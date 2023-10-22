FOOD

Create Your Own

#The Burger
$10.50

Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame

#Cheeseburger
$11.50

Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese

#Bacon Cheeseburger
$13.00

Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese and hickory bacon

#Wagyu Beef Truffle Burger
$13.00

Custom blend Wagyu Truffle infused burger with choice of toppings

#Bison Chipotle Burger
$13.00

A Zesty custom blend bison chipotle infused burger with your choice of toppings

#The Beyond Burger
$12.50

Our meatless option! The best selling plant-based alternative to meat

#Chicken Breast
$11.00

Sous Vide boneless, skinless chicken breast with choice of toppings

Craft Burgers and Small Bites

#The Works
$11.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Grilled Onions, Pickles, Mojo Sauce

#Western BBQ
$13.00

Onion Rings, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce

#Triple D
$13.50

Fried Egg, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Jalapeño, Mojo Sauce

#Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger
$13.50

Bacon Onion Marmalade, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese

#Mushroom Swiss
$12.00

Mojo Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Mushroom Blend and Smoked Gouda Cheese

#Burger of Month
$15.00

Bacon Apple Brie - Our Legendary Burger, with bacon, grilled apple, melted Brie, sauteed onions, spring mix & balsamic glaze.

#Wagyu Wellington
$15.00

Our Grand Champion burger. Custom Blend Wagyu Truffle infused burger, deep-roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions and garlic with a touch of mustard all atop our legendary burger with bleu cheese and our homemade mojo sauce

#Southwestern Bison Chipotle
$15.00

A zesty custom blend bison chipotle infused burger, topped with pepper jack cheese, guacamole and served over a black been & corn salsa with our homemade mojo sauce

#Kentucky Style Bourbon
$13.50
#Teriyaki Tuna
$15.50
#Sliders
$8.50

Mini versions of our signature burger with American cheese, chopped onions, pickles and our homemade mojo sauce (2)

#Hot Dog
$7.00

Quarter pound Nathan's char-grilled hot dog

#Chicken Tenders
$8.00

5 all-white meat tenders, fried golden brown with your choice of honey mustard or BBQ dipping sauces

Sides

#French Fries
$4.75

Shoestring skin on potatoes, kosher salt

#Garlic Parm Fries
$5.75

Our Shoestring skin on potatoes with garlic and parmesan cheese

#Sweet Potato Fries
$5.75

Sweet potato waffle fries served with homemade sriracha dipping sauce

#Old Bay Fries
$5.75
#Tater Tots
$4.75

Crispy Tots cooked to a golden brown for perfection

#Onion Rings
$6.25

Gourmet onion rings served with our homemade mojo sauce

#Fried Pickles
$5.50Out of stock
#Garden Side Salad
$3.75Out of stock

Crispy Salad served with your choice of dressing

Kids

#Kids Sliders
$8.25

(2) sliders with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream

#Kids Tenders
$8.25

(3) tenders with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream

#Kids Hotdog
$8.25

Kids dog served with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream

#Kids Grilled Cheese
$8.25

Grilled cheese with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream

Box Set

#Box Set - Fries
$6.75

Fries with a Choice of Beverage

#Box Set - Fried Pickles
$6.50
#Box Set - Tater Tots
$6.75

Tots with a choice of Beverage

#Box Set - Side Salad
$5.50Out of stock

Side Salad with a choice of Beverage

Deluxe Box Set

#Box Set - Sweet Potato
$7.75

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries with a choice of Beverage

#Box Set - Old Bay Fries
$7.75
#Box Set - Garlic Fries
$7.75

Garlic Fries with a choice of Beverage

#Box Set - Onion Rings
$7.75

Onion Rings with a choice of Beverage

Dessert

#Hershey's Kiss Cookie
$2.25

Fresh Cookies Baked Daily

DRINKS

Drinks

#Fountain Drink
$3.20
#Bottled Water
$2.75
#Juice Box
$2.25
#Milk
$2.25
#Chocolate Milk
$2.25

Shakes

#Vanilla Shake
$6.00
#Chocolate Shake
$6.00
#Strawberry Shake
$6.00
#Mint Shake
$6.00
#Oreo Shake
$6.00
#Featured Shake
$6.00

Pumpkin Shake: Premium vanilla ice cream blended with real pumpkin & pie spices topped with whipped cream.

BEER AND WINE

BEER - Reston

Sam Adams Seasonal
$5.50
Sam Adams Lager
$5.50
Angry Orchard
$5.50
Guiness
$5.50
Truly
$5.50Out of stock