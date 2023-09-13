Beverly Pizza 434 North Camden Drive
Food
18" NY Style Pizza
Margherita
A timeless classic featuring ripe San Marzano tomatoes, fragrant basil, and creamy mozzarella, drizzled with olive oil, all on our generous 18" NY-style crust.
Pepperoni
Indulge in the savory delight of succulent Wagyu beef pepperoni, generously layered and topped with our house hot honey. All on our 18" NY-style pizza with a perfect balance of cheese and sauce.
Wild Mushrooms & Black Truffle
Savor the rich depths of wild mushrooms on a silky truffle béchamel base, crowned with mozzarella, gruyere, and parmesan. Finished with truffle oil and fresh truffle, it's pure umami indulgence on our 18" NY-style crust.
Veggie Delight
A garden-fresh medley of broccolini, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms atop our signature thin-crust 18" pizza.
Arugula & Fresh Mozzarella
Elevate your taste buds with a masterpiece of arugula, fresh mozzarella, ripe San Marzano Tomatoes and a delightful balsamic glaze swirl, all on our 18" NY-style canvas.
12" Neapolitan Style Pizza
Original Margherita
Simple, yet sublime. Fresh buffalo mozzarella, San Marzano DOP tomatoes and basil. The original pizza perfection.
Wild Mushroom & Black Truffle
Earthy wild mushrooms meet luxurious truffle. Savor the essence of the forest in every bite.
Burrata, Arugula & Fresh Truffle
Elegant and indulgent. Arugula, pecorino, truffle and creamy imported burrata. A true gourmet pizza masterpiece.
100% Wagyu Beef Pepperoni
100% Wagyu beef pepperoni, fresh mozzarella & hot honey. classic flavors & perfectly blistered crust. A slice of pizza paradise.
Salads
Beverly Chopped Salad
Indulge in our Chopped Salad featuring vibrant iceberg lettuce, provolone, savory salami, crispy chickpeas, baby heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, and a zesty house Dijon dressing.
Caesar Salad
Experience the timeless appeal of crisp green and red romaine lettuce, generously tossed with parmesan, house-made Caesar dressing, and crunchy croutons.
Buratta, Peaches and Pistachio
Beverly's Jumbo Cookies
Chocolate Chip
Gooey. Chewy. Irresistible. Our jumbo cookie is packed with premium chocolate chunks.
Caramel Pretzel Crunch
Sweet caramel meets salty pretzel crunch. Pure delight in every bite.
Peanut Butter
Nutty perfection. Soft inside, crispy outside. A peanut butter lover's dream.