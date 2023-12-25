Besso's Coffee
DRINKS
Hot Espresso
- 12oz Americano$2.65
- 12oz Latte$3.65
- 12oz Thick Caramel Latte$4.15
- 12oz Caramel Macchiato$4.50
- 12oz Vanilla Latte$4.15
- 12oz Cappuccino$3.75
- 12oz Salty Tim$4.75
- 12oz Dirty Santa$4.75
- 12oz Marble Mocha$4.35
- 12oz Mocha$4.35
- 12oz White Mocha$4.35
- Single Shot Espresso$1.75
- Double Shot Espresso$2.40
- Triple Shot Espresso$2.65
- 12oz Pink Sunrise$4.55
- 12oz Autumn Twilight$4.55
- 16oz Americano$3.00
- 16oz Latte$4.15
- 16oz Thick Caramel Latte$5.05
- 16oz Caramel Macchiato$5.15
- 16oz Vanilla Latte$4.65
- 16oz Cappuccino$4.40
- 16oz Salty Tim$5.50
- 16oz Dirty Santa$5.50
- 16oz Marble Mocha$5.05
- 16oz Mocha$5.05
- 16oz White Mocha$5.05
- 16oz Pink Sunrise$5.50
- 16oz Autumn Twilight$5.50
- 20oz Americano$3.50
- 20oz Latte$4.65
- 20oz Thick Caramel Latte$5.65
- 20oz Caramel Macchiato$5.85
- 20oz Vanilla Latte$5.15
- 20oz Cappuccino$6.05
- 20oz Salty Tim$6.10
- 20oz Dirty Santa$6.10
- 20oz Marble Mocha$5.65
- 20oz Mocha$5.65
- 20oz White Mocha$5.65
- 20oz Pink Sunrise$6.10
- 20oz Autumn Twilight$6.10
Brewed Coffee
Soothing Alternatives
- 12oz Hot Tea$2.20
- 12oz Iced Tea$2.00
- 12oz London Fog$4.10
- 12oz Chai Latte$4.10
- 12oz Iced Chai Latte$4.10
- 12oz Hot Chocolate$3.35
- 12oz Steamer$2.90
- 12oz Apple Pie Spiced Cider$3.50
- 12oz Matcha Latte$4.10
- 16oz Hot Tea$2.90
- 16oz Iced Tea$2.35
- 16oz London Fog$4.55
- 16oz Chai Latte$4.55
- 16oz Iced Chai Latte$4.55
- 16oz Hot Chocolate$4.00
- 16oz Steamer$3.55
- 16oz Apple Pie Spiced Cider$4.15
- 16oz Matcha Latte$4.55
- 20oz Hot Tea$3.70
- 20oz Iced Tea$2.80
- 20oz London Fog$5.15
- 20oz Chai Latte$5.05
- 20oz Iced Chai Latte$5.05
- 20oz Hot Chocolate$4.70
- 20oz Steamer$4.25
- 20oz Apple Pie Spiced Cider$4.90
- Matcha Latte$5.05
On Ice Bevs
- 12oz Iced Latte$3.60
- 12oz Iced Caramel Macchiato$4.45
- 12oz Iced Thick Caramel Latte$4.30
- 12oz Iced Salty Tim$4.75
- 12oz Iced Dirty Santa$4.75
- 12oz Iced Americano$2.60
- 12oz Iced Cappucino$3.70
- 12oz Vanilla Iced Nirvana$4.20
- 12oz Iced Marble Mocha$4.30
- 12oz Iced Mocha$4.30
- 12oz Iced White Mocha$4.30
- 12oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee$3.05
- 5oz Nitro$2.15
- 10oz Nitro$4.00
- 12oz Iced Lemonade$1.95
- 12oz Honeyberry Tea$4.35
- 12oz Iced Arnie$3.35
- 12oz Iced Lemonberry$4.35
- 12oz Iced Water Lily Tea$4.35
- 12oz Perk- Iced Ginger Peach Lemonade$4.30
- 12oz Cold Brews No Ice$5.75
- 12oz Iced Pink Sunrise$4.75
- 12oz Autumn Twilight$4.75
- 16oz Iced Latte$4.10
