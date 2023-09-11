Beyu-airport #2 Beyu-Airport #2
COFFEE
Specialties
Caramello
Espresso with rich caramel, vanilla flavor, and steamed milk. Topped with caramel drizzle
Mexican Latte
Espresso with dark chocolate, cinnamon, nutmeg, and steamed milk.
Oprah Mocha
Espresso with dark chocolate, white chocolate, and steamed milk. Topped with cocoa
Turtle Mocha
Espresso with dark chocolate, caramel, and steamed milk
Dirty Chai
Espresso with our blend of spicy chai tea
Auntie Hazel
Espresso with hazelnut flavor and steamed milk
Classic Mocha
Espresso with dark chocolate, mint flavor, and steamed milk. Topped with whipped cream.
La Vanilla
Chocolate cappuccino with cinnamon
Carvers Peanut Butter Mocha
Chocolate, peanut butter, espresso, steamed milk topped with a honey drizzle. (Nut free)
Classic White Chocolate Mocha
Classics
Retail Coffee
Heart & Soul Blend 12oz
A smooth and delicious medium roast blend of Indonesian, Central and South American beans invites semi-sweet cocoa, sweet citrus, and caramel tasting notes for everyday coffee lovers. Fact: In 2009 Heart & Soul, Beyu Caffe's original signature blend, was born among a community of family and friends. After tasting and discussing an assortment of coffee - the origins, aromas, and flavor profiles - the group landed on this blend. It was aptly named Heart & Soul after an attendee declared how much the coffee touched her heart and soul. And over ten years later, it still does.
Say it Loud 12oz
Say it Loud Dark & Proud carries bold and rich flavor in its name. This dual espresso and dark roast blend of Indonesian and Latin American beans offers caramel and dark chocolate tasting notes that linger with every sip.
Rise Up Carolina 12oz
Rise Up Carolina Breakfast Blend is our love letter to North Carolina mornings - beautiful blue skies from its beaches and farmlands to her mountains and rolling hills. Wake up with this delightful mild roast, featuring Central American coffees presenting a sweet, nutty, and smooth taste profile.
NA BEVERAGES
Non Coffee
Bottled Drinks
Gatorade Fruit Punch
Pure Leaf - Unsweet Tea
Aquafina Bottled Water
Lipton Green Tea
Life Water 20oz
Gatorade Cool Blue
Pepsi Bottle 20oz
Diet Pepsi 20oz
Mountain Dew 20oz
Diet Mountain Dew 20oz
Ginger Ale 20oz
Dole Orange Juice 15.2oz
Dole Apple Juice 15.2oz
Dole Strawberry Kiwi 15.2oz
Pure Leaf - Sweet Tea
FOOD
Ready to Eat
Asiago Roast Beef
Asiago Turkey Sandwich
Cheese & Grapes Snack Box
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Egg & Cheese Croissant
Hummus with Pretzels
Mixed Fruit
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant
Strawberry Yogurt Parfait
Vanilla Greek yogurt with strawberries, blueberries and granola.