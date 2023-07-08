Bettys
BETTY'S MEALS
BETTY'S BURGER
Plant-Based Patty, Cheeze, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato. Drizzled with Bettys Sauce and Bettys Crisps. Served on a Toasted Bun. Served with Small Fry.
BETTY'S TACO BOATS
BETTY'S TACOS
Three Tacos on your choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas filled with House Chorizo, Lettuce Mix, Taco Sauce, House White Sauce and Guacamole. Contains Soy
CAJUN PASTA
Betty's Cajun Cream Sauce with Bell Peppers, Plant Based 'Sausage' and Parmesan Cheeze.
HONEY BUTTA BISCUITS
Two Fluffy Scratch Biscuits filled with House Fried Chk’n and Creamy Honey Butta. Served with small fry.
SMOKED SPAGHETTI
House Marinara made with Peppers, Onion, and Roasted Tomatoes. Topped with Beyond Meat and Drizzled with House White Sauce.
SOUL BOWL
House Fried Chk’n, Black Eyed Peas, Sautéed Cabbage, and Candied Yams. Served with Cornbread
SOUTHWEST EGGROLLS
Three Southwest Eggrolls filled with Black Beans, Bell Peppers, Cheeze, and House Chk’n. Served with side of House Ranch or House Spicy Ranch.
TEX-MEX SALAD
Quinoa, Lettuce Mix, Black Beans, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Onion and Guacamole. Served with House Salsa Ranch.
BETTY'S DESSERTS
BETTY'S SMOOTHIES AND SHOTS
IMMUNITY SHOT
ORGANIC BERRY SMOOTHIE
Organic Strawberries, Blueberries and Blackberries blended together with Organic Apple and Mango Juice
ORGANIC FRUIT SMOOTHIE
Organic Mangoes, Organic Strawberries, Organic Blueberries blended together with Organic Apple and Organic Mango Juice.
ORGANIC MANGO SMOOTHIE
Organic Mangoes blended together with Organic Mango Juice