Popular Items

$12.00

Acai Base topped with Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Strawberry, Coconut and Raw Honey

$10.00

100% Natural Plant Protein, Almond Butter, Banana, Cacao, Cinnamon, Raw Honey with House Made Almond Milk


Bowls

$12.00

Acai Base topped with Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Strawberry, Coconut and Raw Honey

$12.00

Pitaya Base topped with Granola, Blueberry, Banana, Mango, Strawberry and Raw Honey

$13.00

Avocado, Mango and Matcha Base topped with Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Goji Berries, Cacao Nibs, and Raw Honey.

$13.00

Acai and Protein Base topped with Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Hemp Hearts, Almond Butter and Raw Honey.

$13.00

Choice of base (Acai, Pitaya, Green or Protein), Granola and Raw Honey are included. Add 4 or more items. Most items $1 extra

Smoothies

$10.00

Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Cherries and Banana with House Made Apple Juice

$10.00

Pineapple, Mango, Banana with House Made Apple Juice

$10.00

100% Natural Plant Protein, Almond Butter, Banana, Cacao, Cinnamon, Raw Honey with House Made Almond Milk

$10.00

Pineapple, Banana, Spinach, Kale, Cucumber with House Made Apple Juice

$11.00

Spinach, Avocado, Pineapple, Flax Seed, Banana with House Made Apple Juice

Raw Juice

$9.00

Refreshing blend of Carrot, Apple, Pineapple, Ginger

$9.00

Ready to drink your greens? Spinach, Kale, Celery, Cucumber, Collards, Lemon, Ginger and Mint

$9.00
$9.00

Cucumber, Celery, Spinach, Lemon, Orange, Pineapple, Ginger, Mint

Orange Juice

$9.00

Nothing but fresh squeezed orange juice, straight up!

$9.00

Beet, Cucumber, Kale and Orange

$6.00

Other

Fiji Water

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00
$4.00

Perfect Bar

$3.75

Retail

T Shirt

$15.00