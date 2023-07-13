Big Apple Pizzeria Utah
16" Large
New York Style Pizza is a thin crust hand-thrown pizza with our signature pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese and topped with your choice of the finest quality toppings then cooked to perfection in a stone deck pizza oven
18" Extra Large
New York Style Pizza is a thin crust hand-thrown pizza with our signature pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese and topped with your choice of the finest quality toppings then cooked to perfection in a stone deck pizza oven
Garlic Knots
6 strips of our delicious pizza dough with garlic butter & lite oregano tied into knots then baked to a golden brown. Topped with melted butter & romano cheese and served with a side marinara sauce.
New York Style Pizza
9" Single
New York Style Pizza is a thin crust hand-thrown pizza with our signature pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese and topped with your choice of the finest quality toppings then cooked to perfection in a stone deck pizza oven
12" Double
New York Style Pizza is a thin crust hand-thrown pizza with our signature pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese and topped with your choice of the finest quality toppings then cooked to perfection in a stone deck pizza oven
14" Medium
New York Style Pizza is a thin crust hand-thrown pizza with our signature pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese and topped with your choice of the finest quality toppings then cooked to perfection in a stone deck pizza oven
16" Large
New York Style Pizza is a thin crust hand-thrown pizza with our signature pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese and topped with your choice of the finest quality toppings then cooked to perfection in a stone deck pizza oven
18" Extra Large
New York Style Pizza is a thin crust hand-thrown pizza with our signature pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese and topped with your choice of the finest quality toppings then cooked to perfection in a stone deck pizza oven
Specialty Pizzas
9" Combination
New York-style Pizza Crust with our Signature Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Italian Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom and Black Olive
12" Combination
New York-style Pizza Crust with our Signature Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Italian Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom and Black Olive
14" Combination
New York-style Pizza Crust with our Signature Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Italian Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom and Black Olive
16" Combination
New York-style Pizza Crust with our Signature Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Italian Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom and Black Olive
18" Combination
New York-style Pizza Crust with our Signature Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Italian Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom and Black Olive
9" Slaughter House
New York-style pizza crust with our Signature Pizza Sauce & Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Meatball and Italian Sausage
12" Slaughter House
New York-style pizza crust with our Signature Pizza Sauce & Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Meatball and Italian Sausage
14" Slaughter House
New York-style pizza crust with our Signature Pizza Sauce & Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Meatball and Italian Sausage
16" Slaughter House
New York-style pizza crust with our Signature Pizza Sauce & Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Meatball and Italian Sausage
18" Slaughter House
New York-style pizza crust with our Signature Pizza Sauce & Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Meatball and Italian Sausage
9" Vegetarian
New York Style Pizza Crust topped with our signature Red Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Black Olive and Fresh Tomato
12" Vegetarian
New York Style Pizza Crust topped with our signature Red Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Black Olive and Fresh Tomato
14" Vegetarian
New York Style Pizza Crust topped with our signature Red Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Black Olive and Fresh Tomato
16" Vegetarian
New York Style Pizza Crust topped with our signature Red Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Black Olive and Fresh Tomato
18" Vegetarian
New York Style Pizza Crust topped with our signature Red Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Black Olive and Fresh Tomato
9" California Veggie
New York Style Pizza Crust with our delicious White Cheese Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Diced Tomato, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Garlic and Black Olives
12" California Veggie
