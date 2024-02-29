Big Axe Bar And Grill
Food
Appetizers
- Big Axe Fried Pickles$8.00
Lightly breaded pickle spears, served with buttermilk ranch
- Big Axe Nachos$8.00
Homemade corn tortillas chips, topped with cheddar cheese, queso, jalapenos, and sour cream. Add Beef or Chicken 3.00
- Big Axe Sampler$14.00
A trio of Big Axe Tots, Cheese curds and Big Axe Wings
- Big Axe Shrimp$13.00
6 Jumbo coconut shrimp, with a pineapple dipping sauce
- Big Axe Tots$10.00
Jumbo bacon/cheddar tots, topped with shredded cheddar, bacon, sour cream and green onions
- Cheese Curds$10.00
Wisconsin cheese curds lightly battered and fried, served with our Chipotle sauce.
- Chips & Salsa$5.00
Add Queso 3.00
- Fried Green Tomatoes$9.00
5 crispy fried green tomatoes, topped with a robust green goddess dressing, then finished with parmesan cheese and green onion
- Giant Soft Pretzel$10.00
Served with homemade honey mustard and queso
- Pizza Bites$9.00
A large flour tortilla toasted and stuffed with pepperoni, jalapenos, and gooey mozzarella. Finished with siracha cream
- The Big Sleezy$9.00
A large toasted flour tortilla stuffed with fresh ground taco meat, and gooey mozzarella. Finished with siracha cream
Burgers & More
- The Big Smokey$9.00
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$8.00
- Big Axe Burger$11.00
- Brunch Burger$8.00
- Plain Axe Burger$7.00
- Sriracha Burger$8.00
- Jr. Axe Burger$7.00
- Big Axe Philly$9.00
- Big Axe Club$8.00
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
- Chalupa Burger$8.00
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$10.00
- Philly Wrap$10.00
- Big Axe Club Wrap$8.00
- Bacon Ranch Burger Wrap$9.00
- South TX Gyro$10.00
- Ribeye Sandwich$14.00