- 16oz Iced Caramel Macchiato$5.10
- 16oz Iced Thick Caramel Latte$5.00
- 16oz Iced Salty Tim$5.45
- 16oz Iced Dirty Santa$5.45
- 16oz Iced Americano$3.00
- 16oz Iced Cappucino$4.35
- 16oz Vanilla Iced Nirvana$4.60
- 16oz Iced Marble Mocha$5.00
- 16oz Iced Mocha$5.00
- 16oz Iced White Mocha$5.00
- 16oz Iced Arnie$3.75
- 16oz Iced Lemonberry$4.75
- 16oz Iced Water Lily Tea$4.75
- 16oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee$3.55
- 16oz Perk- Iced Ginger Peach Lemonade$4.95
- 16oz Iced Lemonade$2.35
- 16oz Honeyberry Tea$4.75
- 16oz Cold Brew No Ice$6.25
- 16oz Iced Pink Sunrise$5.45
- 16oz Iced Autumn Twilight$5.45
- 20oz Iced Latte$4.65
- 20oz Iced Caramel Macchiato$5.80
- 20oz Iced Thick Caramel Latte$5.60
- 20oz Iced Salty Tim$6.05
- 20oz Iced Dirty Santa$6.05
- 20oz Iced Americano$3.45
- 20oz Iced Cappucino$5.05
- 20oz Vanilla Iced Nirvana$5.10
- 20oz Iced Marble Mocha$5.60
- 20oz Iced Mocha$5.60
- 20oz Iced White Mocha$5.60
- 20oz Iced Arnie$4.20
- 20oz Iced Lemonberry$5.20
- 20oz Iced Water Lily Tea$5.20
- 20oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee$4.10
- 20oz Perk- Iced Ginger Peach Lemonade$5.65
- 20oz Iced Lemonade$2.80
- 20 Oz Honeyberry Tea$5.30
- 20 oz Cold Brew No Ice$6.80
- 20oz Iced Water with Syrup$2.70
- 20oz Iced Pink Sunrise$6.05
- 20oz Iced Autumn Twilight$6.05
Frappés
- 12oz Coffee Frappe$4.40
- 12oz Caramel Karma Frappe$4.75
- 12oz Caramel Macchiato Frappe$5.30
- 12oz Salty Tim Frappe$5.30
- 12oz Dirty Santa Frappe$5.30
- 12oz Marble Mocha Frappe$4.75
- 12oz Mocha Frappe$4.75
- 12oz White Mocha Frappe$4.75
- 12oz Frozen Hot Chocolate$4.85
- 12oz Vanilla Bean Frappe$4.30
- 12oz Dragonfly Frappe$4.85
- 12oz Just Like Reese's Frappe$4.60
- 12oz Strawberries n' Cream Frappe$4.60
- 12 Oz Chai Frappe$4.30
- 12oz Pink Sunrise$5.20
- 16oz Coffee Frappe$4.90
- 16oz Caramel Karma Frappe$5.25
- 16oz Caramel Macchiato Frappe$5.70
- 16oz Salty Tim Frappe$5.70
- 16oz Dirty Santa Frappe$5.70
- 16oz Marble Mocha Frappe$5.25
- 16oz Mocha Frappe$5.25
- 16oz White Mocha Frappe$5.25
- 16oz Frozen Hot Chocolate$5.35
- 16oz Vanilla Bean Frappe$4.85
- 16oz Dragonfly Frappe$5.00
- 16oz Just Like Reese's Frappe$5.85
- 16oz Strawberries n' Cream Frappe$5.15
- 16oz Chai Frappe$4.85
- 16oz Pink Sunrise$5.70
- 20oz Coffee Frappe$5.55
- 20oz Caramel Karma Frappe$5.80
- 20oz Caramel Macchiato Frappe$6.25
- 20oz Salty Tim Frappe$6.25
- 20oz Dirty Santa Frappe$6.25
- 20oz Mocha Frappe$5.80
- 20oz Marble Mocha Frappe$5.80
- 20oz White Mocha Frappe$5.80
- 20oz Frozen Hot Chocolate$6.00
- 20oz Vanilla Bean Frappe$5.45
- 20oz Dragonfly Frappe$6.00
