.95

Fried rice with real crab meat, egg, tomato and onion.

Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$14.95

Stir fried small rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, green onion and tofu in delicately flavored sauce.

Pad Se Ew

Pad Se Ew

$14.95

Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, broccoli, carrot in black soy sauce.

Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

$14.95

Spicy stir fried flat rice noodle with tomato, onion, sweet basil leave, bell pepper, jalapeno and chili garlic sauce.

Garlic Noodle

Garlic Noodle

$14.95

Stir fried egg noodle with carrot, cabbage, broccoli and garlic sauce topped with Parmesan cheese.

Sesame Noodle

Sesame Noodle

$14.95

Stir fried flat rice noodle with ground peanut, bean sprout, onion and sesame.🥜

Spicy Chicken Curry Noodle

Spicy Chicken Curry Noodle

$19.95

Egg noodle with chicken, fried tofu, broccoli, carrot, bean sprout and onion in spicy yellow curry.

Beef Noodle soup

Beef Noodle soup

$22.95

Rice noodle with sliced beef, bean sprout, spinach, basil and onion in brown broth.

Wonton Noodle Soup

Wonton Noodle Soup

$19.95

Egg noodle with pork and shrimp wonton, chicken, cabbage bean sprout and onion in broth.

Side

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$3.00
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$3.50
Fried Egg

Fried Egg

$3.00

Steamed Noodle

$3.00

Steamed Vegetables

$3.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Peanut Sauce

$4.00

Curry Sauce

$6.00

Dessert

Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

$9.95

Sweet coconut sticky rice and fresh mango. served with coconut sauce and sesame seed.

Drink

Thai Ice Tea

Thai Ice Tea

$5.75
Thai Ice Coffee

Thai Ice Coffee

$5.75
Thai Ice Green Tea

Thai Ice Green Tea

$6.00
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$5.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.00
Homemade Strawberry Lemonade

Homemade Strawberry Lemonade

$6.75

Unsweetened Tea

$4.00

Sparkling water

$3.50Out of stock
Coke

Coke

$3.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50
Sprite

Sprite

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

JUMBO

$3.00

Bag/Box

Bag/Box/Cup

Cup

$0.25

Box Fee

$0.25

Bag Fee

$0.25