Berry Fresh Cafe Palm Beach Gardens
Popular Items
- Sunrise Breakfast Sandwich$8.99
Two eggs scrambled on our toasted brioche with cheddar, American or Swiss cheese, served with red bliss potatoes.
- Create Your Own Omelet$10.99
Start with ham, sausage or bacon with your choice of Swiss, American or Cheddar cheese. Choose from tomato, spinach, onion, peppers, mushrooms or jalapeno.
- Side Fresh Fruit$3.99
BEVERAGES
Tea & Lemonade
Juice
BREAKFAST
Appetizer
- Blueberry Fritters (6)$7.99
Our freshly-made fritter batter full of blueberries and cooked to a golden brown and placed in a paper sack with sugar and cinnamon. We shake them up at your table and serve with strawberry yogurt for dipping!
- Half Order Blueberry Fritters (3)$5.99
Our freshly-made fritter batter full of blueberries and cooked to a golden brown and placed in a paper sack with sugar and cinnamon. We shake them up at your table and serve with strawberry yogurt for dipping!
- Loaded Potato Pancakes$6.95
2 crispy potato pancakes topped with cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon and green onions served with a side of sour cream.
- Potato Pancakes APP$4.99
Plain
- Biscuits for a Cause$7.99
Three Biscuits fresh baked & handmade served with our homemade Berry Jam, Apple Butter & Housemade Jalapeno Red Pepper Jelly
Egg Favorites
- Big Breakfast$10.99
Two eggs, red bliss potatoes, toast, bacon or sausage and coffee.
- Berry Fresh Slam$13.99
Two eggs, two pancakes, two bacon slices or a sausage patty with red bliss potatoes.
- Eggs Any Style$8.99
Two extra large grade AA eggs cooked to order, served with your choice of seasoned red bliss potatoes, sliced tomatoes or fresh homemade grits and your choice of a biscuit or toast.
- Breakfast Burrito$12.99
Burrito stuffed with chorizo sausage, eggs, pepper jack cheese, trio of peppers and onions, topped with enchilada sauce. Drizzled with chipotle cream and served with salsa, sour cream and home-fried red bliss potatoes.
- One Biscuit & Gravy with Eggs$10.99
One freshly baked biscuit topped with sausage gravy served with two any style eggs and red bliss potatoes.
- Loaded Potato Pancake with Eggs$12.99
Cispy potato pancakes topped with cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, green onions, diced tomatoes and two eggs any style served with a side of sour cream and home-baked wheat toast.
- Veggie Breakfast Scramble$11.99
- Two Biscuits & Gravy$6.99
Two freshly baked biscuits topped with sausage gravy.
- 1/2 Biscuits & Gravy$4.50
- Birria Breakfast Taco$12.99
3 flour tortillas stuffed with scrambled eggs, birria beef, onions, cotija cheese, and cilantro. Served with consommé for dipping and choice of side.
- Big Daddy Slam$16.99
Omelets
- Garden Fresh Veggie Omelet$12.99
Sauteed spinach and onions with mushrooms, diced tomatoes, a trio of roasted peppers and Boursin cheese.
- Butcher Shop Omelet$12.99
Ham, apple smoked bacon and sausage topped with our homemade sausage gravy.
- Bacon Avocado & Cheese Omelet$12.99
- KETO Bacon, Avocado & Cheddar Omelet No Bisc$11.99
Crispy applewood smoked bacon, fresh sliced avocado and cheddar cheese.
The Griddle
- Pancake Special$10.99
One giant pancake with bacon or sausage served with COFFEE!
- Pancakes$9.99
A stack of fluffy homemade buttermilk pancakes.
- Lemon Ricotta Pancakes$11.99
"Newly Famous" pancakes, mixed with fresh lemon and ricotta cheese. "You'll never have plain pancakes again." Moist, fluffy pancakes topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream and a lemon twist. (Batter contains almond extract)
- Gluten Free Pancakes$10.99
2 fluffy gluten free pancakes.