New York Style Pizza Crust with our delicious White Cheese Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Diced Tomato, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Garlic and Black Olives
14" California Veggie
New York Style Pizza Crust with our delicious White Cheese Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Diced Tomato, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Garlic and Black Olives
16" California Veggie
New York Style Pizza Crust with our delicious White Cheese Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Diced Tomato, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Garlic and Black Olives
18" California Veggie
New York Style Pizza Crust with our delicious White Cheese Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Diced Tomato, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Garlic and Black Olives
9" Hawaiian
New York Style Pizza Crust with our signature Red Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple
12" Hawaiian
New York Style Pizza Crust with our signature Red Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple
14" Hawaiian
New York Style Pizza Crust with our signature Red Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple
16" Hawaiian
New York Style Pizza Crust with our signature Red Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple
18" Hawaiian
New York Style Pizza Crust with our signature Red Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple
9" BBQ Chicken
New York Style Pizza Crust with our tangy BBQ Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Marinated Chicken Breast Strips and Red Onion
12" BBQ Chicken
New York Style Pizza Crust with our tangy BBQ Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Marinated Chicken Breast Strips and Red Onion
14" BBQ Chicken
New York Style Pizza Crust with our tangy BBQ Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Marinated Chicken Breast Strips and Red Onion
16" BBQ Chicken
New York Style Pizza Crust with our tangy BBQ Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Marinated Chicken Breast Strips and Red Onion
18" BBQ Chicken
New York Style Pizza Crust with our tangy BBQ Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Marinated Chicken Breast Strips and Red Onion
9" Blue Buffalo Chicken
New York Style Pizza Crust with our Creamy White Cheese Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken Breast Strips, Tangy Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Banana Peppers
12" Blue Buffalo Chicken
New York Style Pizza Crust with our Creamy White Cheese Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken Breast Strips, Tangy Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Banana Peppers
14" Blue Buffalo Chicken
New York Style Pizza Crust with our Creamy White Cheese Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken Breast Strips, Tangy Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Banana Peppers
16" Blue Buffalo Chicken
New York Style Pizza Crust with our Creamy White Cheese Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken Breast Strips, Tangy Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Banana Peppers
18" Blue Buffalo Chicken
New York Style Pizza Crust with our Creamy White Cheese Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken Breast Strips, Tangy Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Banana Peppers
9” Greek Chicken
Thick & Chewy Pizza Crust with our Basil Pesto Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Tomato, Red Onion, Chicken Breast Strips, Green Olive and Feta Cheese
12” Greek Chicken
Thick & Chewy Pizza Crust with our Basil Pesto Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Tomato, Red Onion, Chicken Breast Strips, Green Olive and Feta Cheese
14” Greek Chicken
Thick & Chewy Pizza Crust with our Basil Pesto Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Tomato, Red Onion, Chicken Breast Strips, Green Olive and Feta Cheese
16” Greek Chicken
Thick & Chewy Pizza Crust with our Basil Pesto Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Tomato, Red Onion, Chicken Breast Strips, Green Olive and Feta Cheese
18” Greek Chicken
Thick & Chewy Pizza Crust with our Basil Pesto Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Tomato, Red Onion, Chicken Breast Strips, Green Olive and Feta Cheese
9” White Pizza
New York Style Pizza Crust topped with Creamy White Cheese Sauce and Mozzarella & Romano Cheeses
12” White Pizza
New York Style Pizza Crust topped with Creamy White Cheese Sauce and Mozzarella & Romano Cheeses
14” White Pizza
New York Style Pizza Crust topped with Creamy White Cheese Sauce and Mozzarella & Romano Cheeses
16" White Pizza
New York Style Pizza Crust topped with Creamy White Cheese Sauce and Mozzarella & Romano Cheeses
18" White Pizza
New York Style Pizza Crust topped with Creamy White Cheese Sauce and Mozzarella & Romano Cheeses
9" Pesto Pizza
New York Style Pizza Crust topped with our special Basil Pesto Sauce and Mozzarella & Romano Cheeses
12" Pesto Pizza
New York Style Pizza Crust topped with our special Basil Pesto Sauce and Mozzarella & Romano Cheeses
