Berry Bondage

$15.00

You must agree to this sensual experience as the first swallow may leave you feeling helpless. The paraphernalia used in this scene involves tenderly submissive Crepes that temporarily transfer control to repeated layers of Fresh Raspberries and Silky Tart White Chocolate Ganache. Occasionally spanked with a tease of Raspberry Liquor allows for more accessible pleasure. Feeling tempted to restrain from taking another nibble? Oh no, you're about to be Whipped with an Amaretto infused Topping and Berries bonded with a squirt of Strawberry Sauce. CAUTION: A bound person should never be left unattended and should be constantly monitored.