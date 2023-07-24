Berkeley Thai House
Popular Items
Pad Thai
Stir fried small rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, green onion and tofu in delicately flavored sauce.
Fried Rice
Thai style fried rice with egg, onion and tomato.
Drunken Noodle
Spicy stir fried flat rice noodle with tomato, onion, sweet basil leave, bell pepper, jalapeno and chili garlic sauce.
FOOD
ALL DAY COMBO
Combo- Pad Se Ew
Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, broccoli, carrot and garlic in black soy sauce.
Combo- Drunken Noodle
Spicy stir fried flat rice noodle with tomato, onion, sweet basil leave, bell pepper, jalapeno and garlic.
Combo- Fried Rice
Thai style fried rice with egg, onion and tomato.
Combo- Garlic Noodle
Stir fried egg noodle with carrot, cabbage, broccoli and garlic topped with Parmesan cheese.
Combo- Sesame Noodle
Stir fried flat rice noodle with ground peanut, bean sprout, onion and sesame.🥜
Combo- Spicy Basil Fried rice
Spicy fried rice with onion, egg, tomato and sweet basil leave.
Combo- Red Curry
Red curry paste in coconut milk with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, carrot, green bean and sweet basil leave.
Combo- Green Curry
Green curry paste in coconut milk with green bean, eggplant, broccoli, bell pepper and sweet basil leave.
Combo- Yellow Curry
Yellow curry paste in coconut milk with potato, onion, baby corn and carrot.
Combo- Panang Curry
Panang curry paste in coconut milk with green bean, peanut sauce, citrus leave and bell pepper. 🥜
Combo- Pumpkin Curry
Red curry paste in coconut milk with kabocha pumpkin, green bean, broccoli, bell pepper and sweet basil leave.
Combo- Basil
Sauteed with bamboo shoot, sweet basil leave, onion, bell pepper and jalapeno with spicy garlic sauce.
Combo- Himmapan
Sauteed cashew nut, onion, carrot, bell, dried chili and garlic. 🥜
Combo- Peanut
Peanut praram sauteed on a bed of steamed spinach, broccoli and carrot topped with peanut sauce. 🥜
Combo- Broccoli
Sauteed with oyster sauce, garlic broccoli, carrot and bell pepper.
Combo-Eggplant
Sauteed eggplant with onion, mushroom, green bean, bell pepper and sweet basil leave in spicy garlic sauce.
Combo- BBQ Pork
Charbroiled BBQ meat marinated in Thai herbs.
Combo- BBQ Chicken
Charbroiled BBQ meat marinated in Thai herbs.
Combo- Mixed Vegetable
Stir-fried with broccoli, baby corn, onion, bean sprout, carrot, green bean and bell pepper with garlic sauce.
Combo- Pad Thai
Stir fried small rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, onion and tofu in delicately flavored sauce.
APPETIZERS
Satay Chicken
Skewer-grilled marinated chicken breast served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce. 🥜
Winging
Fried chicken wing with sweet chili sauce.
Golden Shrimp
Deep fried shrimps with sweet mango mustard sauce.
Calamari
Fried squid served with sweet chili sauce.
Chicken Gyoza
Pan fried chicken pot stickers with vegetable and soy dipping sauce.
Egg Roll
Vegetarian. Fried vegetable egg roll with sweet sauce.
Tofu Tod
Deep fried tofu served with peanut sauce.🥜
Taro Puff
Puff Pastry with taro and cucumber salad.
Crab Rangoon
Cripy Wonton shell with cream cheese and crab meat filling.
Edamame
Lightly salted boiled green soy beans.
App sample
Salad
Green papaya salad with shrimp
Fine shredded green papaya, tomato, green bean, garlic and carrot seasoned with chili and lime dressing.
Larb
Choice of ground chicken, beef or fired tofu with onion, mint leaves, cilantro, chili and ground roasted rice with spicy lime dressing.
Green Papaya Salad
Fine shredded green papaya, tomato, green bean, garlic and carrot seasoned with chili and lime dressing.
BBQ Chicken salad
Grilled marinated BBQ chicken with spring mix, tomato, cucumber, carrot, and balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Fried Tofu Salad
Fried tofu with spring mix, tomato, cucumber, carrot, and balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Soups
Curry
Red Curry
Red curry paste in coconut milk with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, carrot and sweet basil leave. Not served with Jasmine rice.
Green Curry
Green curry paste in coconut milk with green bean, eggplant, broccoli, bell pepper and sweet basil leave. Not served with Rice.