14" Pesto Pizza
New York Style Pizza Crust topped with our special Basil Pesto Sauce and Mozzarella & Romano Cheeses
16" Pesto Pizza
New York Style Pizza Crust topped with our special Basil Pesto Sauce and Mozzarella & Romano Cheeses
18" Pesto Pizza
New York Style Pizza Crust topped with our special Basil Pesto Sauce and Mozzarella & Romano Cheeses
9" Monte Cristo
Extra Thin Crispy Pizza Crust with Creamy Alfredo Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Breakfast Bacon, Cooked Tomato Slices, Spinach and Feta Cheese
12" Monte Cristo
Extra Thin Crispy Pizza Crust with Creamy Alfredo Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Breakfast Bacon, Cooked Tomato Slices, Spinach and Feta Cheese
14" Monte Cristo
Extra Thin Crispy Pizza Crust with Creamy Alfredo Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Breakfast Bacon, Cooked Tomato Slices, Spinach and Feta Cheese
16" Monte Cristo
Extra Thin Crispy Pizza Crust with Creamy Alfredo Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Breakfast Bacon, Cooked Tomato Slices, Spinach and Feta Cheese
18" Monte Cristo
Extra Thin Crispy Pizza Crust with Creamy Alfredo Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Breakfast Bacon, Cooked Tomato Slices, Spinach and Feta Cheese
9" Vegan Cheese Pizza
New York-style Pizza Crust topped with Red Pizza Sauce and Our Creamy Vegan Cheese
12" Vegan Cheese Pizza
New York-style Pizza Crust topped with Red Pizza Sauce and Our Creamy Vegan Cheese
14" Vegan Cheese Pizza
New York-style Pizza Crust topped with Red Pizza Sauce and Our Creamy Vegan Cheese
16" Vegan Cheese Pizza
New York-style Pizza Crust topped with Red Pizza Sauce and Our Creamy Vegan Cheese
18" Vegan Cheese Pizza
New York-style Pizza Crust topped with Red Pizza Sauce and Our Creamy Vegan Cheese
13” Chicago Stuffed Pie - add two toppings
Thick & Chewy Pizza Crust Stuffed with Red Pizza Sauce, Your Choice of 2 Toppings, Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheeses then topped with a second layer of Pizza Crust
Gluten-Free Pizza
Gluten-Free Cheese Pizza
10” rice flour Gluten-free pizza crust topped with red sauce and mozzarella cheese. Add toppings of your choice.
Gluten-Free Hawaiian
10” rice flour gluten-free pizza crust topped with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, canadian bacon and pineapple.
Gluten-Free Combination
10” rice flour gluten-free pizza crust topped with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, salami, sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom and black olive
Gluten-Free Vegetarian
10” rice flour gluten-free pizza crust topped with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, green pepper, mushroom and black olive
Gluten-Free California Veggie
10” rice flour gluten-free pizza crust topped with white sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushroom, chopped tomato, artichoke hearts, fresh garlic and black olives
Gluten-Free Vegan Cheese Pizza
10” rice flour gluten-free crust topped with red sauce and vegan cheese. Add your choice of toppings
Gluten-Free Monte Cristo
10” rice flour gluten-free pizza crust topped with alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomato slices, breakfast bacon, spinach and feta cheese
Calzones
Triple Cheese Calzone
Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheeses wrapped in Pizza Dough, baked to perfection, topped with grated Romano Cheese and served with a side of Red Sauce
Village Veggie Calzone
Red Sauce, Broccoli, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Black Olive & Mozzarella Cheese. Wrapped in Pizza Dough and baked to a delicious golden Brown
Eggplant Veggie Calzone
Red Sauce, Onion, Mushroom, Eggplant & Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in Pizza Dough and baked to a delicious golden brown.
Broadway Calzone
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olive, Mushroom & Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in Pizza Dough and baked to a delicious golden brown
Mott Street Calzone
Red Sauce, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Italian Meatball and Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in Pizza Dough and Baked to a Delicious Golden Brown
Verrazano Calzone
Red Pizza Sauce, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Italian Sausage and Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in Pizza Dough and Baked to a Delicious Golden Brown
Dominick's Calzone
Red Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Onion, Mushroom, Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in Pizza Dough and Baked to a Delicious Golden Brown
Central Park Calzone
Red Pizza Sauce, Mushroom, Artichoke Hearts, Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in Pizza Dough and Baked to Perfection
Santa Cruz Calzone
Red Pizza Sauce, Onion, Black Olive, Mushroom, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple and Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in pizza dough and baked to a delicious golden brown.
