B&F House of Pizza
Food
Clubs & Bulkies
Mushroom & Swiss Burger On Bulkie
Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo and Swiss Cheese
BBQ Cheeseburger On Bulkie Roll
Angus Beef,BBQ Sauce,onion Ring,Lettuce,Tomatoes
B&F Cheeseburger On Bulkie
Angus Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard, Cheese
Cheeseburger On Bulkie Roll
Angus Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Cheese
Super Beef On Bulkie Roll
Roast Beef, BBQ Sauce and Provolone Cheese
Roast Beef Club
Bacon,Lettuce,Tomatoes,Mayo,American Cheese
Chicken Salad Club
Bacon,Lettuce,Tomatoes,American Cheese
B.L.T Club
Bacon,Lettuce,Tomatoes,Mayo,American Cheese
Ham & Cheese Club
Bacon,Lettuce,Tomatoes,Mayo,American Cheese
Tuna Club
Bacon,Lettuce,Tomatoes,American Cheese
Turkey Club
Bacon,Lettuce,Tomatoes,Mayo,American Cheese
Cheeseburger Club
Bacon,Lettuce,Tomatoes,Mayo,American Cheese
Dinners
Large Caesar Salads
Large Calzones
Large Shrimp Calzone
Shrimp, garlic, shredded romano & mozzarella cheese (sauce optional).
Large Steak Tip Souvlaki Calzone
Steak tips, tomatoes, red onions & feta cheese.
Large Chicken Souvlaki Calzone
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, red onions & feta cheese.
Large B&F Extra Special Calzone
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, pepperoni, meatball, sausage, ham and extra cheese.
Large Steak Bomb Calzone
Philly Steak, Mushrooms, Onions and Peppers
Large Meatball Calzone
Our Homemade Meatballs, Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
Large Ranchero Calzone
Grilled chicken, Bacon and Ranch Dressing
Large Grilled Honey BBQ Chicken Calzone
Large Grilled BBQ Chicken Calzone
Large Grilled Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Large Pythagora Calzone
Fets cheese, mozzarella cheese, kalamata olives, fresh sliced tomatoes. Pizza sauce optional.
Large Greco Calzone
Spinach, kalamata olives, feta, fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic.
Large Athenian Calzone
Grilled Chicken, red onion, ricotta&mozzarella Cheese
Large Perfecto Calzone
Spinach, ricotta, feta & mozzarella cheese
Large Italian Calzone
Large Chicken & Broccoli Calzone
Large Chicken Parmesan Calzone
Large Honey BBQ Chicken Finger Calzone
Large BBQ Chicken Finger Calzone
Large Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Large Meat Lovers Calzone
Meatball,ham,sausage,pepperoni
Large Vegetarian Calzone
Mushrooms, onions, peppers,fresh sliced tomatoes,broccoli
Large Cheese Calzone
Large Garden Salads
Large Gourmet Pizza
Large Shrimp Pizza
Shrimp, garlic, shredded romano & mozzarella cheese (pizza sauce optional).
Large Chicken & Broccoli Pizza
Large Pythagora Pizza
Feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, kalamata, olives, fresh sliced tomatoes, pizza sauce optional.
Large Meatlovers Pizza
Ham, sausage, pepperoni, meatball.
Large Supreme Vegetarian Pizza
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, fresh sliced tomatoes, and broccoli.
Large Vegetarian Pizza
Mushrooms, onions, peppers.
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
Pieces of all-white meat chicken, tangy BBQ sauce & red onions.
Large Hawaiian Pizza
Ham or bacon, pineapple, and extra cheese.
Large B&F Extra Special Pizza
Mushroom, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham, onions, peppers, and extra cheese.
Large B&F Special Pizza
Mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham, onions, and peppers.
Large Greco Pizza
Spinach, kalamata olives, feta, sliced tomatoes & garlic.
