Better Days - Nolensville
Burgers
- Classic Cheeseburger Meal$10.00
mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mustard, and onion
- Double Classic Cheeseburger Meal$13.00
mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mustard, and onion
- Mushroom Swiss Burger Meal$11.00
mayo, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, and swiss cheese
- Better Days Burger Meal$12.00
bacon, egg, jalapenos, and jack cheese
- Build Your Own Burger Meal$10.00
add your choice of toppings
Entrees
- 4oz Hamburger Steak Meal$10.00
grilled onions, grilled peppers, brown gravy - includes fries and slaw.
- 8oz Hamburger Steak Meal$13.00
grilled onions, grilled peppers, brown gravy - includes fries and slaw.
- 4 Fried Chicken Tender Meal$11.00
hand-breaded to order
- 6 Fried Chicken Tender Meal$14.00
hand-breaded to order
- 4 Grilled Chicken Tender Meal$11.00
grilled fresh
- 6 Grilled Chicken Tender Meal$14.00
grilled fresh
- 4oz Chicken Fried Steak Meal$11.00
white gravy - includes fries and slaw.
- 8oz Chicken Fried Steak Meal$14.00
white gravy - includes fries and slaw.
- Chef's Salad$7.00
Sandwiches
- Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich Meal$10.00
mayo, and pickles
- Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich Meal$10.00
mayo, and pickles
- Nana's Chicken Salad Sandwich Meal$10.00
house-made chicken salad with our secret blend of spices
- Beef Philly Cheesesteak Meal$12.00
grilled onions, grilled peppers, grilled mushrooms, and your choice of cheese
- Chicken Philly Cheesesteak Meal$12.00
grilled onions, grilled peppers, grilled mushrooms, and your choice of cheese
- Veggie Philly Cheesesteak Meal$11.00
grilled onions, grilled peppers, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, mayo, and swiss cheese
- Beef & Cheddar Philly Meal$12.00
beef cheesesteak with grilled onions, bbq sauce, and cheddar cheese
- Chicken Bacon Philly Meal$12.00
chicken cheesesteak with bacon, ranch, and swiss cheese
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich Meal$7.00
american and cheddar cheese
- BLT Meal$10.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Double Dog Meal$8.00
- Patty Melt Meal$10.00
premium burger patty, grilled onions, mayo, and american cheese on Texas Toast
- Fried Bologna Sandwich Meal$8.00
mayo, tomato, and american cheese
- Double-Decker Sandwich Meal$10.00
ham, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and american cheese
- Cheese Quesadilla Meal$8.00
grilled onions, grilled peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa
Kids Meals
Sides
Dessert
Breakfast
Drinks
A la Carte
- Classic Cheeseburger$7.00
mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mustard, and onion
- Double Classic Cheeseburger$7.00
mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mustard, and onion
- Better Days Burger$9.00
bacon, egg, jalapenos, and jack cheese
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$8.00
mayo, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, and swiss cheese
- Build Your Own Burger$7.00
add your choice of toppings
- 4oz Hamburger Steak$7.00
grilled onions, grilled peppers, brown gravy - includes fries, slaw and toast
- 8oz Hamburger Steak$10.00
grilled onions, grilled peppers, brown gravy - includes fries, slaw and toast
- 4 Fried Chicken Tenders$8.00
hand-breaded to order
- 6 Fried Chicken Tenders$11.00
hand-breaded to order
- 4 Grilled Chicken Tenders$8.00
grilled fresh
- 6 Grilled Chicken Tenders$11.00
grilled fresh
- 4oz Chicken Fried Steak$8.00
white gravy - includes fries, slaw and toast
- 8oz Chicken Fried Steak$11.00
white gravy - includes fries, slaw and toast
- Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.00
mayo, and pickles
- Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.00
mayo, and pickles
- Nana's Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.00
house-made chicken salad with our secret blend of spices
- Beef Cheesesteak Sandwich$9.00
grilled onions, grilled peppers, grilled mushrooms, and your choice of cheese
- Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich$9.00
grilled onions, grilled peppers, grilled mushrooms, and your choice of cheese
- BBQ Steak & Cheddar Sandwich$9.00
beef cheesesteak with grilled onions, bbq sauce, and cheddar cheese
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$9.00
chicken cheesesteak with bacon, ranch, and swiss cheese
- Grilled Veggie Cheesesteak Sandwich$8.00
grilled onions, grilled peppers, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, mayo, and swiss cheese
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$4.00
american and cheddar cheese
- BLT$7.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Double Dog$5.00
- Patty Melt$7.00
premium burger patty, grilled onions, mayo, and american cheese on Texas Toast
- Fried Bologna Sandwich$5.00
mayo, tomato, and american cheese
- Double-Decker Sandwich$7.00
ham, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and american cheese
- Cheese Quesadilla$5.00
grilled onions, grilled peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa