We will be closed for Christmas.
Big Apple Deli
Subs
- Big Apple Steak$7.75
Steak, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar
- Cheese Steak$7.25
Steak, Provolone, Grilled Onions & Mayo
- Chicken Philly Sub$7.75
Grilled Chicken, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled onions, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar
- Cripsy Chicken Sub$7.75
Fried Chicken, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar
- Italian Sub$7.75
Ham, Salami, Genoa, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar
- Americano Sub$7.75
Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar
- Cold Cut Sub$7.75
Choice of Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, or Corn Beef, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar
- Combination Sub$7.75
Choice of Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, or Corn Beef, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar
- Veggie Sub$7.75
American Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mushrooms & Oil & Vinegar
- Cheeseburger Sub$5.25
Single Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
- Double Cheeseburger Sub$6.25
Double Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
- Triple Cheeseburger Sub$7.25
Triple Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Burgers
- Cheeseburger$4.25
Single Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
- Double Cheeseburger$5.25
Double Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
- Triple Cheeseburger$6.25
Triple Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
- Turkey Burger$5.75
Provolone Cheese or American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Sandwiches
- Triple Decker$6.75
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
- Jr Club$6.75
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
- BLT$5.75
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$6.75
Fried, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.75
Grilled, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
- Flounder Sandwich$6.75
w/Slaw
- Perch Sandwich$6.75
w/Slaw
- Cold Cut Sandwich$6.75
Choice of Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef or Corn Beef, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
- Fried Pork Chop Sandwich$5.75
Fried, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
- Grilled Pork Chop Sandwich$5.75
Grilled, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
- Reuben$7.25
Corn Beef, Sauerkraut & 1000 Dressing on Rye
- Patty Melt$6.25
Double Patty, Provolone Cheese & Grilled Onion on Rye
- Hot Dog$3.75
All Beef Hot Dog, Chili, Slaw, Mustard, & Onions
- 2- Hot Dogs$7.50
All Beef Hot Dog, Chili, Slaw, Mustard, & Onions
- Grilled Cheese$3.75
Pitas
- Gyro Pita$7.50
Sliced Gyro, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Tzatziki Sauce
- Chicken Pita$7.50
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Tzatziki Sauce
- Steak Philly Pita$7.50
Steak, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar
- Chicken Philly Pita$7.50
Grilled Chicken, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar
- Cripsy Chicken Pita$7.50
Fried Chicken, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch
- Buffalo Chicken Pita$7.50
Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch
- Cheeseburger Pita$4.75
Single, Double or Triple Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
- Double Cheeseburger Pita$5.75
Double Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
- Triple Cheeseburger Pita$6.75
Triple Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Salads
- Greek Salad$9.25
Iceberg Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Olives, Pepperoncini, Cucumbers, Onions & Tomato. Add chicken or gyro for an additional cost.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$9.95
Grilled Chicken, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Cucumbers, Onions, Cheese & Egg
- Crispy Chicken Salad$9.95
Fried Chicken, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Cucumbers, Onions, Cheese & Egg
- Chef Salad$9.95
Ham, Turkey, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Cucumbers, Onions, Cheese & Egg
- Shrimp Salad$9.95
Fried Shrimp, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Cucumbers, Onions, Cheese & Egg
- Garden Salad$6.95
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Cucumbers, Onions, Cheese & Egg
Dinners
- 6 Wings Dinner$9.95
Choice of Regular, Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Hot, Honey BBQ, Sweet Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan and Tangy Gold w/ Fries
- 12 Wings Dinner$13.75
Choice of Regular, Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Hot, Honey BBQ, Sweet Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan and Tangy Gold w/ Fries
- Fried Chicken Tender Dinner$10.25
Fried Chicken Tenders, Fries, Slaw & Choice of Dressing
- Grilled Chicken Tender Dinner$10.25
Grilled Chicken Tenders, Fries, Slaw & Choice of Dressing
- Fried Pork Chop Dinner$10.25
Two 5oz Pork Chops Fried, Fries, Slaw & Dinner Roll
- Grilled Pork Chop Dinner$10.25
Two 5oz Pork Chops Grilled, Fries, Slaw & Dinner Roll
- Seafood 1 Item$13.25
Choice of Flounder, Perch or Shrimp, Fries, Slaw & Hushpuppies
- Seafood 2 Item$14.25
Choice of Flounder, Perch, Shrimp or Chicken Tenders, Fries, Slaw & Hushpuppies
- Seafood 3 Item$17.50
Choice of Flounder, Perch, Shrimp or Chicken Tenders, Fries, Slaw & Hushpuppies
Kids
Sides
- Small Fries Side$2.75
- Large Fries Side$4.50
- Small Onion Ring Side$3.75
- Large Onion Ring Side$5.25
- Okra Side$3.50
- Potato Salad Side$3.50
- Macaroni Salad Side$3.50
- Small Slaw Side$0.50
- Large Slaw Side$3.50
- Small Salad$3.50
- Small Greek Salad$4.50
- Chips$1.25
- Hushpupies Side$4.75
- Slice Pickle$0.25
- Order Pickles$1.75
- Small Jalapenos$0.50
- Small Banana Peppers$0.50
- Cheese Sauce$1.25
- Chili Side$1.00
- Egg$0.50
Protein Sides
- 6 Wings$8.95
- 12 Wings$12.75
- 24 Wings$28.95
- 50 Wings$55.95
- 75 Wings$80.95
- 100 Wings$100.95
- Sm Fried Chicken Tenders$4.75
- Lg Fried Chicken Tenders$7.75
- Sm Grilled Chicken Tenders$4.75
- Lg Grilled Chicken Tenders$7.75
- Grilled Chicken Breast$5.75
- Fried Chicken Breast$5.75
- Fried Pork Chop 1pc$3.25
- Fried Pork Chop 2pc$7.00
- Grilled Pork Chop 1pc$3.25
- Grilled Pork Chop 2pc$7.00
- Small Shrimp$4.75
- Large Shrimp$9.75
- Perch Side$4.25
- Flounder Side$4.25