- 20oz Just Like Reese's Frappe$5.85
- 20oz Strawberries n' Cream Frappe$5.85
- 20oz Chai Frappe$5.45
- 20oz Pink Sunrise$6.25
Smoothies
- 12oz Mango Tropics Smoothie$4.50
- 12oz Strawberry Smoothie$4.50
- 12oz Strawberry Banana Smoothie$4.60
- 12oz Strawberry Mango Smoothie$4.50
- 12oz Tropical Banana Smoothie$4.60
- 12oz Four Berry$4.50Out of stock
- Pineapple$4.50
- 16oz Mango Tropics Smoothie$4.95
- 16oz Strawberry Smoothie$4.95
- 16oz Stawberry Banana Smoothie$5.05
- 16oz Strawberry Mango Smoothie$4.95
- 16oz Tropical Banana Smoothie$5.05
- 16oz Four Berry$5.05Out of stock
- Pineapple$5.05
- 20oz Mango Tropics Smoothie$5.45
- 20oz Strawberry Smoothie$5.45
- 20oz Strawberry Banana Smoothie$5.55
- 20oz Strawberrry Mango Smoothie$5.45
- 20oz Tropical Banana Smoothie$5.55
- 20oz Four Berry$5.45Out of stock
- Pineapple$5.45
Beverages
Brewed Coffee Refill
FOOD
Pastries & Desserts
- Muffins$2.75
- Freshly Baked Scone$2.50
- Danish$2.75
- Cinnamon Roll$3.95
- Freshly Baked Cookies$1.55
- Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$2.25
- Sammy's Coconut Cake$4.25Out of stock
- Hope Cake$4.75Out of stock
- Brandyn's Tart$4.50
- Double Chocolate Donut$2.00Out of stock
- Earl Grey Chocolate Babka$2.50Out of stock
- Pam Cookie$3.50
- Caramel Apple$10.00Out of stock
- Sale Cinnamon Roll$2.00Out of stock
- Bundt Cake$3.00
Healthy Sides
- Yogurt Parfait$4.15
- Fresh Fruit$2.50
- Veggies Bowl$4.00
- Protein Bowl$7.50Out of stock
- Kettle Chips$1.75
- Egg Muffins$4.75Out of stock
- Buf Mac N Cheese$2.50Out of stock
- Caprese$1.00Out of stock
- Acai$9.75
- Apple$1.00Out of stock
- Pear$1.00Out of stock
- Avocado Toast$3.65
- Fried Egg$2.50
- Candied Bacon 1 Ounce$1.50Out of stock
- Lasagna Single Serve$3.50Out of stock
- Raspberry Chipotle Chicken$4.00Out of stock
Soups
Sandwiches
- Turkey Sandwich$6.75
- Smoked Ham Sandwich$6.75
- Club Sandwich$8.00
- Italian Club$8.00
- Roast Beef Sandwich$7.25Out of stock
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$7.75
- Veggie Wrap$6.75
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.75
- Add Bacon$1.75
- Add Cheese$0.65
- PB & Banana Sand$5.25
- Bacon Egg Cheese$6.00
- Turkey Egg Cheese$6.00
- Ham Egg Cheese$6.00
- Add Chicken-3oz$2.25
- Breakfast Wrap$5.75
- Chicken Salad Wrap$6.75
- English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich$5.50
- Turkey Wrap$6.75
- Ham Wrap$6.75
- Roast Beef Wrap$7.25Out of stock
- Breakfast Biscuit$4.50
- The Elvis$6.25
- Fried Egg Bagel w/cheese$6.00
- Sausage Biscuit$3.50Out of stock
- BLT$6.50
- Fried Bologna$5.50
Paninis
For the Kid In You
Gelato
