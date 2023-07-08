Downtown Blues 8 N. First St.
Starters
Hickory Smoked Wings
Served with bleu cheese dressing, choice of sauce: buffalo sauce, old bay & butter, margarita lime, bbq mustard, or sauce of the night
Pigs on the Wings
Center cut, hickory smoked, St. Louis ribs, tossed in buffalo sauce, served with blue cheese, celery and carrots
Homemade Cornbread
Homemade corn bread served with house whipped honey butter
Downtown Deviled Eggs
Pickled mustard seeds, crispy smoked bacon, chile-lime seasoning
Famous Homemade Chili
Award winning homemade chili topped with shredded cheese and a side of sour cream
Soup of the Day
Chef created daily
Brisket Nacho Kit
Beef brisket, cheese sauce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, smoked jalapenos, smoked salsa, sour cream
Crab Dip
Chesapeake style crab dip served with old bay tortilla chips
BBQ
Pulled Pork
Hickory smoked pork shoulder, rubbed with our smokehouse seasoning and hand pulled. Served with BBQ sauce on the side
Carolina Pork
Hickory smoked pork shoulder, chopped, tossed in a Carolina vinegar bbq sauce
Pulled Chicken
Sage rubbed, hickory smoked and had pulled off the bone. Served with BBQ Sauce on the side
Beef Brisket
USDA Choice beef brisket, hickory smoked and sliced. Served with BBQ sauce on the side
Smoked Turkey
Cajun rubbed, hickory smoked and sliced. Served with a side of cranberry pineapple chutney
Delmarva Chicken
Bone in, half chicken, sage rubbed, hickory smoked, house bbq sauce or carolina mustard sauce
Smoked Brisket Kielbasa
House made beef brisket kielbasa, hickory smoked
Ribs
Half Baby Back
Smokehouse seasoned, slow braised, and glazed with our house BBQ sauce. Additional BBQ served on the side
Full Baby Back
Smokehouse seasoned, slow braised, and glazed with our house BBQ sauce. Additional BBQ served on the side
Half St. Louis
Center cut pork spare ribs, brown sugar rubbed and hickory smoked. Served with BBQ sauce on the side
Full St. Louis
Center cut pork spare ribs, brown sugar rubbed and hickory smoked. Served with BBQ sauce on the side
Full Rack Combo
A half rack of St. Louis ribs and a half rack of baby back ribs. Additional BBQ sauce served on the side.
BBQ Family Meal
BBQ Family Pack - 4
Choice of 2 bbq meats (1lb each), choice of 2 sides (1 quart each), choice of salad (feeds 4+), 5pc corn bread, and bbq sauce
BBQ Family Pack - 6
Choice of 3 bbq meats (1lb each), choice of 3 sides (1 quart each), choice of salad (feeds 6+), 10 pc cornbread, and bbq sauce
Sandwiches & Burgers
Downtown Blues Burger
Pat LaFrieda burger blend, Bread & butter pickles, sharp cheddar, hickory smoked bacon, caramelized onions, downtown sauce, toasted brioche bun, served with your choice of two sides
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken thighs, Nashville hot sauce, potato roll, creamy coleslaw, bread and butter pickles, served with your choice of two sides
Crabcake Sandwich
Jumbo lump crabcake, sriracha remoulade, lettuce and tomato. Served with choice of two sides
Birria Tacos
Smoked & braised, oaxaca cheese, house made corn tortillas, chile au jus, onion & radish salad, "esquire" style creamed corn
Pork Sandwich
Our hand pulled pork served on a fresh baked bun. BBQ Sauce served on the side. Sides sold separately
Carolina Sandwich
Our chopped pork shoulder, tossed in Carolina vinegar sauce and served on a fresh baked bun. Sides sold separately.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Our sage rubbed, hand pulled chicken served on a brioche bun. BBQ sauce served on the side. Sides sold separately
Chopped Brisket Sandwich
Chopped beef brisket served on a fresh baked bun. BBQ sauce and horseradish cream sauce served on the side. Sides sold separately
Cajun Turkey Sandwich
Cajun rubbed turkey breast, slow smoked, sliced, and served on a fresh baked bun. Served with a side of cranberry pineapple chutney. Sides sold separately
Sides
Applesauce
Braised Collard Greens
Slow braised collard greens loaded with shredded, smoked pork
Brioche Bun
One fresh baked bun
Esquitte Creamed Corn
Cheesy and creamy sweet corn goodness!
Creamy Coleslaw
Traditional creamy coleslaw made fresh daily
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Red skin mashed potatoes seasoned with our smokehouse seasoning
Fries
Feeds 1-2 People **We use 100% Canola oil**
Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi noodles served in a homemade cheese sauce. A FAN FAVORITE!
Cheesy Cheddar Grits
Sauteed Haicot Verts
Sautéed in olive oil and our smokehouse seasoning. Feeds 1-2 People
Seasonal Vegetable
Chef created daily
Slider Roll
One potato slider roll
Smokehouse Baked Beans
Smokehouse style bbq baked beans loaded with shredded, smoked pork
Salads
Harvest Greens Salad
Mixed greens, goat cheese, figs, spiced roasted almonds, bourbon vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bacon, red onions, roquefort crumbles, homemade bleu cheese dressing
Grilled Caesar Salad
Grilled gem romain, croutons, parmesan cheese, parmesan crisp, homemade caesar dressing
Downtown Veggie Bowl
Smoked orange yogurt, quinoa, shredded carrots, tomatoes, avocado, red onion, lemon poppy seed dressing
Entrees
Children's Menu
Kid's Cue
Choice of hickory smoked pulled pork, carolina chopped pork, pulled chicken, or beef brisket ($2 upcharge).
Kid's Rack
Choic of a 1/4 rack St. Louis ribs or 1/4 rack baby back ribs
Kid's Tenders
Hand breaded chicken tenders, honey mustard dipping sauce
Kid's Pasta with Butter & Cheese
Cavattapi noodles, melted butter, parmesan cheese
Hot Dog
All beef hot dog
Cheeseburger Slider
1/4lb black angus patty, cheddar cheese (cooked through)
Fried Shrimp
Hand breaded and fried until golden brown
Kid's Mac
Our famous mac & cheese
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Cheddar cheese melted between two pieces of Texas toast
Beer/Cocktails
Orange Crush
Smirnoff orange, triplesec, fresh squeezed oj, sierra mist
Grapefruit Crush
Smirnoff grapefruit, triplesec, fresh squeezed grapefruit juice, sierra mist
Bourbon Crush
Jim Beam, simple syrup, fresh squeezed lemon, fresh squeezed orange, soda
Crush Pack
Choice of 4 crushes
Margarita - Togo
Hotnitos plata, sour mix, orange, lime
Anejo Margarita
Espelon anejo, fresh lime, agave nectar, patron cirtonge, grilled lime
Margarita Pack
Pick 4 (House Margarita or Anejo Margarita)
GLS Sangria
Seasonal house made sangria
Lime Crush
Deep Eddy Lime, simple syrup, fresh lime juice, triple sec, Sierra Mist
Lemon Crush
Deep Eddy Lemon, fresh lemon juice, triple sec, simple syrup, Sierra Mist