Yellow Curry
Yellow curry paste in coconut milk with potato, onion, baby corn and carrot. Not served with Jasmine rice
Panang
Panang curry paste in coconut milk with green bean, peanut sauce, citrus leave and bell pepper. Not served with Jasmine rice.🥜
Massaman Curry
Massaman curry paste in coconut milk with potato, peanut, carrot and onion. Not served with Jasmine rice 🥜
Pineapple Curry
Red curry paste in coconut milk with pineapple, carrot, tomato and bell pepper. Not served with Jasmine rice.
Pumpkin Curry
Red curry paste in coconut milk with kabocha pumpkin, green bean, broccoli, bell pepper and sweet basil leave. Not served with Jasmine rice.
Salmon Red Curry
Salmon fillet with broccoli, green bean, bell pepper and fried basil in coconut red curry. Served with Jasmine rice.
Main Dishes
Basil
Sauteed with bamboo shoot, sweet basil leave, onion, bell pepper and jalapeno with spicy garlic sauce. Not served with Jasmine rice.
Himmapan
Sauteed cashew nut, onion, carrot, bell, dried chili and garlic. Not served with Jasmine rice.
Peanut
Peanut praram sauteed on a bed of steamed spinach, broccoli and carrot topped with peanut sauce. Not served with rice.🥜
Green Bean
Sauteed green bean, ginger, bell pepper and onion with garlic sauce. Not served with rice.
Broccoli
Sauteed with oyster sauce, garlic broccoli, carrot and bell pepper. Not served with rice.
Garlic
Pan fried in garlic sauce and served on a bed of broccoli and carrot. Not served with rice.
Eggplant
Sauteed eggplant with onion, mushroom, green bean, bell pepper and sweet basil leave in spicy garlic sauce. Not served with Jasmine rice.
Mixed Vegetable
Stir-fried with broccoli, baby corn, onion, bean sprout, carrot, green bean and bell pepper with garlic sauce. Not served with Jasmine rice.
BBQ PORK
Charbroiled BBQ meat marinated in Thai herbs. Served with sweet chili sauce. Not served with Jasmine rice.
BBQ Chicken
Charbroiled BBQ meat marinated in Thai herbs. Served with sweet chili sauce. Not served with Jasmine rice.
Spicy Catfish
Deep fried fillet in spicy chili sauce with lime leave, green bean and bell pepper. Served with jasmine rice.
Tamarind Fish
Deep fried whole trout fish topped with spicy tamarind. Served with jasmine rice.
Mango Tango
Sautéed fresh mango with shrimp, onion, carrot, bell pepper and cashew nut in sweet mango garlic sauce. Served with Jasmine rice.
Fried Rice
Fried Rice
Thai style fried rice with egg, onion and tomato.
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
Spicy fried rice with onion, egg, tomato, green bean, bell pepper and sweet basil leave.
Cal Fried Rice
Healthy brown fried rice with onion, shiitake mushroom, bell, broccoli and egg.
Pineapple F/R Chicken and Shrimp
Fried rice with chicken and shrimp, pineapple, onion, cashew nut, raisin, tomato and egg.
Yellow Curry Fried Rice
Fried rice with fried chicken wing, cashew nut, corn, pea, carrot and egg seasoned with yellow curry spice.
BBQ Fried Rice
Fried rice with tomato, onion and egg. Choiseof topped with BBQ chicken or BBQ pork served with sweet and sour sauce.
Crab Fried Rice
Fried rice with real crab meat, egg, tomato and onion.
Noodles
Pad Thai
Stir fried small rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, green onion and tofu in delicately flavored sauce.
Pad Se Ew
Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, broccoli, carrot in black soy sauce.
Drunken Noodle
Spicy stir fried flat rice noodle with tomato, onion, sweet basil leave, bell pepper, jalapeno and chili garlic sauce.
Garlic Noodle
Stir fried egg noodle with carrot, cabbage, broccoli and garlic sauce topped with Parmesan cheese.
Sesame Noodle
Stir fried flat rice noodle with ground peanut, bean sprout, onion and sesame.🥜
Spicy Chicken Curry Noodle
Egg noodle with chicken, fried tofu, broccoli, carrot, bean sprout and onion in spicy yellow curry.
Beef Noodle soup
Rice noodle with sliced beef, bean sprout, spinach, basil and onion in brown broth.
Wonton Noodle Soup
Egg noodle with pork and shrimp wonton, chicken, cabbage bean sprout and onion in broth.