Times Square Calzone
Red Pizza Sauce, Broccoli, Mushroom Chunks of Chicken Breast and Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in Pizza Dough and Baked to Perfection
Empire State Calzone
Red Pizza Sauce, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Chunks of Chicken Breast and Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in Pizza Dough and Baked to a Delicious Golden Brown
Carnivore Calzone
Red Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Ham, Italian Meatball, Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in Pizza Dough and Baked to Perfection
Custom Calzone
Build Your Own Calzone that starts with Pizza Dough, Red Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese Add Your Choice of Toppings
Hot Sandwiches
Benders
Eggplant Parmesan Bender
Pizza Bread topped with Eggplant, Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese then Baked and topped with Fresh Onion, Green Pepper, Lettuce & Tomato with a sprinkle of Italian Dressing. Served with Potato Chips
Ham & Cheese Bender
Pizza Bread with Ham and Mozzarella Cheese - Baked then topped with Onion, Green Pepper, Lettuce, Tomato and sprinkled with Italian Dressing. Served with Potato Chips
Ham & Salami Bender
Pizza Bread with Ham, Salami and Mozzarella Cheese - Baked then topped with Onion, Green Pepper, Lettuce, Tomato and sprinkled with Italian Dressing. Served with Potato Chips
Italian Sub Bender
Pizza Bread with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage and Mozzarella Cheese - Baked then topped with Onion, Green Pepper, Lettuce, Tomato and sprinkled with Italian Dressing Served with Potato Chips
BLT Bender
Pizza Bread with Breakfast Bacon and Mozzarella Cheese - Baked then topped with Onion, Green Pepper, Lettuce, Tomato and sprinkled with Italian Dressing. Served with Potato Chips
Italian Meatball Bender
Pizza Bread with Italian Meatball and Mozzarella Cheese - Baked then topped with Onion, Green Pepper, Lettuce, Tomato and sprinkled with Italian Dressing. Served with Potato Chips
Chicken Breast Bender
Pizza Bread with Chicken Breast and Mozzarella Cheese - Baked then topped with Onion, Green Pepper, Lettuce, Tomato and sprinkled with Italian Dressing. Served with Potato Chips
Veggie Sub Bender
Pizza Bread with Broccoli, Mushroom and Mozzarella Cheese - Baked then topped with Onion, Green Pepper, Lettuce, Tomato and sprinkled with Italian Dressing. Served with Potato Chips
Pasta Dinners
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Spaghetti Noddles topped with our own Flavorful Pasta Sauce and served with Garlic Bread & Dinner Salad with the dressing of your choice
Alfredo Macaroni & Cheese
Alfredo Mac & Cheese with Chicken
Baked Ziti
Baked Ziti with Spinach
Stuffed Cheese Shells
Stuffed Shells with Spinach
Pesto Spaghetti
Pesto Spaghetti with Chicken
Pizza By The Slice
New York Slice
Large Slice of 18” New York-style pizza served with your choice of delicious toppings. Available until 7 pm
Vegetarian Slice
Cheese Slice with Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Black Olive and Diced Tomato
Combo Slice
Cheese Slice with Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom and Black Olive
Hawaiian Slice
Cheese Slice with Canadian Bacon and Pineapple
Slaughterhouse Slice
Cheese Slice topped with Pepperoni, Ham Sausage & Meatball
Appetizers
Half Garlic Bread
2 slices of delicious French Baguette topped with garlic butter & lite oregano and toasted to a golden brown
Whole Garlic Bread
4 slices of delicious French Baguette topped with garlic butter and lite oregano and toasted to a golden brown
Half Garlic Cheese Bread
2 slices of our delicious garlic bread topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection
Whole Garlic Cheese Bread
4 slices of our delicious garlic bread topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection
Garlic Knots
6 strips of our delicious pizza dough with garlic butter & lite oregano tied into knots then baked to a golden brown. Topped with melted butter & romano cheese and served with a side marinara sauce.
