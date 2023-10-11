Popular Items

Pan Breadsticks

$13.00

garlic Parmesan butter, Parmesan cheese, choice of dipping sauce

Pizza

Cheese - Build your own

$8.00+

House Deluxe

$9.00+

pepperoni, sausage, onion, green peppers & mushrooms

Meat Lovers

$10.00+

pepperoni, beef, sausage, ham & bacon

Pepperoni X2

$9.00+

double pepperoni

Veggie Lovers

$9.00+

mushrooms, green peppers, onion, tomato, black olives, artichoke hearts

BBQ Chicken

$10.00+

chicken, bacon, onion, BBQ sauce

Hawaiian

$9.00+

ham, bacon & pineapple

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.00+

beef, onion, bacon, tomato, pickles, classic red sauce

BLT

$9.00+

bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Margherita

$10.00+

tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil & classic red sauce

Buffalo Chicken

$9.00+

chicken, red onion, ranch Buffalo sauce

Toasted Subs

All subs are now 8".

Turkey Club

$12.00

turkey, bacon, ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Tom Turkey

$11.00

turkey, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo

Veggie

$9.00

tomato, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, black olives, lettuce & provolone

Italian

$11.00

pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion & Italian dressing

BBQ Chicken

$12.00

grilled chicken, bacon, onion, banana peppers, provolone & BBQ sauce

BLT

$11.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

All American

$9.00

ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Pizza Sub

$9.00

pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, provolone, onion & classic red sauce

Tuna Melt

$10.00

tuna salad, provolone, pickles, lettuce & tomato

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

grilled chicken, bacon, onion, provolone, lettuce, tomato, homemade ranch

Classic Reuben

$12.00

corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing

Breadsticks

Pan Breadsticks

$13.00

garlic Parmesan butter, Parmesan cheese, choice of dipping sauce

Three-Cheese Breadsticks

$16.00

topped with our three-cheese blend, choice of dipping sauce

Salads

Classic Caesar

$9.00

romaine, focaccia croutons, Parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes

Chef Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, ham, turkey, Swiss, cheddar, cucumber, tomato & egg

Greek Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, black olives, feta, pepperoncini, cherry tomatoes, red onion

Wings

Signature Wings (8 pieces)

$16.00

Boneless Wings (10 pieces)

$12.00

