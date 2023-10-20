10% Off your first order
Crispy
Copied!
10% Off your first order
Crispy
Copied!

Food

Biscuits

Single Buttermilk
$4.00

Our classic buttermilky moist goodness. Served with a single serving of spread.

Single Cheddar Chive
$4.00

Buttermilky moist goodness with cheddar cheese and fresh chives. Served with a single serving spread.

Single Everything
$4.00

All of the seeds and spices from an everything bagel in a delicious crust on our classic buttermilky moist biscuit. Served with a single serving spread.

Biscuits Pair
$7.00

Two biscuits of your choosing. Served with two single servings of spread.

Biscuits Trio
$10.00

Three biscuits of your choosing. Served with three single servings of spread.

Half Dozen
$16.00

Six biscuits of your choosing. Spreads sold separately.

One Dozen
$28.00

Twelve biscuits of your choosing. Spreads sold separately.

Sando's

Beulah's Biscuit
Beulah's Biscuit
$14.00

Juicy and crispy fried chicken, shaved onion, pickles and chilli garlic honey on a biscuit of your choosing.

Hella Hot Biscuit
Hella Hot Biscuit
$14.00

Hella hot juicy and crispy fried chicken, house made slaw and pickles on a biscuit of your choosing

Cheesy Bird
Cheesy Bird
$14.00

Juicy and crispy fried chicken, pimento cheese and pickles on a biscuit of your choosing

Sausage Biscuit
$13.00

House made chicken sausage, folded egg and cheddar cheese on a biscuit of your choosing

BEC
BEC
$11.00

Tasty bacon, folded egg and cheddar cheese on a biscuit of your choosing.

Smothered Biscuits
$10.00

Two biscuits of your choosing smothered in our house made with country gravy with chicken sausage

Simple Biscuit
Simple Biscuit
$9.00

Folded egg and cheddar cheese on a biscuit of your choosing

Eggy Biscuit
Eggy Biscuit
$8.00

Folded egg on your choice of biscuit - No cheese

Baskets

Snack Tenders (2pc)
$15.00

Two juicy and crispy tenders prepared at your chosen level of spice served with 1 side and a biscuit

Hungry Tenders (4pc)
$19.00

Four juicy and crispy tenders at your chosen level of spice served with 1 side and biscuit.

Snack Basket (2pc)
Snack Basket (2pc)
$15.00

Two juicy and crispy pieces of either light or dark meat chicken prepared at your chosen level of spice served with 1 side and a biscuit

Hungry Basket (4pc)
$21.00

A half of a juicy crispy chicken: breast, wing, thigh and leg, prepared at your chosen level of spice, served with one side and a biscuit.

Sides

Mac n Cheesey
$4.00

Mozz, cheddar and parm make this creamy cheesy mac dreamy

Frenchy Fries
$4.00

Just the right crisp to velvety potato frenchy fries. Classic or Beulahs Special Salt.

Greens
$4.00
Coleslaw
$4.00
Grits
$4.00
Folded egg
$4.00

Spreads

Single Maple Cayenne Butter
$0.50
Single Herb Butter
$0.50
Single Molasses Butter
$0.50
Single Chilli Honey
$0.50
Single Strawberry Jam
$0.50
Large Maple Cayenne Butter
$5.00
Large Herb Butter
$5.00
Large Molasses Butter
$5.00
Large Chilli Honey
$5.00
Large Strawberry Jam
$5.00

Desserts

Biscuit Banana Pudding
$8.00

Beverages

Coffee & Hot Tea

Hot Coffee
$4.00
Iced Coffee
$4.00
Hot Tea
$4.00

Prepared In House

Juicy Orange
$8.00
Maple Lemonade
$6.00
Lemony Green Tea Unsweetened
$6.00
Maple Jamaica
$6.00
Green Lemonade Arnold Palmer
$6.00
Jamaica Green Arnold Palmer
$6.00

Bottled

Topo Chico
$4.00
Acqua Panna
$4.00
Still Mountain Valley
$5.00
Sparkling Mountain Valley
$5.00
Immunity Boost Cayenne VIVE
$4.00
Wellness Rescue VIVE
$4.00
Tepache Chili Lime
$4.00
Tepache Pineapple Spice
$4.00

Beulahs Shoppe

Pico & LaBrea T's and Hoodies

Kiddos T-Shirt Pico & LaBrea
Kiddos T-Shirt Pico & LaBrea
$22.00
Kiddos Hoodie Pico & LaBrea
Kiddos Hoodie Pico & LaBrea
$44.00
Adult T-Shirt Pico & LaBrea
Adult T-Shirt Pico & LaBrea
$33.00
Adult Hoodie Pico & LaBrea
Adult Hoodie Pico & LaBrea
$66.00

Ghost Town Oats

Quart Ghost Town Oats
$11.00

Dad Hats

Dad Hat
$22.00

Stickers

Sticker
$2.00

Auntie's Coffee Whole Beans

Bag of Whole Beans
$20.00

Itadi Coffee Whole Beans

Single bag of whole beans
$20.00

Rituals Remedies Alchemy

Candles & Roll On & Stickers

Casbah Signature Candle
$44.00
Casbah Signature Roll On
$27.00
Casbah Stickers
$2.00

Perfumes

Casbah Signature Perfume
$33.00

OogGems

Pain & Inflammation
$33.00
Balance
Balance
$33.00