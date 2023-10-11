Betsie River Pizza & Subs Crystal Mountain-BRP
Pizza
Cheese - Build your own
House Deluxe
pepperoni, sausage, onion, green peppers & mushrooms
Meat Lovers
pepperoni, beef, sausage, ham & bacon
Pepperoni X2
double pepperoni
Veggie Lovers
mushrooms, green peppers, onion, tomato, black olives, artichoke hearts
BBQ Chicken
chicken, bacon, onion, BBQ sauce
Hawaiian
ham, bacon & pineapple
Bacon Cheeseburger
beef, onion, bacon, tomato, pickles, classic red sauce
BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Margherita
tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil & classic red sauce
Buffalo Chicken
chicken, red onion, ranch Buffalo sauce
Toasted Subs
Turkey Club
turkey, bacon, ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Tom Turkey
turkey, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo
Veggie
tomato, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, black olives, lettuce & provolone
Italian
pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion & Italian dressing
BBQ Chicken
grilled chicken, bacon, onion, banana peppers, provolone & BBQ sauce
BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo
All American
ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Pizza Sub
pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, provolone, onion & classic red sauce
Tuna Melt
tuna salad, provolone, pickles, lettuce & tomato
Chicken Bacon Ranch
grilled chicken, bacon, onion, provolone, lettuce, tomato, homemade ranch
Classic Reuben
corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing