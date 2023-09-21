Bespoke Brewing 226 Gap Rd, Ronks, PA
Popular Items
Food
Apps
Bespoke Board
Dubliner and red wine cheese, hard Italian salami, prosciutto with house pickled veggie, honey pretzel twists and beer mustard
Baked Crab Dip
Cheesy crab dip with cream cheese, cheddar/jack, and house beer cheese sauce. Served with tortilla chips Allergens - Shellfish; dairy;
Brewery Nachos
Fresh fried corn tortilla chips, house made beer chili, and cheese sauce, pickled jalapenos and red onion. Served with a side of sour cream and roasted tomato sauce Allergens - dairy
Buffalo Chicken Dip
House blend of spices, cream cheese and seasoned chicken. Served with house fried tortilla chips and pita for dipping Allergens - dairy
Chips and Salsa
corn tortilla chips served with house roasted tomato salsa.
Fried Pierogis
Deep fried and served with caramelized onion, melted butter and sour cream Allergens - dairy
Hummus & Veggies
Roasted garlic, garbanzo beans, fresh lemon and parsley. Served with grilled pita, celery and carrots for dipping Allergens - sesame
Pretzel Logs
3 Bavarian pretzel logs with garlic butter and salt. Served with a side of beer cheese and mustard.
Wings
dry rubbed and crispy fried wings tossed in your choice of honey mustard, buffalo, IPA BBQ, or Fire sauce. Served with house blue cheese dressing and celery
Soups/Salads
Soup du Jour
Brewhouse Chili
Locally sourced ground beef cooked with a blend of spices, vegetables and Pale Ale. Served with shredded cheddar jack and sour cream
Classic Caesar
Crisp romaine hearts, house caesar, shaved parmesan and garlic croutons Allergens - gluten, dairy
Garden Citrus Salad
Local mixed greens, grape tomato, pickled red onion, cucumber, candied pecans and shaved parmesan tossed in our citrus IPA vinaigrette Allergens - dairy; nut Allergens - dairy Allergens - dairy; nut
Romaine Wedge
Crisp romaine hearts, hardwood smoked bacon, grape tomato, blue cheese crumbles, house blue cheese dressing Allergens - dairy
Burger
Pub Burger
8oz seasoned locally sourced beef patty, American cheese, LTO, pickle and house burger sauce on a brioche Allergen - gluten
Bacon & Blue
Cajun spiced locally sourced beef patty, hardwood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, LTO and burger sauce on a brioche Allergens - gluten; dairy Allergens - gluten
MOS Burger
8oz seasoned locally sourced beef patty, sauteed local mushrooms, caramelized onions, Gruyere, burger sauce on a brioche Allergens - dairy; gluten
Mushroom & Tofu Burger
House made mushroom and tofu patty, burger sauce, arugula, tomato and red onion on a brioche Allergens - gluten
Flaming Hot Burger
Cajun spiced patty, pickled jalapenos, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, habanero/pepperjack and fire sauce on a brioche
Sandwiches
Smoked Chicken Sandwich
sweet and tangy slaw and IPA BBQ on a brioche
Tennessee Hot Chicken
Buttermilk fried chicken, spicy bacon glaze, pickle chips, chipotle mayo on a brioche
Beer Glazed Salmon Sandwich
Beer glazed salmon, arugula, sliced tomato, red onion and house tomato jam on a brioche
Other Entrees
Fish and Chips
Crispy breaded cod, seasoned fries, sweet and tangy slaw and house tartar sauce Allergens - gluten; fish; egg
Grilled Fish Tacos
Seasoned cod filets, shredded cabbage, pickled jalapenos, crema and shredded cheddar jack. Served with a side of roasted tomato salsa Allergens - fish; dairy
Open Faced Burrata
Grilled sourdough, fresh burrata, house made tomato jam, olive oil and a mixed green salad Allergens - Gluten; dairy
Beer Cheese Mac
Cavatappi pasta, beer cheese, cheddar jack cheese and smoked bacon. Served with a garlic butter pretzel stick Allergens - gluten; dairy
Sides
Kids
Grilled Cheese
Sourdough and American cheese
Kids Mac
Comes with applesauce.
Kid's Burger
4oz smash burger on a brioche. Add American cheese $.50
Kid's Fish and Chips
One piece of hand breaded cod and fries Comes with Applesauce
Meat and Cheese Plate
Cheddar cheese, hard salami, crackers and apple sauce