- Challah Bread French Toast$10.99
Challah bread dipped in French Toast batter. Sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar.
- Coconut French Toast$10.99
3 slices of challah bread dipped in French toast batter and rolled in fresh, toasted coconut and grilled to perfection. Sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar.
- Gluten Free French Toast$10.99
- Captain Crunch French Toast$13.99
Challah bread dipped in our almond French toast batter. Topped with strawberries, blackberries and sliced bananas. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and whipped cream.
- Bananas & Blueberries Foster French Toast$13.99
Challah bread toast stuffed with cream cheese and fresh sliced bananas and sauteed in a sauce of butter, brown sugar, cinnamon with dark rum.
- Waffle$10.99
Fresh made waffle with a light dusting of powdered sugar and warm syrup.
- Chicken & Waffle$12.99
- Half Order Pancake$5.99
One fluffy homemade buttermilk pancake.
- Half Order Lemon Ricotta Pancake$6.99
Our "Newly Famous" pancake, mixed with fresh lemon and ricotta cheese. "You'll never have plain pancakes again." One moist, fluffy pancake topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream and a lemon twist. (Batter contains almond extract)
- Half Order Gluten Free Pancake$6.49
A fluffy gluten free pancake.
- Half Order French Toast$6.49
2 slices of challah bread dipped in French Toast batter. Sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar.
- Half Order Coconut French Toast$6.49
2 slices of challah bread dipped in French toast batter and rolled in fresh, toasted coconut and grilled to perfection. Sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar.
- 1/2 Capt. French Toast$7.49
Eggs Benedict
- Traditional Eggs Benedict$12.99
Perfectly poached eggs with Canadian bacon and fresh homemade Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.
- Irish Eggs Benedict$12.99
Toasted English muffin topped with our homemade corned beef hash, poached eggs and freshly made Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.
- Redneck Eggs Benedict$12.99
Homemade freshly baked biscuit with fresh sausage patties and poached eggs. Topped with sausage gravy and freshly made Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.
- Veggie Eggs Benedict$12.99
Perfectly poached eggs with Canadian bacon and fresh homemade Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.
Hashes & Grits
- Nashville Hot Chicken Hash$13.99
Hand-breaded antibiotic-free chicken breast dipped in a spicy oil & served on a bed of Comeback Sauce with your choice of a side.
- O.M.G. Corned Beef Hash$13.99
Slow roasted brisket, chopped with a trio of peppers, onions and potatoes. Grilled and served with two eggs plus your choice of a side.
- Side of Corned Beef Hash$6.99
Slow roasted brisket, chopped with a trio of peppers and onions.
- Big Country Hash$13.99
Ham, pork sausage and bacon pieces over red bliss potatoes and cheddar cheese. Topped with two eggs covered with our homemade country gravy. Includes fresh baked biscuit and homemade apple butter.
- Chicken Bacon Avocado Hash$13.99
Free range chicken, bacon bits, sliced avocado, diced tomatoes, cheddar and Pepper Jack Cheeses over red bliss potatoes. Topped with two eggs, enchilada sauce and drizzled with chipotle cream. Served with a freshly bake biscuit and apple butter.
- O.M.G. Shrimp-N-Grits$15.99
Creamy grits with shrimp, cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, bacon and a pepper trio in a delicious cream sauce.
Healthy Options
- Muffin$4.99
Our Homemade, fresh baked muffin. Bursting with fresh fruit. Served toasted or not. Your choice.
- Greek Yogurt Berry Bliss$10.99
Chilled Greek yogurt topped with fresh berries, granola and Florida honey. Served with a fresh baked muffin of the day.
- Old Fashion Oatmeal$7.99
Made fresh daily with whole milk and topped with brown sugar and raisins.
- Half Order Oatmeal$5.99
Made fresh daily with whole milk and topped with brown sugar and raisins.
