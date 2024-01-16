Big Apple Bagels - East Lansing 248 E Saginaw Street
Food
Bagels & CC
- Bagel w/ CC$3.59
Bagel with your choice of cream cheese
- Bagel w/ Butter$2.09
- Untopped Bagel$1.49
- Bagel w/ Hummus$2.09
- Bagel w/ PB$2.09
- Single Bagel$1.49
- Side Cream Cheese$1.70
2 oz. cream cheese
- Side Butter$0.60
2 oz. butter
- Side Hummus$0.60
- Side PB$0.60
- 6 Bagels$8.34
6 bagels
- Mini Deal$11.99
6 Bagels & one 1/2 pound of cream cheese
- Dozen Bagels$13.49
12 bagels
- Dozen Deal$21.99
12 Bagels & two 1/2 pounds of cream cheese
- Mega Deal$28.99
18 Bagels & two 1/2 pounds of cream cheese
- 18 Bagels$21.33
18 bagels
- 1/2 Pound Cream Cheese$4.59
- 1/2 Pound Butter$2.29
- Dog Bone$1.79
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Morning Classic$4.69
Freshly scrambled eggs & American cheese
- Southern Tradition$5.29
Freshly scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon or ham, & American cheese
- Northern Omelet$5.29
Freshly scrambled eggs, sausage, American cheese, with diced tomato & green pepper
- Breakfast BLT$5.29
Bacon, lettuce, & tomato with your choice of cream cheese
- Start Fresh$5.29
Egg whites, provolone cheese, tomato & turkey sausage
- Just Veggies Omelet$4.69
Freshly scrambled eggs with diced green pepper, tomato & onion
- Lox & Cream Cheese Sandwich$9.89
Lox, onions & tomatoes, with your choice of cream cheese
- Meat & Cheese$3.99
Your choice of cheese & meat on a bagel
- Egg in a Cup$1.99
Freshly scrambled eggs *in a cup
- Southern in a Cup$3.79
Freshly scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon or ham, & American cheese *in a cup
- Northern in a Cup$3.79
Freshly scrambled eggs, sausage, American cheese, with diced tomato & green pepper *in a cup
- Start Fresh in a Cup$3.79
Egg whites, provolone cheese, tomato & turkey sausage *in a cup
- Just Veggies in a Cup$3.19
Freshly scrambled eggs with diced green pepper, tomato & onion *in a cup
- Morning Classic in a Cup$2.49
Freshly scrambled eggs & American cheese *in a cup
Lunch Sandwiches
- Classic Turkey$7.19
Turkey, lettuce, tomato & mayo
- Lunch BLT$7.19
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo
- Ham & Cheddar$7.19
Ham, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo
- Grilled Chicken$7.19
Grilled chicken patty, lettuce, tomato & mayo
- Med Veg Out$7.19
Lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion & cucumber with your choice of hummus or cream cheese
- Turkey & Havarti$7.49
Turkey, havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato & scallion cream cheese
- Turkey Club$7.49
Turkey, bacon, American cheese, mayo, lettuce & tomato
- Big Apple Club$7.49
Turkey, ham, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo
- Roma Italian$7.49
Ham, salami, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion & vinaigrette dressing
- Chicken Caesar$7.49
Grilled chicken patty, Parmesan cheese, lettuce, tomato & Caesar dressing
- Holey Guacamole$7.49
Turkey, guacamole, green pepper, lettuce & tomato
- Kick'n Roast Beef$7.49
Roast beef, horseradish sauce, lettuce & tomato
- Triple Decker: Classic Club$9.19
Turkey, bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on sourdough bread
- Triple Decker: California Club$9.19
Turkey, Havarti cheese, guacamole, cucumbers, lettuce, tomato & mayo
- Make it a Meal$2.49+
Beverages
Coffee/Drinks
- Brewed Coffee$2.89+
- Iced Coffee$2.89+
- Soft Drink$2.89+
- Hot Tea$1.89
- Hot Chocolate$3.39+
Brewed coffee mixed with caramel-steamed milk
- Cafe Carmella$3.69+
Brewed coffee mixed with caramel-steamed milk
- Espresso$1.89
- Cortado$2.19
- Cappucino$4.29+
- Icespresso$5.49
- Smoothie$5.49
Fruit smoothie; can be made with yogurt & whipped cream
- Chai Latte$4.19+
Lattes
- Latte$4.29+
- BYO Latte$4.79+
Latte with your choice of flavor
- Turtle Mocha$4.79+
Latte with chocolate, caramel & almond flavoring
- Mocha$4.79+
Latte with chocolate
- White Mocha$4.79+
Latte with white chocolate
- Cinnamon Toast Latte$4.79+
Latte with cinnamon and vanilla flavoring
- Vanilla Creme Latte$4.79+
Latte with vanilla and irish creme flavoring
- Creme Caramel Latte$4.79+
Latte with caramel and vanilla flavoring
- Butter Toffee Latte$4.79+
- Sweet Pistachio$4.79+
