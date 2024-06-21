Beyond The Bowl 12518 Lake City Way NE
BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL
POKE & DON
- Beyond The Bowl
Salmon, Tuna, Albacore, tobico, crab salad, seaweed, sunomono topped with flakes, sesame seed, nori.$18.50
- Salmon Don
Salmon, Seared Salmon, tobiko, avocado.$24.00
- Waikiki
Salmon, Tuna, tobiko, sunomono, corn, mango, pineapple topped with sesame seed.$16.50
- Unagi Don
Eel, sweet sauce, nori topped with sesame seed.$24.00
KID'S MENU
Kid's
Beyond The Bowl 12518 Lake City Way NE Location and Ordering Hours
(206) 257-4489
Closed • Opens Saturday at 9AM