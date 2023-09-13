Food

18" NY Style Pizza

18" NY-Style Pizzas: Experience the bold flavors and classic appeal of our iconic, oversized slices.
Margherita

Margherita

$25.00

A timeless classic featuring ripe San Marzano tomatoes, fragrant basil, and creamy mozzarella, drizzled with olive oil, all on our generous 18" NY-style crust.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$30.00

Indulge in the savory delight of succulent Wagyu beef pepperoni, generously layered and topped with our house hot honey. All on our 18" NY-style pizza with a perfect balance of cheese and sauce.

Wild Mushrooms & Black Truffle

Wild Mushrooms & Black Truffle

$31.00

Savor the rich depths of wild mushrooms on a silky truffle béchamel base, crowned with mozzarella, gruyere, and parmesan. Finished with truffle oil and fresh truffle, it's pure umami indulgence on our 18" NY-style crust.

Veggie Delight

Veggie Delight

$23.00

A garden-fresh medley of broccolini, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms atop our signature thin-crust 18" pizza.

Arugula & Fresh Mozzarella

Arugula & Fresh Mozzarella

$23.00

Elevate your taste buds with a masterpiece of arugula, fresh mozzarella, ripe San Marzano Tomatoes and a delightful balsamic glaze swirl, all on our 18" NY-style canvas.

12" Neapolitan Style Pizza

Neapolitan Pizzas: Crafted to savor every bite, these stone-baked delights offer irresistible flavor.

Original Margherita

$19.00

Simple, yet sublime. Fresh buffalo mozzarella, San Marzano DOP tomatoes and basil. The original pizza perfection.

Wild Mushroom & Black Truffle

$26.00

Earthy wild mushrooms meet luxurious truffle. Savor the essence of the forest in every bite.

Burrata, Arugula & Fresh Truffle

$30.00

Elegant and indulgent. Arugula, pecorino, truffle and creamy imported burrata. A true gourmet pizza masterpiece.

100% Wagyu Beef Pepperoni

$28.00

100% Wagyu beef pepperoni, fresh mozzarella & hot honey. classic flavors & perfectly blistered crust. A slice of pizza paradise.

Salads

Beverly Chopped Salad

Beverly Chopped Salad

$18.00

Indulge in our Chopped Salad featuring vibrant iceberg lettuce, provolone, savory salami, crispy chickpeas, baby heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, and a zesty house Dijon dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$18.00

Experience the timeless appeal of crisp green and red romaine lettuce, generously tossed with parmesan, house-made Caesar dressing, and crunchy croutons.

Buratta, Peaches and Pistachio

$21.00

Beverly's Jumbo Cookies

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$4.00

Gooey. Chewy. Irresistible. Our jumbo cookie is packed with premium chocolate chunks.

Caramel Pretzel Crunch

Caramel Pretzel Crunch

$4.00

Sweet caramel meets salty pretzel crunch. Pure delight in every bite.

Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$4.00

Nutty perfection. Soft inside, crispy outside. A peanut butter lover's dream.

Extra

$0.25

Beverages

Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$5.00
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$5.00
Water

Water

$4.00
Coke

Coke

$5.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$5.00
Pepsi

Pepsi

$5.00