The Buffalo Grille Buffalo Grille - Bissonnet
Online Beverages
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Online Breakfast
Breakfast Entrees
- BYO Omelet
Start with a three egg omelet with choice of bread. Add additional items to build it how you like!$7.95
- BYO Breakfast Taco
Start with a scrambled egg with choice of tortilla. Add additional items to build it how you like!$2.00
- #1 - One Egg Any Style
One egg, cooked any style, served with your choice of side and homemade biscuit, English muffin, or toast.$7.50
- #2 - Two Eggs Any Style
Two eggs, cooked any style, served with your choice of side and homemade biscuit, English muffin, or toast.$8.95
- #3A - Two Eggs w/Cream Cheese & Chives
Two eggs, scrambled with cream cheese & chives, served with your choice of side and homemade biscuit, English muffin, or toast.$10.95
- #3B - Two Eggs w/Cheddar & Bacon
Two eggs, scrambled with cheddar cheese & bacon, served with your choice of side and homemade biscuit, English muffin, or toast.$10.95
- #4 - Migas
Two eggs scrambled with green chilis, onions, tortilla chips, tomatoes, & cheese. Served with your choice of side and homemade biscuit, English muffin, or toast.$11.45
- #5 - Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs any style with ranchero or green chili sauce. Served with your choice of side and homemade biscuit, English muffin, or toast.$10.45
- #6 - Huevos Quesadillas
Two fried eggs layered with flour tortillas, topped with cheese. Served with your choice of side and tortilla.$10.95
- #7 - Huevos Burrito
Two scrambled eggs, sausage and beans rolled in a flour tortilla, topped with cheese, and choice of ranchero or green chili sauce.$11.95
- #8 - Huevos Rellenos
Two anaheim peppers filled with cheese and sausage, fried to golden brown, topped with 2 fried eggs, cheese, and choice of ranchero or green chili sauce. Served with side and tortillas.$14.95OUT OF STOCK
- #9A - Huevos con Chorizo
Two scrambled eggs with chorizo. Served with choice of side and bread.$10.45
- #9B - Huevos con Sausage
Two scrambled eggs with sausage. Served with choice of side and bread.$10.45
- #10 - Huevos con Papas
Two scrambled eggs with potatoes and onions. Served with choice of side and bread.$9.95
- #11 - Biscuits & Gravy
Three homemade biscuits with gravy, choice of side.$8.45
- #12 - Breakfast Tamales
Two eggs any style with two tamales. Served with side choice and bread.$9.95
- #13 - Chicken & Waffles
Homemade waffles with hand battered, fried chicken.$13.95
- #14 - Breakfast Special
Two eggs any style. two strips of bacon, and two pancakes.$10.95
Hot Cakes & French Toast
Breakfast A la Carte
Online Lunch & Dinner
Lunch & Dinner Entrees
- #1 - Lunch Special
Our rotating daily special, valid Monday to Friday only, served with one side choice and choice of bread. Monday (Red Beans & Rice), Tuesday (Chicken Fried Steak), Wednesday (King Ranch Casserole), Thursday (Chicken Enchiladas), Friday (Fried Catfish)$10.45
- #2 - Chicken Quesadillas
House made chicken quesadillas with melted mixed cheese. Served with choice of two sides.$11.95
- #3 - Catfish Fillets
Catfish, fried or grilled, served with choice of side.$12.95
- #4 - Chicken Fingers
Hand battered chicken tenders, served with choice of side and dipping sauce.$11.95
- #5 - Chopped Steak
Chopped steak, topped with mushrooms & onions. Served with two sides and choice of bread.$12.95
- #6 - Tamales
Tamales topped with chili, served with choice of two sides.$9.95
- #7 - Grilled Chicken
Simply marinated grilled chicken, served with choice of two sides and bread.$12.95
- #8 - Veggie Plate
Choice of any three veggies and choice of bread.$8.95
- #9 - Red Beans & Rice
Red Beans & Rice with sausage, choice of side and bread.$10.45
- #10 - Santa Fe Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms and avocado with choice of one side and bread.$12.95
- #11 - Chicken Enchiladas
Two chicken enchiladas with ranchero or green chili sauce. Served with choice of two sides and bread.$11.95
- #12 - Acapulco Catfish
Grilled catfish over Spanish rice and topped with avocado and pico de gallo. Served with two sides and bread.$13.95
- #13 - Chicken Araniva
Grilled chicken breast over rice with green chili sauce, cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with one side and bread.$13.95
- #14 - Fried Shrimp
Hand battered and fried shrimp served with choice of two sides.$13.95
- #15 - Pork Chops
Two peppered pork chops served with choice of two sides and bread.$14.95
- #16 - Chicken Fried Steak
Hand battered chicken fried steak, served with cream gravy, choice of two sides, and bread.$12.95
- #16 - Chicken Fried Chicken
Hand battered chicken fried steak, served with cream gravy, choice of two sides, and bread.$12.95