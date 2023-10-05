2x points now for loyalty members
Berri Purple
Bowls
Berri Best
Acai Base topped with Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Strawberry, Coconut and Raw Honey
Dragon Berri
Pitaya Base topped with Granola, Blueberry, Banana, Mango, Strawberry and Raw Honey
Green w Envy
Avocado, Mango and Matcha Base topped with Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Goji Berries, Cacao Nibs, and Raw Honey.
Powerful Protein
Acai and Protein Base topped with Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Hemp Hearts, Almond Butter and Raw Honey.
BYO Bowl
Choice of base (Acai, Pitaya, Green or Protein), Granola and Raw Honey are included. Add 4 or more items. Most items $1 extra
Smoothies
Berri Yummi
Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Cherries and Banana with House Made Apple Juice
Tropical
Pineapple, Mango, Banana with House Made Apple Juice
Protein Smoothie
100% Natural Plant Protein, Almond Butter, Banana, Cacao, Cinnamon, Raw Honey with House Made Almond Milk
Great Greeni
Pineapple, Banana, Spinach, Kale, Cucumber with House Made Apple Juice
Verde Velvet
Spinach, Avocado, Pineapple, Flax Seed, Banana with House Made Apple Juice
Raw Juice
Tropical Carrot
Refreshing blend of Carrot, Apple, Pineapple, Ginger
Keto Green
Ready to drink your greens? Spinach, Kale, Celery, Cucumber, Collards, Lemon, Ginger and Mint
Sweet Greeni
Citrus Mint
Cucumber, Celery, Spinach, Lemon, Orange, Pineapple, Ginger, Mint
Orange Juice
Nothing but fresh squeezed orange juice, straight up!
We Got the Beet
Beet, Cucumber, Kale and Orange