- Acapulco Avocado Toast$12.99
Multi-grain toast with avocado mash, EVOO, lemon and ea salt topped with two basted eggs and served with fresh fruit.
- Just EGG Acapulco Avocado Toast$14.99
Multi-grain toast with avocado mash, EVOO, lemon and sea salt topped with two just egg patties and served with fresh fruit.
- Bowl Fresh Fruit$8.99
Freshly cut berries and seasonal nuts.
- Energy Wrap$10.99
Fluffy egg whites, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach wrapped in a tortilla. Served with fresh fruit and a side of salsa.
- Spring Berry Acai Bowl (What's Fresh)$11.99
Organic Acai puree on a bed of granola topped with coconut, bananas, blueberries, strawberries and pineapple. Drizzled with Florida honey.
- Scoop of Acai$8.49
A scoop of Organic Acai Sorbet only. No toppings.
- Healthy Start Chicken Eggwhite Scramble$12.99
Egg whites, grilled chicken, spinach, avocado mash and diced tomatoes. Served with fresh fruit.
Vegan
- VEGAN Breakfast Sandwich$10.99
JUST Egg*, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms & avocado mash vegan cheddar cheese on a brioche bun. Served with choice of side
- VEGAN Spring Berry Acai Bowl$10.99
Organic Acai puree on a bed of granola topped with coconut, bananas, blueberries, strawberries and pineapple.
- VEGAN Bowl Fresh Fruit$8.99
Cantalope, melon, grapes, strawberries, blueberries & orange slices. Fresh-cut everyday!
Sides
- Eggs$0.98
- Toast$2.49
- Side of Bacon$4.99
- 1/2 Side of Bacon$2.99
- Side Of Sausage$4.99
- Side of Chicken Sausage$4.99
- Side Ham$4.99
- Side Canadian Bacon$4.99
- Side Sausage Gravy$3.49
- Side Potatoes$3.49
- Side Sliced Tomato$3.49
- Side Grits$3.49
- Side Oatmeal$3.49
- Side Greek Yogurt$3.99
- Side Avocado$2.99
- Real Maple Syrup$1.75
- Side Chorizo$4.99
- Side Avocado Toast$4.95
LUNCH
Handhelds
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Hand-breaded antibiotic-free chicken breast dipped in a spicy oil and served on a bed of coleslaw, pickles with Comeback sauce. Served with your choice of a side.
- Open Faced Green Goddess Turkey Sandwich (What's Fresh)$12.99
Multi-grain toast with leaf lettuce, avocado, oven roasted turkey, fire roasted yellow and red tomatoes and fire roasted artichokes, , alfalfa sprouts. Served open faced with a Green Goddess dressing drizzle. Served with Fresh Fruit.
- Crab Cake Sandwich$12.99
Our homemade crab cake made from lump crab meat on a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato and rosy tartar sauce. Your choice of a side.
- Grilled Reuben$11.99
Slow-roasted corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread. Your choice of a side.
- BFC Club Sandwich$11.99
Sliced Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey, Applewood Bacon, Swiss & American Cheeses, Tomato, Lettuce, BBQ Sauce and Mayo. Served on a thick white toast. Your choice of a side.
- Old Fashioned BLT$10.99
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayonnaise on freshly baked honey wheat bread. Your choice of a side.
- Gluten Free BLT$11.99
Berry Fresh Cafe famous BLT made with crispy bacon, lettuce, sliced tomatoes & chipotle mayonnaise on toasted Udi’s Gluten-Free bread.
- Chicken Pesto Panini$11.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, sliced tomato and pesto on ciabatta bread. Your choice of a side.
- Dill Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.99
Our made-from-scratch dill chicken salad (contains nuts) in a wrap or your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato or on a bed of greens. Your choice of a side.
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.99
Our made-from-scratch tuna salad in a wrap or croissant with lettuce and tomato or on a bed of greens. Your choice of a side.
