DINNER

WEEKEND SPECIALS

Insalata di Rucola

$13.00Out of stock

arugula salad with crispy prosciutto, candied walnuts, fermented red wine figs, manchego cheese, roasted apples and cherry vinaigrette

Ossobuco di Vitello

$38.00

braised veal shank served with risotto saffron and escarole

Cannelloni di Mare

$36.00Out of stock

pasta stuffed with petrale sole, salmon, scallops, prawns, ricotta cheese and mozzarella served with crab bordelaise sauce

Apple Crisp

$12.00

granny smith apples, blueberries & vanilla bean gelato

2021 J. Lohr Pinot Noir

$42.00

2022 J. Lohr Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

2022 Saracco Moscato D' Asti 750ml

$48.00

2020 J. Lohr Hilltop Cabernet Sauvignon

$65.00

Scallops Crudo

$18.00Out of stock

thin sliced scallops served with spicy mango salsa, meyer lemon, micro greens & lemon agrumato oil

Risotto Capesante

$34.00Out of stock

scallops, crab meat, prawns, asparagus & sun dried tomatoes in white wine lemon sauce

Lamb Shanks

$38.00Out of stock

braised lamb shanks served with soft polenta & vegetables

ANTIPASTI

Bruschetta al Pomodoro

$10.00

Ripped tomatoes, basil, roasted garlic, olive oil, oregano & parmesan

Olive Aglio

$7.00

Marinated olives, roasted garlic & peppers, balsamic vinegar

Pane al aglio

$6.00

Housemade white bread, garlic creamy butter, herbs & parmesan

Burrata Frita

$14.00

In crust, roasted tomato & arugula salad

Mozzarella Caprese

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella, vine ripped tomatoes, basil, oregano, olive oil and marinated olives

Fritto Misto

$22.00

Fried prawns, squid & vegetables, served w/ caper & lemon aioli, house cocktail sauce & lemon

Cozze Ubriachi

$15.95

Mediterranean mussels in white wine & light tomato sauce, basil & Fresno chiles

Vongole Limone

$18.95

Clams in white wine & lemon broth, basil, Fresno chiles, garlic, shallots, tomato, concasse & seasoned toast

Patate Fritto al Tartufo

$14.00

Crispy wedge fries with truffle shaved cheese, truffle aioli & tomato jam

Polpette

$13.00

Beef meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella, parsley & crostini

Melone e prosciutto

$14.00

Melon, prosciutto, fresh mozarella with fig balsamic glaze & basil olive oil

Piatto di Formaggio

$24.65

(serves 2) premium plater of cold cuts & cheese

Crudo Di Manzo

$16.00

beef carpaccio, baby arugula, red onions, capers, parmesan cheese & sherry vinaigrette

INSALATA e ZUPPA

Insalata Mista (Starter)

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber & balsamic vinaigrette

Insalata Mista (Entree)

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber & balsamic vinaigrette

L’ Insalata di Barbabietole (Starter)

$14.00

Oven roasted beets, mango, mixed greens, mango & basil dressing, fennel, almonds & gorgonzola cheese

L’ Insalata di Barbabietole (Entree)

$14.00

Oven roasted beets, mango, mixed greens, mango & basil dressing, fennel, almonds & gorgonzola cheese

Insalata Agrume (Starter)

$14.00

Little gem frisee, grapefruit, orange segments, feta cheese, candied walnuts & cherry vinaigrette

Insalata Agrume (Entree)

$14.00

Little gem frisee, grapefruit, orange segments, feta cheese, candied walnuts & cherry vinaigrette

Insalata di Cesare (Starter)

$13.00

Romaine hearts, garlic croutons, & shaved parmesan

Insalata di Cesare (Entree)

$13.00

Romaine hearts, garlic croutons, & shaved parmesan

Zuppa del Giorno

$10.00

Minestrone (carrots, zucchini, potatoes, cannellini beans, green beans, light tomato sauce & escarole)

SPECIALITA

Ravioli di Aragosta

$26.95

Lobster ravioli, creamy herb sauce, topped with dungeness crab meat, Meyer lemon & basil

Tortellini

$24.95

Pork filling tortellini with creamy carbonara sauce, prosciutto & green peas

Penne alla Vodka

$26.95

Salmon, basil, tomato concasse with creamy vodka sauce

Scampi di Gamberetti

$28.95

Linguini, prawns, Calabrian chili, roasted garlic, olive oil, basil & grilled Meyer lemon

Linguini Pescatore

$32.95

Clams, mussels, calamari, prawns, salmon in marinara sauce or arrabbiata

Cioppino

$38.95

Seafood stew, clams, mussels, Dungeness crab, calamari, prawns and salmon, tomato, parsley and garlic