Hot Wings
Deep Fried Breaded Chicken Wings with your choice of Sauce
Boneless Chicken Wings
At least 6 lightly breaded Chicken Breast Chunks served with your choice of sauces and dipping dressings
Tangy Bruschetta
6 grilled French Bread rounds topped with Basil Pesto, Diced Tomato & Mozzarella Cheese sprinkled with Balsamic Vinegar
Jalapeno Poppers
6 lightly breaded jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and deep fried. Served with marinara sauce, ranch dressing or blue cheese dressing
Mozzarella Sticks
5 lightly breaded mozzarella sticks deep-fried and served with marinara sauce, ranch dressing or blue cheese dressing
Fried Zucchini
6 lightly breaded zucchini chips deep-fried and served with marinara sauce, ranch dressing or blue cheese
Salads
Dinner Salad
Bed of iceberg & romaine greens with cucumber, tomato & croutons served with your choice of salad dressing
Family Salad
Large bowl of iceberg & romaine greens with cucumber and tomato served with your choice of salad dressing. Serves 4
Greek Salad
Bed of iceberg & romaine greens with black & green olives, red onion, cucumber, tomato and feta cheese served with Italian dressing and a lemon wedge
Pesto Salad
Bed of iceberg & romaine greens with black olives, tomato and mozzarella & romano cheeses served with pesto ranch dressing
Chef Salad
Ham, salami, black olive, tomato and mozzarella & romano cheeses on a bed of iceberg & romaine greens and served with your choice of salad dressing
Italian Pasta Salad
Ham, Salami, Black Olive, Tomato, Italian Dressing and Mozzarella & Romano Cheeses on a Bed of Tri-Colored Rotini Pasta
Kid's Menu
Desserts
Cannoli
A Cannoli is a Crispy Tubular Pastry Shell stuffed with a Creamy Cheese Cream Filling and topped with Chocolate Syrup
Warm Cookie and Ice Cream
Warmed up Cookie and two scoops of your choice of Ice Cream
Ice Cream
Dish of your choice of Vanilla, Chocolate or Spumoni Ice Cream Spumoni is made of Chocolate, Pistachio & Cherry Ice Cream - It has Chunks of Cherries and Pistachios - It’s Delicious
Brownie
Cookie
Monthly Specials
$3 Off 16' or 18" Pizza
Get $3 OFF any 16" or 18" Pizza Not valid with any other offers or specials One per order per customer Expires July 31st, 2023
9" Caelan’s Pimento Pipe Dream Pizza
Thin Crust Pizza with Red Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Pimento Peppers and Fresh Basil
12" Caelan’s Pimento Pipe Dream Pizza
Thin Crust Pizza with Red Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Pimento Peppers and Fresh Basil
14" Caelan’s Pimento Pipe Pipe Dream Pizza
Thin Crust Pizza with Red Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Pimento Peppers and Fresh Basil
16" Caelan’s Pimento Pipe Dream Pizza
Thin Crust Pizza with Red Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Pimento Peppers and Fresh Basil
18" Caelan’s Pimento Pipe Dream Pizza
Thin Crust Pizza with Red Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Pimento Peppers and Fresh Basil
Extras
Lunch Specials
#1 Lunch
1 Large Plain Cheese Slice, a Dinner Salad & Large Soft Drink Extra Toppings .25 Extra Per Topping
#2 Lunch
2 Large Plain Cheese Slices and a Large Soft Drink Extra Toppings .25 extra per topping per slice - Special Toppings .30
#3 Lunch
Spaghetti & Meatball Lunch Served with a Slice of Garlic Bread and a Large Soft Drink
#4 Lunch
1 Large Plain Cheese Slice and a Large Soft Drink Extra Topping .25 extra per topping