- Vegetarian Wrap$12.99
Whole wheat wrap layered with artichoke aioli, goat cheese, roasted artichoke hearts, roasted tomatoes, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh greens, pickled red onions, alfalfa sprouts. Served with your choice of side.
- Birria Sammie$12.99
A rustic roll stuffed with birria beef, onions, cotija cheese, and cilantro. Served with consommé for dipping and choice of side.
- Ultimate Monte Cristo$14.99
Smash Burgers & Chicken Sammies
- Chicken Brunch Style$13.99
Grilled burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, chipotle mayonnaise, sliced tomato, lettuce and pickles. Your choice of a side.
- Chicken Cheddar Bacon Style$12.99
Cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon.
- Chicken WOW Style$13.99
- Smash Burger Brunch Style$13.99
Grilled burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, chipotle mayonnaise, sliced tomato, lettuce and pickles. Your choice of a side.
- Smash Burger Cheddar Bacon Style$12.99
Cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon.
- Smash Burger WOW Style$13.99
- 3 Grain Veggie Burger$11.99
3 grain veggie burger grilled and served on a brioche bun with lettuce tomato, vegan cheddar cheese, cucumber, sprouts and avocado aioli with homemade salsa on the side. Your choice of a side.
Salads
- Green Goddess Apple Turkey Salad$14.99
Our mixed greens with apple slices, layered with antibiotic-free roasted turkey, topped with fire roasted artichoke hearts & alfalfa sprouts. Drizzled with our house made green goddess dressing.
- Lite Green Goddess Apple Turkey Salad$11.99
Our mixed greens with apple slices, layered with antibiotic-free roasted turkey, topped with fire roasted artichoke hearts & alfalfa sprouts. Drizzled with our house made green goddess dressing.
- BFC Farm House Chicken Tender Salad$13.99
- Lite BFC Farm House Chicken Tender Salad$10.99
- Grilled Chicken & Strawberry Salad$13.99
Mixed fresh greens, grilled free range chicken breast, strawberries, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts and tomatoes with blueberry balsamic vinaigrette.
- Lite Grilled Chicken & Strawberry Salad$10.99
Mixed fresh greens, grilled free range chicken breast, strawberries, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts and tomatoes with blueberry balsamic vinaigrette.
- Mixed Berry Superfood Power Salad$14.99
Fresh spinach mixed with kale, red cabbage, carrots, craisins & sliced almonds. Topped with a 3 grain veggie burger, fresh blueberries, strawberries, pineapple, goat cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & red onions, with Gluten-free & low-fat citrus dressing.
- Lite Mixed Berry Superfood Power Salad$11.99
Fresh spinach mixed with kale, red cabbage, carrots, craisins & sliced almonds. Topped with a 3 grain veggie burger, fresh blueberries, strawberries, pineapple, goat cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & red onions, with Gluten-free & low-fat citrus dressing.
- BFC Keto Salad Bowl w/ Chicken$12.99
Quiches
Vegan
- Vegan Mixed Berry Superfood Power Salad$13.99
Fresh spinach mixed with kale, red cabbage, carrots, craisins & sliced almonds. Topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, pineapple, vegan cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & red onions with Gluten-free bread & low fat citrus dressing.
- Half Vegan Quinoa Mixed Berry Superfood Power Salad$10.99
Fresh spinach mixed with kale, red cabbage, carrots, craisins & sliced almonds. Topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, pineapple, vegan cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & red onions with Gluten-free bread & low fat citrus dressing.
- Vegan Hippie Picnic Sandwich$11.99
Oven roasted sandwich on toasted multi-grain with artichoke aioli, vegan cheddar cheese, roasted artichoke hearts & roasted tomatoes, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh greens, avocado mash, pickled red onions, alfalfa sprouts. Served with your choice of side.
Side
CATERING
Hot Breakfast
- Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich$8.99
Fluffy scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon or sausage. Minimum 6 people. ***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $10.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.
- Complete Breakfast$10.99
Scrambled eggs, home-fried red bliss potatoes, bacon and fresh baked biscuits. Min 10 ***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $10.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.
Bakery Fresh Bagels & Muffins
Light & Healthy - Fruit Trays
Lunch Trays
- Café Sandwich Tray$9.99
Choose from turkey, ham, or pimento cheese on wheat, white or rye. Served with lettuce and tomato, choice of American or Swiss cheese. Mayonnaise and mustard served on the side.
- Berry Fresh Wrap Tray$10.99
Choose from Dill Chicken Salad, Tuna Salad, or Veggie filled gourmet tortilla wraps. Min. 10
- Berry Fresh Bistro Tray$11.99
Choose from BFC club, roasted turkey apple brie sandwich, vegetarian sandwich or BLT, all served on our Cuban bread with lettuce & tomato, choice of American or Swiss cheese with mayonnaise & mustard on the side.
Salad Trays
- Bistro Salad$49.99
Mixed greens with candied walnuts, tomatoes, red onions, Gorgonzola cheese and apple wood smoked bacon with blueberry balsamic dressing.
- Mixed Berry Superfood Power Salad$59.99
Fresh spinach mixed with kale, red cabbage, carrots, craisins & sliced almonds. Topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, pineapple, goat cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & red onion. Served with Gluten-free & low-fat citrus dressing.
- Green Goddess Apple Turkey Salad$59.99
Fresh mixed green with apple slices, layed with antibotic-free roasted turket, topped with fire-roasted tomatoes, artichokes hearts & alfalfa sprouts. Drizzled with our house-made Green Goddess dressing.
- Grilled Chicken & Strawberry Salad$59.99
Mixed greens, grilled free-range chicken, strawberries, blue cheese crumbs, walnuts and tomatoes with blueberry balsamic dressing.
Fresh Baked Quiches
Ala Carte & Additions
- 1/2 Pan Sausage Gravy$39.99
- Applewood Bacon (2 slices)$3.49
- Chicken Apple Sausage (2 Links)$4.99
- 1/2 Pan Hot Grits$25.99
- Breakfast Potatoes (serves 10)$29.99
- Oven Fresh Biscuit$2.99
One dozen fresh baked biscuits
- 1/2 Pan Scrambled Eggs$49.99
- Full Pan Scambled Eggs$99.99
- 1/2 Egg White Scamble$59.99
Scrambled Egg White with Spinach, Mushrooms, and Onions. Serves 10-15
- Full Pan Egg White Scamble$109.99
Scrambled Egg White with Spinach, Mushrooms, and Onions. Serves 25-30
- Potato Salad (serves 18-20)$24.99
Pint
- Cole Slaw (serves 18-20)$24.99
Pint
Fresh Baked Desserts
Beverages
- Box of Joe (serves 10-12)$19.99
Fresh Gound Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee with creamers & sweetners. Serves 10-12
- Florida Orange Juice (serves 10-12)$19.99
Gallon - Serves 10-12
- Sweet Tea (serves 10-12)$16.99
Gallon - Serves 7-8
- Unsweetened Tea (serves 10-12)$16.99
Gallon - Serves 7-8
- Homemade Lemonade (serves 10-12)$16.99
Gallon - Serves 7-8
- Bottled Water (each)$1.50
Single Serving
SPECIALTY DRINKS
Specialty Coffee
Specialty Tea & Lemonade
Smoothies 16 oz.
- Strawberry Smoothie$6.99
- Blueberry Smoothie$6.99
- Banana Smoothie$6.99
- Peanut Butter Cup$6.99
- Green Colada (Super Foods)$7.99
Spinach, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Milk
- Acai Berry (Super Foods)$7.99
Organic Acai, Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, Coconut Milk, garnished with whipped cream and toasted coconut.
- Coconut pumpkin Smoothie$7.99