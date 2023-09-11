Heart & Soul Blend 12oz

$14.95

A smooth and delicious medium roast blend of Indonesian, Central and South American beans invites semi-sweet cocoa, sweet citrus, and caramel tasting notes for everyday coffee lovers. Fact: In 2009 Heart & Soul, Beyu Caffe's original signature blend, was born among a community of family and friends. After tasting and discussing an assortment of coffee - the origins, aromas, and flavor profiles - the group landed on this blend. It was aptly named Heart & Soul after an attendee declared how much the coffee touched her heart and soul. And over ten years later, it still does.