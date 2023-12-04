Beta Bread Bakery
Breads
- Kalamata Olive$7.00
- Honey$9.50
- Big Honey$31.00
- Jam$7.00
- Doz Sweet Potato Rolls$7.50
- Small Baugette$1.25
- Maria Bag$2.50
- Nutroll$13.00
- Delivery fee$3.99
- Lg W Rasins$10.00
- Emp. Grt$5.00
- 2.5lb Honey$16.50
- Plain Pizza$7.00
- Pepperoni Pizza$8.00
- Deli Tray Price$3.50
- Rasin Small Pasca$7.00
- Ginger Bulk$4.50
- 1lb Ginger$8.50
- Foccacia$6.00
- Sm Plain Pasca$6.00
- Lg Plain Pasca$5.00
- Stuffing Bread$6.00
Cookies
Beta Bread Bakery Location and Ordering Hours
(570) 586-3354
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 10AM