Better Than Sex - Savannah 410 West Broughton Street
Desserts
- Berry Bondage$15.00
You must agree to this sensual experience as the first swallow may leave you feeling helpless. The paraphernalia used in this scene involves tenderly submissive Crepes that temporarily transfer control to repeated layers of Fresh Raspberries and Silky Tart White Chocolate Ganache. Occasionally spanked with a tease of Raspberry Liquor allows for more accessible pleasure. Feeling tempted to restrain from taking another nibble? Oh no, you're about to be Whipped with an Amaretto infused Topping and Berries bonded with a squirt of Strawberry Sauce. CAUTION: A bound person should never be left unattended and should be constantly monitored.
- Blueberry Birthday$14.00
Buttered up Cinnamon-Sugar toast. Belgian White Chocolate. Spiked Blueberry Compote and Brie Cheesy kind of Mate. Strawberry Champagne Soup.
- Caress My Carrot$13.00
Embrace your inner snuggle-bunny and nuzzle up to this smooth carrot cake. Dried cranberries, pineapple, and pecans deep within. Fondled with vanilla- bean cream cheese frosting and a dribble of honey. (Made with a Gluten Free Flour, However we are not a gluten free facility and all items are made on shared equipment)
- Missionary Crisp$13.00
Red Delicious 'skin-on' apples. Buttery cake-like layer "On Top". Salted Graham Cracker. Vanilla Bean Balls. Caramel.
- Double Stuffed$13.00
Oreo Bread Pudding. Sweet White Chocolate. Vanilla Bean Love Custard. Cheesecake Ice Cream.
- 'Hot Sex' in Savannah!$14.00
Deconstructed Peach Cobbler with a smokey twist! Pecans, liquid smoke, bourbon and peaches finished off with a cake like layer on top. Comes with a side of our house made Bourbon Bacon Ice Cream.
- Man Flowers$14.00
Tall. Dark. Handsome. Proud and erect chocolate stout cake. Tart dark chocolate frosting. Chocolate stout ganache. Irish cream ice cream. Salted caramel.
- Morning After$13.00
Danish Brie Cheese. Dark Belgian Chocolate. Wake up with Cinnamon Sugar. Strawberry Champagne Soup.
- Naughty By Nature$14.00
Pure and innocent is what she may be on the outside but take one sultry swallow and your instincts will bring you to the naughty side. The allure of her voluptuous strawberry bosoms , ignite the passion fruit behind. Inserted ever so coyly are layers deep of vanilla bean cake with a tart temptress of lime zest. She’s a Sweet & Sassy Natural Beauty from the inside, that will leave you mindfully lusting after her. Don’t be a Voyeur, Be Bold. *Plant-Based, Vegan. Contains Cane Sugar.
- Cookie Nookie Pie$13.00
Intense Sweetie Pie. Chocolate Chip and Pecan Cookie filling wrapped in a Flakey Pie Crust. Vanilla Bean Ball. Caramel and Semi-Sweet Chocolate.
- Pearl Necklace$13.00
This is a semi-freddo, similar to a mousse mixed with a light cheesecake filling and served semi-frozen. This kinky dome lays on top of a crispy Key Lime Tuile Cookie, accompanied by bitesized Orange Blossom Shortbread Cookies topped with Whipped Cream and Strawberry Coulis filled fresh raspberries.
- Peanut Butter Perversion$13.00
Deviantly Corrupt Peanut Butter Silk Pie. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Crust. Salted Peanut Chocolate Bark. Adult Jelly.
- Perfect Partner$7.00
Two Chilly Vanilla Bean Balls Squirted with Callebaut White Chocolate.
- Popcorn Pimp Cheesecake$13.00
Rich. Smooth. Airy.... Just how we like our men. Vanilla Bean Cheesecake. Sugar Cookie Dough Crust. Salted Popcorn Chocolate Bark. Caramel Saucy.
- Italian Stallion$13.00Out of stock
Espresso. Lady fingers. Amaretto Cream Cheese Mousse. Firm chocolate shortbread bottom. Chocolate Whipped Topping Completes his Package.
- Between My Red Velvet Sheets Cheesecake$14.00
Slide in gently, slowly welcoming the supple embrace this cheesecake is about to give you. An enhanced version of the original, the flavors of a red velvet cake whisper coyly throughout. This girthy cheesecake gets laid intently onto a bed of seductively soft dark chocolate cookie crust, only to be given an unexpected thrust when letting go of your inhibitions. The erect silky chocolate frosting and tease of strawberry will tickle your tongue and prepare you for oral stimulation.
- Winter Sex$14.00
This Exotic & Unique Bread Pudding magically bakes into mouth feels of a cake and a brownie yet is actually a Bread Pudding. It’s Deep, Dark, Chocolate penetrates a tease of Big Dark Sweet Cherries swimming in a ménage a trois of chocolates and baked dark dense Pumpernickel Bread & Butter. A Voluptuous Mound of Cheesecake Ice Cream and Rum Spiked Cherry Compote is the perfect Sexual Union for Gradual Consummation.
- 6 in man flowers$35.00Out of stock
- 6 in carrot$32.00Out of stock
- 6 in velvet$42.00Out of stock
- 6in pimp$40.00Out of stock