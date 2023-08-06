Bowls

The BerryBox Bowl

$10.95+

Organic acai base with local granola, blueberries, strawberries, bananas and agave nectar.

The PB Paradise Bowl

$10.95+

Organic acai base with local granola, strawberries, bananas, peanut butter and agave nectar.

The Arctic Bowl

$10.95+

Coconut and Blue Majik base with local granola, strawberries, pineapple, red grapes and coconut flakes.

The Surfer's Sunrise Bowl

$10.95+

Organic acai, pitaya and Blue Majik base with local granola, pineapple, strawberries, coconut flakes and local honey.

The Dragon Bowl

$10.95+

Organic acai and pitaya base with local granola, pineapple, bananas, kiwi, coconut flakes and agave nectar.

The Cacao Crunch Bowl

$10.95+

Organic cacao base with local granola, strawberries, bananas, cacao nibs and local honey.

The Rise and Shine Bowl

$10.95+

Overnight oats and chia seed pudding base with blueberries, strawberries, bananas, almond butter and local honey.

The Fruity Pep-Bowl (Kids Bowl)

$10.95+

Organic acai base with local granola, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, dye-free sprinkles and a honey stick.

Build Your Own Bowl

$10.95+

Your bowl, your way. Unleash your inner chef, building your dream bowl just the way you want it. Pick from your choice of bases and toppings and enjoy your own creation! It’s guaranteed good ;)

Grab and Go Drinks

LIFEWTR Bottled Water

$3.45

16oz LIFEWTR- PH Balanced, Purified and Electrolytes added for taste.

Cold Brew

$5.25

16oz house cold brew with flavor notes of caramel, chocolate and citrus

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.25

12oz nitrogenated cold brew with sweet and chocolatey flavor notes and a velvety, rich texture.

Oat Milk Vanilla Latte

$5.75

Kaldi's 700 espresso blended with oat milk and organic vanilla syrup. Bottled in house!

Kids Menu

Snack Attack

$6.95

12oz bowl of apples, house-made peanut butter (or almond butter) topped with organic mini chocolate chips.

Berried Treasure

$6.95

Build your own 12oz cup of fruit!

The Fruity Peb-Bowl

$10.95

Organic acai base with local granola, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, dye-free sprinkles and a honey stick.

Katy Berries

Katy Berries

Strawberries, bananas, agave nectar and coconut water.Calories- 220, Fat- 0, carbs- 56g, Protein- 2g

Smoothies

This Sip is Bananas

$9.95

Bananas, house made peanut butter, organic cacao syrup, pink himalayan salt and almond milk. Topped with cacao nibs. Need a pick-me-up? Swap the almond milk for cold brew. (its really good)Calories- 420, Fat- 18g, Carbs- 63g, Protein- 9g

So Fresh and So Green, Green

$9.95

Pineapple, baby kale, agave nectar, cayenne and coconut water. Topped with shredded coconut.Calories- 310, Fat- 3.5g, Carbs- 72g, Protein- 2g

Rih-Nana

$9.95

Mangos, bananas, honey, vanilla protein powder, cinnamon, turmeric and almond milkCalories- 290, Fat- 5g, Carbs- 50g, Protein- 15g

Jacked Black

$9.95

Bananas, almond butter, chocolate protein powder and almond milk. Need a boost? Sub cold brew at no extra charge.Calories- 420, Fat- 16g, Carbs- 55g, Protein- 21g

Self Care Bear

$9.95

Strawberries, bananas, Vital Proteins Collagen, almond milk and agave nectar.Calories- 250, Fat- 4.5g, Carbs- 44g, Protein- 12g

Macaulay Bulk-in

$9.95

Bananas, cherries, blueberries, peanut butter, vanilla protein powder, orange juice, almond milk.Calories- 460, Fat- 18g, Carbs- 59g, Protein- 23g

Katy Berries

$9.95

Strawberries, bananas, agave nectar and coconut water.Calories- 220, Fat- 0, carbs- 56g, Protein- 2g

Carrot For The Cause

$10.95

Help us support Team Kyle with each purchase of our limited Carrot Cake smoothie! This carrot cake inspired smoothie was created in honor of Kyle Andersen to raise money for continued research in the fight against cancer. Carrot Cake Smoothie- Almond Milk, Carrot Juice, Bananas, Carrot Cake Spice, Vanilla Protein, Almond Butter, Dates and a Coconut Cream Drizzle.