BGR Alexandria (Closed)
FOOD
Create Your Own
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese and hickory bacon
Custom blend Wagyu Truffle infused burger with choice of toppings
A Zesty custom blend bison chipotle infused burger with your choice of toppings
Our meatless option! The best selling plant-based alternative to meat
Sous Vide boneless, skinless chicken breast with choice of toppings
Craft Burgers and Small Bites
Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Grilled Onions, Pickles, Mojo Sauce
Onion Rings, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce
Fried Egg, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Jalapeño, Mojo Sauce
Bacon Onion Marmalade, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
Mojo Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Mushroom Blend and Smoked Gouda Cheese
Bacon Apple Brie - Our Legendary Burger, with bacon, grilled apple, melted Brie, sauteed onions, spring mix & balsamic glaze.
Our Grand Champion burger. Custom Blend Wagyu Truffle infused burger, deep-roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions and garlic with a touch of mustard all atop our legendary burger with bleu cheese and our homemade mojo sauce
A zesty custom blend bison chipotle infused burger, topped with pepper jack cheese, guacamole and served over a black been & corn salsa with our homemade mojo sauce
Mini versions of our signature burger with American cheese, chopped onions, pickles and our homemade mojo sauce (2)
Quarter pound Nathan's char-grilled hot dog
5 all-white meat tenders, fried golden brown with your choice of honey mustard or BBQ dipping sauces
Our legendary burger with Balsamic glaze drizzle, Mesclun mix, Apple slices, Crispy Bacon, Brie Cheese and Sauteed onions
Sides
Shoestring skin on potatoes, kosher salt
Our Shoestring skin on potatoes with garlic and parmesan cheese
Sweet potato waffle fries served with homemade sriracha dipping sauce
Crispy Tots cooked to a golden brown for perfection
Gourmet onion rings served with our homemade mojo sauce
Crispy Salad served with your choice of dressing
Kids
(2) sliders with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream
(3) tenders with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream
Kids dog served with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream
Grilled cheese with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream