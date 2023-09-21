Popular Items

Wings

$14.00

dry rubbed and crispy fried wings tossed in your choice of honey mustard, buffalo, IPA BBQ, or Fire sauce. Served with house blue cheese dressing and celery

Crispy Fries

$5.00
Tennessee Hot Chicken

$15.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, spicy bacon glaze, pickle chips, chipotle mayo on a brioche

Food

Apps

Bespoke Board

$16.00

Dubliner and red wine cheese, hard Italian salami, prosciutto with house pickled veggie, honey pretzel twists and beer mustard

Baked Crab Dip

$16.00

Cheesy crab dip with cream cheese, cheddar/jack, and house beer cheese sauce. Served with tortilla chips Allergens - Shellfish; dairy;

Brewery Nachos

$14.00

Fresh fried corn tortilla chips, house made beer chili, and cheese sauce, pickled jalapenos and red onion. Served with a side of sour cream and roasted tomato sauce Allergens - dairy

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

House blend of spices, cream cheese and seasoned chicken. Served with house fried tortilla chips and pita for dipping Allergens - dairy

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

corn tortilla chips served with house roasted tomato salsa.

Fried Pierogis

$10.00

Deep fried and served with caramelized onion, melted butter and sour cream Allergens - dairy

Hummus & Veggies

$11.00

Roasted garlic, garbanzo beans, fresh lemon and parsley. Served with grilled pita, celery and carrots for dipping Allergens - sesame

Pretzel Logs

$11.00

3 Bavarian pretzel logs with garlic butter and salt. Served with a side of beer cheese and mustard.

Wings

$14.00

dry rubbed and crispy fried wings tossed in your choice of honey mustard, buffalo, IPA BBQ, or Fire sauce. Served with house blue cheese dressing and celery

Soups/Salads

Soup du Jour

$4.00
Brewhouse Chili

$6.00

Locally sourced ground beef cooked with a blend of spices, vegetables and Pale Ale. Served with shredded cheddar jack and sour cream

Classic Caesar

$10.00

Crisp romaine hearts, house caesar, shaved parmesan and garlic croutons Allergens - gluten, dairy

Garden Citrus Salad

$14.00

Local mixed greens, grape tomato, pickled red onion, cucumber, candied pecans and shaved parmesan tossed in our citrus IPA vinaigrette Allergens - dairy; nut Allergens - dairy Allergens - dairy; nut

Romaine Wedge

$12.00

Crisp romaine hearts, hardwood smoked bacon, grape tomato, blue cheese crumbles, house blue cheese dressing Allergens - dairy

Burger

Pub Burger

$14.00

8oz seasoned locally sourced beef patty, American cheese, LTO, pickle and house burger sauce on a brioche Allergen - gluten

Bacon & Blue

$16.00

Cajun spiced locally sourced beef patty, hardwood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, LTO and burger sauce on a brioche Allergens - gluten; dairy Allergens - gluten

MOS Burger

$15.00

8oz seasoned locally sourced beef patty, sauteed local mushrooms, caramelized onions, Gruyere, burger sauce on a brioche Allergens - dairy; gluten

Mushroom & Tofu Burger

$16.00

House made mushroom and tofu patty, burger sauce, arugula, tomato and red onion on a brioche Allergens - gluten

Flaming Hot Burger

$16.00

Cajun spiced patty, pickled jalapenos, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, habanero/pepperjack and fire sauce on a brioche

Sandwiches

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

sweet and tangy slaw and IPA BBQ on a brioche

Tennessee Hot Chicken

$15.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, spicy bacon glaze, pickle chips, chipotle mayo on a brioche

Beer Glazed Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

Beer glazed salmon, arugula, sliced tomato, red onion and house tomato jam on a brioche

Other Entrees

Fish and Chips

$19.00

Crispy breaded cod, seasoned fries, sweet and tangy slaw and house tartar sauce Allergens - gluten; fish; egg

Grilled Fish Tacos

$16.00

Seasoned cod filets, shredded cabbage, pickled jalapenos, crema and shredded cheddar jack. Served with a side of roasted tomato salsa Allergens - fish; dairy

Open Faced Burrata

$16.00

Grilled sourdough, fresh burrata, house made tomato jam, olive oil and a mixed green salad Allergens - Gluten; dairy

Beer Cheese Mac

$15.00

Cavatappi pasta, beer cheese, cheddar jack cheese and smoked bacon. Served with a garlic butter pretzel stick Allergens - gluten; dairy

Sides

Crispy Fries

$5.00

Sweet Tots

$5.00

House BBQ Chips

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Grandma's Baked Beans

$4.00

Mac and Cheese Side

$5.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Applesauce

$3.00

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Sourdough and American cheese

Kids Mac

$6.00

Comes with applesauce.

Kid's Burger

$10.00

4oz smash burger on a brioche. Add American cheese $.50

Kid's Fish and Chips

$10.00

One piece of hand breaded cod and fries Comes with Applesauce

Meat and Cheese Plate

$7.00

Cheddar cheese, hard salami, crackers and apple sauce

Dessert

Seasonal Cobbler ala mode

$8.00

Rotating seasonal cobbler topped with vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Stout Brownie

$6.00

Homemade chocolate and stout brownie topped with vanilla ice cream

Kids Ice Cream Cup

$3.50

Live Smoke - Outdoor Only Menu

Food

Chicken Thighs

$16.00

Sausage

$14.00

Side

$3.00

Snack

$1.50

Drinks

Thirsty Pilgrim - Pilsner

$6.00

P & P - Sour

$7.50

Hoppenstance - IPA

$7.50

Soda

$2.50

Water

$2.00