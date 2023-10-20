Auntie Beulah's Biscuits & Chicken Pico & LaBrea
Food
Biscuits
Our classic buttermilky moist goodness. Served with a single serving of spread.
Buttermilky moist goodness with cheddar cheese and fresh chives. Served with a single serving spread.
All of the seeds and spices from an everything bagel in a delicious crust on our classic buttermilky moist biscuit. Served with a single serving spread.
Two biscuits of your choosing. Served with two single servings of spread.
Three biscuits of your choosing. Served with three single servings of spread.
Six biscuits of your choosing. Spreads sold separately.
Twelve biscuits of your choosing. Spreads sold separately.
Sando's
Juicy and crispy fried chicken, shaved onion, pickles and chilli garlic honey on a biscuit of your choosing.
Hella hot juicy and crispy fried chicken, house made slaw and pickles on a biscuit of your choosing
Juicy and crispy fried chicken, pimento cheese and pickles on a biscuit of your choosing
House made chicken sausage, folded egg and cheddar cheese on a biscuit of your choosing
Tasty bacon, folded egg and cheddar cheese on a biscuit of your choosing.
Two biscuits of your choosing smothered in our house made with country gravy with chicken sausage
Folded egg and cheddar cheese on a biscuit of your choosing
Folded egg on your choice of biscuit - No cheese
Baskets
Two juicy and crispy tenders prepared at your chosen level of spice served with 1 side and a biscuit
Four juicy and crispy tenders at your chosen level of spice served with 1 side and biscuit.
Two juicy and crispy pieces of either light or dark meat chicken prepared at your chosen level of spice served with 1 side and a biscuit
A half of a juicy crispy chicken: breast, wing, thigh and leg, prepared at your chosen level of spice, served with one side and a biscuit.