Biancoverde
DINNER
WEEKEND SPECIALS
Insalata di Rucola
arugula salad with crispy prosciutto, candied walnuts, fermented red wine figs, manchego cheese, roasted apples and cherry vinaigrette
Ossobuco di Vitello
braised veal shank served with risotto saffron and escarole
Cannelloni di Mare
pasta stuffed with petrale sole, salmon, scallops, prawns, ricotta cheese and mozzarella served with crab bordelaise sauce
Apple Crisp
granny smith apples, blueberries & vanilla bean gelato
2021 J. Lohr Pinot Noir
2022 J. Lohr Sauvignon Blanc
2022 Saracco Moscato D' Asti 750ml
2020 J. Lohr Hilltop Cabernet Sauvignon
Scallops Crudo
thin sliced scallops served with spicy mango salsa, meyer lemon, micro greens & lemon agrumato oil
Risotto Capesante
scallops, crab meat, prawns, asparagus & sun dried tomatoes in white wine lemon sauce
Lamb Shanks
braised lamb shanks served with soft polenta & vegetables
ANTIPASTI
Bruschetta al Pomodoro
Ripped tomatoes, basil, roasted garlic, olive oil, oregano & parmesan
Olive Aglio
Marinated olives, roasted garlic & peppers, balsamic vinegar
Pane al aglio
Housemade white bread, garlic creamy butter, herbs & parmesan
Burrata Frita
In crust, roasted tomato & arugula salad
Mozzarella Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, vine ripped tomatoes, basil, oregano, olive oil and marinated olives
Fritto Misto
Fried prawns, squid & vegetables, served w/ caper & lemon aioli, house cocktail sauce & lemon
Cozze Ubriachi
Mediterranean mussels in white wine & light tomato sauce, basil & Fresno chiles
Vongole Limone
Clams in white wine & lemon broth, basil, Fresno chiles, garlic, shallots, tomato, concasse & seasoned toast
Patate Fritto al Tartufo
Crispy wedge fries with truffle shaved cheese, truffle aioli & tomato jam
Polpette
Beef meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella, parsley & crostini
Melone e prosciutto
Melon, prosciutto, fresh mozarella with fig balsamic glaze & basil olive oil
Piatto di Formaggio
(serves 2) premium plater of cold cuts & cheese
Crudo Di Manzo
beef carpaccio, baby arugula, red onions, capers, parmesan cheese & sherry vinaigrette
INSALATA e ZUPPA
Insalata Mista (Starter)
Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber & balsamic vinaigrette
Insalata Mista (Entree)
Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber & balsamic vinaigrette
L’ Insalata di Barbabietole (Starter)
Oven roasted beets, mango, mixed greens, mango & basil dressing, fennel, almonds & gorgonzola cheese
L’ Insalata di Barbabietole (Entree)
Oven roasted beets, mango, mixed greens, mango & basil dressing, fennel, almonds & gorgonzola cheese
Insalata Agrume (Starter)
Little gem frisee, grapefruit, orange segments, feta cheese, candied walnuts & cherry vinaigrette
Insalata Agrume (Entree)
Little gem frisee, grapefruit, orange segments, feta cheese, candied walnuts & cherry vinaigrette
Insalata di Cesare (Starter)
Romaine hearts, garlic croutons, & shaved parmesan
Insalata di Cesare (Entree)
Romaine hearts, garlic croutons, & shaved parmesan
Zuppa del Giorno
Minestrone (carrots, zucchini, potatoes, cannellini beans, green beans, light tomato sauce & escarole)
SPECIALITA
Ravioli di Aragosta
Lobster ravioli, creamy herb sauce, topped with dungeness crab meat, Meyer lemon & basil
Tortellini
Pork filling tortellini with creamy carbonara sauce, prosciutto & green peas
Penne alla Vodka
Salmon, basil, tomato concasse with creamy vodka sauce
Scampi di Gamberetti
Linguini, prawns, Calabrian chili, roasted garlic, olive oil, basil & grilled Meyer lemon
Linguini Pescatore
Clams, mussels, calamari, prawns, salmon in marinara sauce or arrabbiata
Cioppino
Seafood stew, clams, mussels, Dungeness crab, calamari, prawns and salmon, tomato, parsley and garlic
Linguini Vongole
Manila clams, lemon white wine sauce, garlic, shallots & basil
Linguini Cozze
Black mussels, spicy arrabbiata sauce, garlic, shallots & basil
Risotto al Frutti di Mare
Salmon, mussels, calamari, prawns and clams, tomato concasse & basil
Risotto al Tartufo di Funghi
Mushroom, arugula, shaved parmesan, balsamic porcini glaze and truffle oil
Lasagne alle Melanzane
Housemade eggplant lasagna layered with rich cheeses & napolitana sauce
Lasagne di Manzo
Housemade lasagna layered with rich cheese, seasoned ground beef & napolitana sauce
SECONDI
Salmone alla Griglia
Grilled salmon with capers, olives & creamy bordelaise sauce
Dentice Rosso
Pan seared wild red snapper fillet served w/ mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach & lemon butter caper sauce
Bistecca
Grilled ribeye steak served w/ roasted gold potato creamers, asparagus & marsala mushroom sauce
Parmigiana
Prosciutto, parmesan, mozzarella & marinara sauce. Served w/ mashed potatoes & sautéed vegetables
Picatta
Capers with white wine in creamy lemon sauce. Served w/ mashed potatoes & sautéed vegetables
Marsala
Mushrooms marsala sauce. Served w/ mashed potatoes & sautéed vegetables
DOLCI
Tiramisu
Traditional Italian dessert made with lady fingers soaked in espresso, layered with mascarpone cream topped with chocolate shavings & berries
Panna Cotta
Creamy buttermilk and vanilla aromatized gelatin with mixed berry compote
Creme Brulee
Vanilla scented custard topped with caramelized sugar, shortbread cookies & candied orange peel
Torta Tenerina
Chocolate brownie topped with candied nuts, vanilla bean gelato & rum caramel
Torta di Coco
Coconut custard pie, mascarpone cream & coconut chips
Budino di Pane
Cinnamon bread pudding with raisins, spices & mascarpone cream topped with caramel sauce & nuts
Banana Caramela
Caramelized banana with Myer’s rum sauce, candied walnuts & vanilla gelato
Sorbetto
Lemon or raspberry flavors
Gelato
Vanilla flavor