Large Athenian Pizza
Grilled Chicken,red onions & ricotta
Large Greek Salads
Large Grinder
Large Steak Tip Grinder
Large Grilled Chicken Grinder
Large Turkey Grinder
Large Roast Beef Grinder
Large Hot Pastrami Grinder
Large Steak Bomb Grinder
Philly Steak, Mushrooms, Onions and Peppers
Large Steak & Mushrooms Grinder
Large Steak & Peeper Grinder
Large Steak & Onion Grinder
Large Steak & Cheese Grinder
Large Angus Beef Burger Grinder
Large Ham & Egg Grinder
Large Bacon & Egg Grinder
Large Pepper & Egg Grinder
Large Honey BBQ Chicken Grinder
Large BBQ Chicken Grinder
Large Buffalo Chicken Grinder
Large Chicken Parmesan Grinder
Large Chicken Cutlet Grinder
Large Sausage Grinder
Large Eggplant Grinder
Large B.L.T Grinder
Large Chicken Salad Grinder
Large Seafood Salad Grinder
Large Tuna Fish Grinder
Large Italian Grinder
Large Ham & Cheese Grinder
Large Genoa Salami Grinder
Large Mortadella Grinder
Large Meatless Grinder
Large Specialty Sandwiches
Large Meatball Parmesan
Homemade Meatballs,Provolone Cheese,Sauce,Grated Parmesan cheese
Large Chicken Ranchero
Grilled Chicken,Lettuce,Tomatoes,Provolone Cheese,Ranch Dressing
Large Stockyard Tip
Steak tips,Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,Provolone Cheese,House Dressing
Large Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Feta,House Dressing
Large Depasquale's
Grilled onions and peppers, provolone cheese, DePasquale's famous sausage, with your choice of mustard or meat sauce.
Pasta
Pizza
Side Orders
Chips
House Dressing
Sirloin Tips - 5 Pieces
5 Pieces
Grilled Chicken - 5 Pieces
5 Pieces
Homemade Meatballs - 5 Pieces
5 Pieces
Chicken Nuggets - 12 Pieces
12 Pieces
Chicken Nuggets - 8 Pieces
8 Pieces
Honey BBQ Fingers
Hot Buffalo Fingers
Chicken Fingers
Honey BBQ Wings
Hot Buffalo Wings
Chicken Wings
Rice Pilaf
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Sweet Potato Fries
Crinkled Cut Fries
French Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Garlic Bread With Cheese
Garlic Bread
Dressings
Slices
Small Caesar Salads
Small Calzones
Small Shrimp Calzone
Shrimp, garlic, shredded romano & mozzarella cheese (sauce optional).
Small Steak Tip Souvlaki Calzone
Steak tips, tomatoes, red onions & feta cheese.
Small Chicken Souvlaki Calzone
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, red onions & feta cheese.
Small B&F Extra Special Calzone
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, pepperoni, meatball, sausage, ham and extra cheese.
Small Steak Bomb Calzone
Philly Steak, Mushrooms, Onions and Peppers
Small Meatball Calzone
Our Homemade Meatballs, Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
Small Ranchero Calzone
Grilled chicken, Bacon and Ranch Dressing
Small Grilled Honey BBQ Chicken Calzone
Small Grilled BBQ Chicken Calzone
Small Grilled Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Small Pythagora Calzone
Fets cheese, mozzarella cheese, kalamata olives, fresh sliced tomatoes. Pizza sauce optional.
Small Greco Calzone
Spinach, kalamata olives, feta, fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic.
Small Athenian Calzone
Grilled Chicken, red onion, ricotta&mozzarella Cheese
Small Perfecto Calzone
Spinach, ricotta, feta & mozzarella cheese
Small Italian Calzone
Small Chicken & Broccoli Calzone
Small Chicken Parmesan Calzone
Small Honey BBQ Chicken Finger Calzone
Small BBQ Chicken Finger Calzone
Small Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Small Meat Lovers Calzone
Meatball,ham,sausage,pepperoni
Small Vegetarian Calzone
Mushrooms, onions, peppers,fresh sliced tomatoes,broccoli
Small Cheese Calzone
Small Gourmet Pizza
Small Shrimp Pizza
Shrimp, garlic, shredded romano & mozzarella cheese (pizza sauce optional).
Small Chicken & Broccoli Pizza
Small Pythagora Pizza
Feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, kalamata, olives, fresh sliced tomatoes, pizza sauce optional.
Small Meatlovers Pizza
Ham, sausage, pepperoni, meatball.
Small Supreme Vegetarian Pizza
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, fresh sliced tomatoes, and broccoli.
Small Vegetarian Pizza
Mushrooms, onions, peppers.
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
Pieces of all-white meat chicken, tangy BBQ sauce & red onions.
Small Hawaiian Pizza
Ham or bacon, pineapple, and extra cheese.
Small B&F Extra Special Pizza
Mushroom, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham, onions, peppers, and extra cheese.
Small B&F Special Pizza
Mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham, onions, and peppers.
Small Greco Pizza
Spinach, kalamata olives, feta, sliced tomatoes & garlic.
Small Athenian Pizza
Grilled Chicken,red onions & ricotta
Small Grinder
Small Steak Tip Grinder
Small Grilled Chicken Grinder
Small Turkey Grinder
Small Roast Beef Grinder
Small Hot Pastrami Grinder
Small Steak Bomb Grinder
Philly Steak, Mushrooms, Onions and Peppers
Small Steak & Mushrooms Grinder
Small Steak & Pepper Grinder
Small Steak & Onion Grinder
Small Steak & Cheese Grinder
Small Angus Beef Burger Grinder
Small Ham & Egg Grinder
Small Bacon & Egg Grinder
Small Pepper & Egg Grinder
Small Honey BBQ Chicken Grinder
Small BBQ Chicken Grinder
Small Buffalo Chicken Grinder
Small Chicken Parmesan Grinder
Small Chicken Cutlet Grinder
Small Sausage Grinder
Small Eggplant Grinder
Small B.L.T Grinder
Small Chicken Salad Grinder
Small Seafood Salad Grinder
Small Tuna Fish Grinder
Small Italian Grinder
Small Ham & Cheese Grinder
Small Genoa Salami Grinder
Small Mortadella Grinder
Small Meatless Grinder
Small Salads
Greek Salad With Shrimp
Greek Salad With Chicken Fingers
Greek Salad With Steak Tip
Greek Salad With Grilled Chicken
Greek Chef Salad
Greek Antipasto Salad
Greek Salad
Salad With Shrimp
Salad with chicken fingers
Steak Tip Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Chef Salad
Antipasto Salad
Garden Salad
Small Specialty Sandwiches
Small Meatball Parmesan
Homemade Meatballs,Provolone Cheese,Sauce,Grated Parmesan cheese
Small Chicken Ranchero
Grilled Chicken,Lettuce,Tomatoes,Provolone Cheese,Ranch Dressing
Small Stockyard Tip
Steak tips,Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,Provolone Cheese,House Dressing
Small Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Feta,House Dressing
Small Depasquale's
Grilled onions and peppers, provolone cheese, DePasquale's famous sausage, with your choice of mustard or meat sauce.
Specialty Wrap
Caesar Specialty Wrap
Honey BBQ Chicken Specialty Wrap
Lettuce,Tomatoes,Ranch Dressing
Steak Tip Souvlaki Specialty Wrap
Lettuce,Tomatoes,Red Onions,Feta cheese,House Dressing
Chicken Souvlaki Specialty Wrap
Lettuce,Tomatoes,Red Onions,Feta cheese,House Dressing
Stockyard Tip Specialty Wrap
Lettuce,Tomatoes,Red Onions,Provolone cheese,House Dressing
Grilled Chicken Caesar Specialty Wrap
Crispy Romaine Lettuce,Croutons,Shredded Romano Cheese,Caesar Dressing
Buffalo Chicken Specialty Wrap
Lettuce,Tomatoes, and Blue Cheese