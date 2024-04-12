Big Acai Bowls Johnston
- Six Pack Acai Classic$45.00
Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).
- Six Pack Acai Power$57.00
Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).
- Six Pack Acai BIG$81.00
Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).
SMOOTHIES
- Acai Smoothie$6.50
ACAI PUREE, BLUEBERRY, BANANA, GOJI BERRY, DATES
- Cacao Smoothie$6.50
CASHEW, CACAO, BANANA, SALT, AGAVE
- Coffee Smoothie$6.50
CASHEW, COFFEE GROUNDS, COLD BREW,CACAO NIBS, AGAVE
- Kale Smoothie$7.50
KALE, SPINACH, HEMP, BANANA, BLUEBERRY, AGAVE
- Mango Tango Smoothie$6.50
MANGO, BANANA, AGAVE
- Matcha Smoothie$6.50
CASHEW, MATCHA, LAVENDER, AGAVE
- P, B, and C Smoothie$7.50
CASHEW, CACAO, BANANA, SALT, AGAVE, PEANUT BUTTER
- Tropical Smoothie$6.50
STRAWBERRY, MANGO, CHIA, COCONUT, BANANA, AGAVE
- Special Smoothie$7.00
PUMPKIN SPICE SMOOTHIE - Cashews, pumpkin, maple syrup, almond milk, dates, seasoning.