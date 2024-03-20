Gyro's N More 118 N Cate St Hammond LA 70401, U.S.
Sandwiches
- 1. Chicken Gyro Sandwich$9.99
Served in pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, white sauce & hot sauce
- 2. Lamb Gyro Sandwich$9.99
Served in pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, white sauces & hot sauce
- 3. Combo Gyro Sandwich (Chicken & Lamb)$9.99
Most popular. Chicken and Lamb gyro. Served in pita with lettuce, tomato, onion cucumber, white sauces & hot sauce
- 4. Falafel Sandwich$9.99
Served in pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, corn, chickpeas, white sauces & hot sauce
Platters
- 5. Chicken Platter over Rice$11.49
Chicken. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, (2) white sauce & (1) hot sauce
- 6. Lamb Platter over Rice$11.49
Lamb. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, (2) white sauce & (1) hot sauce
- 7. Combo Platter over Rice (Chicken & Lamb)$11.49
Most popular. Chicken and lamb. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, , (2) white sauce & (1) hot sauce
- 8. Lamb Fries Platter$11.49
Lamb Gyro Over Crinkle Cut Fries with 2 White Sauce & One Hot Sauce
- 9. Chicken Fries Platter$11.49
Chicken Over Crinkle Cut Fries with 2 White Sauce & One Hot Sauce
- 10. Combo Fries Platter (Chicken & Lamb)$11.49
Chicken & Lamb Gyro Over Crinkle Cut Fries with 2 White Sauce & One Hot Sauce
- 11. Falafel Platter over Rice$11.49
Served with rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, jalapeno, corn, giardiniera, black olives, chickpeas, sliced pickles, (2) white sauce and (1) hot sauce
- 12. Lamb Salad Platter$11.49
Served with lamb tomato, lettuce, cucumber, jalapeno, chickpeas, corn, Giardiniera, black olives, sliced pickles, (2) white sauce and (1) hot sauce
- 13. Chicken Salad Platter$11.49
Served with chicken tomato, lettuce, cucumber, jalapeno, chickpeas, corn, Giardiniera, black olives, sliced pickles, (2) white sauce and (1) hot sauce
- 14. Combo Salad Platter$11.49
Served with Lamb & Chicken. tomato, lettuce, cucumber, jalapeno, chickpeas, corn, Giardiniera, black olives, sliced pickles, (2) white sauce and (1) hot sauce
- 15. Falafel Salad Platter$11.49
Served with Falafel, tomato, lettuce, cucumber, jalapeno, chickpeas, corn, Giardiniera, black olives, sliced pickles, (2) white sauce and (1) hot sauce
Sides
- 16. Crinkle Fries$3.99
Crinkle Cut Fries with Tomato Ketchup
- 17. Waffle Fries$5.49
Waffle Fries with White Sauce (1)
- 18. Gyro Fries$7.49
Lamb or Chicken or Both over crinkle cut fries with 1 White Sauce & 1 Red Sauce.
- 19. Hummus with Pita$5.49
Hummus with 1 pita.
- 20. Falafel (4 Pieces)$3.99
falafel (4 Piece) all veg
- 21. Chicken Nuggets (6 Piece)$5.49
Chicken Nuggets (6) with Tomato Ketchup
- 22. Side of Rice$4.89
- 23. Side of Pita Bread$1.19
- 24. Extra Chicken on the Side$3.99
- 25. Extra Lamb on the Side$3.99
- 26. Extra Feta Cheese on Side$1.69
- 27. Extra White Sauce on Side$0.35
- 28. Extra Hot Sauce on Side$0.35