Linguini Vongole

$24.95

Manila clams, lemon white wine sauce, garlic, shallots & basil

Linguini Cozze

$24.95

Black mussels, spicy arrabbiata sauce, garlic, shallots & basil

Risotto al Frutti di Mare

$29.95

Salmon, mussels, calamari, prawns and clams, tomato concasse & basil

Risotto al Tartufo di Funghi

$24.95

Mushroom, arugula, shaved parmesan, balsamic porcini glaze and truffle oil

Lasagne alle Melanzane

$22.95Out of stock

Housemade eggplant lasagna layered with rich cheeses & napolitana sauce

Lasagne di Manzo

$22.95

Housemade lasagna layered with rich cheese, seasoned ground beef & napolitana sauce

SECONDI

Salmone alla Griglia

$26.65

Grilled salmon with capers, olives & creamy bordelaise sauce

Dentice Rosso

$26.65

Pan seared wild red snapper fillet served w/ mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach & lemon butter caper sauce

Bistecca

$42.45

Grilled ribeye steak served w/ roasted gold potato creamers, asparagus & marsala mushroom sauce

Parmigiana

$24.65

Prosciutto, parmesan, mozzarella & marinara sauce. Served w/ mashed potatoes & sautéed vegetables

Picatta

$24.65

Capers with white wine in creamy lemon sauce. Served w/ mashed potatoes & sautéed vegetables

Marsala

$24.65

Mushrooms marsala sauce. Served w/ mashed potatoes & sautéed vegetables

BUILD YOUR OWN

La Pasta

$20.95

Order to choice

Pizze e Calzone

$18.95

Order to choice

DOLCI

Tiramisu

$10.00

Traditional Italian dessert made with lady fingers soaked in espresso, layered with mascarpone cream topped with chocolate shavings & berries

Panna Cotta

$8.00

Creamy buttermilk and vanilla aromatized gelatin with mixed berry compote

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Vanilla scented custard topped with caramelized sugar, shortbread cookies & candied orange peel

Torta Tenerina

$12.00

Chocolate brownie topped with candied nuts, vanilla bean gelato & rum caramel

Torta di Coco

$12.00

Coconut custard pie, mascarpone cream & coconut chips

Budino di Pane

$12.00

Cinnamon bread pudding with raisins, spices & mascarpone cream topped with caramel sauce & nuts

Banana Caramela

$12.00

Caramelized banana with Myer’s rum sauce, candied walnuts & vanilla gelato

Sorbetto

$7.00

Lemon or raspberry flavors

Gelato

$8.00

Vanilla flavor

SIDES

Creamy herb sauce SD

$6.00

Pesto SD

$6.00

Marinara SD

$6.00

Meat sauce SD

$6.00

Vegetables SD

$10.00

Mashed potatoes SD

$5.00

Chicken SD

$7.00

Prawns SD

$7.00

Salmon SD

$10.00

Crab meat SD

$10.00

Asparagus SD

$8.00

Potato Creamers SD

$10.00

Berries SD

$8.00

Crostini SD

$4.00

MISC

Split Plate

$5.00

Corkage Fee (750ml bottle)

$25.00

Dessert Plating Fee (pp)

$3.00

Split Check (pp)

$2.00

DRINKS

Wine

BTL Merlot Coppola

$44.00

BTL Pinot Noir Diora

$52.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Z Alexander

$44.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon 1924 Gnarly Head Bourbon Barrel Aged

$55.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Black Stallion Napa

$77.00

BTL Chardonnay Noble Vines

$40.00

BTL Chardonnay Diora

$48.00

BTL Stoneleigh Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

BTL Riesling Schmitt Sohne

$40.00

BTL Banfi Pinot Grigio

$48.00

BTL Moscato Umberto Fiore

$40.00

BTL Zinfandel The Predator Old Vine

$36.00

BTL Chianti Classico DOCG Lamole di Lamole

$52.00

BTL Sangiovese Tenuta Sassoregale

$44.00

BTL Barbera D/ Asti DOCG Banfi

$48.00

BTL Coppola Prosecco

$44.00

BTL Rosa Regale Sparkling Red Wine

$55.00

BTL Pinot Noir Diora La Belle Fete Rose

$40.00

BTL Rosa Regale Sparkling Red Wine 375ml

$30.00

Beer

Stella Artois

$8.00

belgian style pilsner abv 5%

NA Bevs

House Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Mocha

$5.50

Affogato

$7.50

Pellegrino - Full Size

$9.00

Pellegrino - Half Size

$6.00

Biancoverde Acqua Rinfrescante

$5.00

Biancoverde Iced Tea

$4.50

Flavored Italian Soda

$6.00

Coca Cola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Iced Tea

$4.00