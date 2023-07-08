Downtown Blues 8 N. First St.


Starters

Hickory Smoked Wings

Served with bleu cheese dressing, choice of sauce: buffalo sauce, old bay & butter, margarita lime, bbq mustard, or sauce of the night

Pigs on the Wings

Center cut, hickory smoked, St. Louis ribs, tossed in buffalo sauce, served with blue cheese, celery and carrots

Homemade Cornbread

Homemade corn bread served with house whipped honey butter

Downtown Deviled Eggs

Pickled mustard seeds, crispy smoked bacon, chile-lime seasoning

Famous Homemade Chili

Award winning homemade chili topped with shredded cheese and a side of sour cream

Soup of the Day

Chef created daily

Brisket Nacho Kit

$25.00

Beef brisket, cheese sauce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, smoked jalapenos, smoked salsa, sour cream

Crab Dip

$16.00

Chesapeake style crab dip served with old bay tortilla chips

BBQ

Pulled Pork

$9.50+

Hickory smoked pork shoulder, rubbed with our smokehouse seasoning and hand pulled. Served with BBQ sauce on the side

Carolina Pork

$9.50+

Hickory smoked pork shoulder, chopped, tossed in a Carolina vinegar bbq sauce

Pulled Chicken

$9.50+

Sage rubbed, hickory smoked and had pulled off the bone. Served with BBQ Sauce on the side

Beef Brisket

$13.00+

USDA Choice beef brisket, hickory smoked and sliced. Served with BBQ sauce on the side

Smoked Turkey

$9.50+

Cajun rubbed, hickory smoked and sliced. Served with a side of cranberry pineapple chutney

Delmarva Chicken

$12.00

Bone in, half chicken, sage rubbed, hickory smoked, house bbq sauce or carolina mustard sauce

Smoked Brisket Kielbasa

$8.00+

House made beef brisket kielbasa, hickory smoked

Ribs

Half Baby Back

$16.00

Smokehouse seasoned, slow braised, and glazed with our house BBQ sauce. Additional BBQ served on the side

Full Baby Back

$25.00

Smokehouse seasoned, slow braised, and glazed with our house BBQ sauce. Additional BBQ served on the side

Half St. Louis

$16.00

Center cut pork spare ribs, brown sugar rubbed and hickory smoked. Served with BBQ sauce on the side

Full St. Louis

$25.00

Center cut pork spare ribs, brown sugar rubbed and hickory smoked. Served with BBQ sauce on the side

Full Rack Combo

$25.00

A half rack of St. Louis ribs and a half rack of baby back ribs. Additional BBQ sauce served on the side.

BBQ Family Meal

BBQ Family Pack - 4

$95.00

Choice of 2 bbq meats (1lb each), choice of 2 sides (1 quart each), choice of salad (feeds 4+), 5pc corn bread, and bbq sauce

BBQ Family Pack - 6

$130.00

Choice of 3 bbq meats (1lb each), choice of 3 sides (1 quart each), choice of salad (feeds 6+), 10 pc cornbread, and bbq sauce

Sandwiches & Burgers

Downtown Blues Burger

$19.00

Pat LaFrieda burger blend, Bread & butter pickles, sharp cheddar, hickory smoked bacon, caramelized onions, downtown sauce, toasted brioche bun, served with your choice of two sides

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried chicken thighs, Nashville hot sauce, potato roll, creamy coleslaw, bread and butter pickles, served with your choice of two sides

Crabcake Sandwich

$21.00

Jumbo lump crabcake, sriracha remoulade, lettuce and tomato. Served with choice of two sides

Birria Tacos

$18.00

Smoked & braised, oaxaca cheese, house made corn tortillas, chile au jus, onion & radish salad, "esquire" style creamed corn

Pork Sandwich

$9.50

Our hand pulled pork served on a fresh baked bun. BBQ Sauce served on the side. Sides sold separately

Carolina Sandwich

$9.50

Our chopped pork shoulder, tossed in Carolina vinegar sauce and served on a fresh baked bun. Sides sold separately.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Our sage rubbed, hand pulled chicken served on a brioche bun. BBQ sauce served on the side. Sides sold separately

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Chopped beef brisket served on a fresh baked bun. BBQ sauce and horseradish cream sauce served on the side. Sides sold separately

Cajun Turkey Sandwich

$9.50

Cajun rubbed turkey breast, slow smoked, sliced, and served on a fresh baked bun. Served with a side of cranberry pineapple chutney. Sides sold separately

Sides

Applesauce

Braised Collard Greens

Slow braised collard greens loaded with shredded, smoked pork

Brioche Bun

$1.50Out of stock

One fresh baked bun

Esquitte Creamed Corn

Cheesy and creamy sweet corn goodness!

Creamy Coleslaw

Traditional creamy coleslaw made fresh daily

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Red skin mashed potatoes seasoned with our smokehouse seasoning

Fries

$7.00

Feeds 1-2 People **We use 100% Canola oil**

Mac & Cheese

Cavatappi noodles served in a homemade cheese sauce. A FAN FAVORITE!

Cheesy Cheddar Grits

Sauteed Haicot Verts

$8.00

Sautéed in olive oil and our smokehouse seasoning. Feeds 1-2 People

Seasonal Vegetable

$8.00

Chef created daily

Slider Roll

$0.75

One potato slider roll

Smokehouse Baked Beans

Smokehouse style bbq baked beans loaded with shredded, smoked pork

Salads

Harvest Greens Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, goat cheese, figs, spiced roasted almonds, bourbon vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bacon, red onions, roquefort crumbles, homemade bleu cheese dressing

Grilled Caesar Salad

$14.00

Grilled gem romain, croutons, parmesan cheese, parmesan crisp, homemade caesar dressing

Downtown Veggie Bowl

$16.00

Smoked orange yogurt, quinoa, shredded carrots, tomatoes, avocado, red onion, lemon poppy seed dressing

Entrees

10oz Grilled Pork Chop

$26.00

Cider brined, cheddar grits, braised greens, apple bourbon butter

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$36.00

Broiled or fried, sriracha remoulade, fresh vegetables, rice

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Children's Menu

Kid's Cue

$9.00

Choice of hickory smoked pulled pork, carolina chopped pork, pulled chicken, or beef brisket ($2 upcharge).

Kid's Rack

$10.00

Choic of a 1/4 rack St. Louis ribs or 1/4 rack baby back ribs

Kid's Tenders

$9.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders, honey mustard dipping sauce

Kid's Pasta with Butter & Cheese

$8.00

Cavattapi noodles, melted butter, parmesan cheese

Hot Dog

$8.00

All beef hot dog

Cheeseburger Slider

$9.00

1/4lb black angus patty, cheddar cheese (cooked through)

Fried Shrimp

$9.00

Hand breaded and fried until golden brown

Kid's Mac

$9.00

Our famous mac & cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Cheddar cheese melted between two pieces of Texas toast

Beer/Cocktails

Orange Crush

$10.00

Smirnoff orange, triplesec, fresh squeezed oj, sierra mist

Grapefruit Crush

$10.00

Smirnoff grapefruit, triplesec, fresh squeezed grapefruit juice, sierra mist

Bourbon Crush

$10.00

Jim Beam, simple syrup, fresh squeezed lemon, fresh squeezed orange, soda

Crush Pack

$36.00

Choice of 4 crushes

Margarita - Togo

$9.00

Hotnitos plata, sour mix, orange, lime

Anejo Margarita

$14.00

Espelon anejo, fresh lime, agave nectar, patron cirtonge, grilled lime

Margarita Pack

$32.00

Pick 4 (House Margarita or Anejo Margarita)

GLS Sangria

$9.00

Seasonal house made sangria

Lime Crush

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lime, simple syrup, fresh lime juice, triple sec, Sierra Mist

Lemon Crush

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lemon, fresh lemon juice, triple sec, simple syrup, Sierra Mist