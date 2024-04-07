Big Boy Burger And Sweets - New
FOOD
Sandwiches
- Original Big Boy$10.99
Two fresh seasoned beef patties on a sesame seed bun with American cheese, shredded lettuce and special Big Boy sauce. Served with fries.
- Ohio Style Big Boy$10.99
Two beef patties on a sesame seed bun, American cheese, shredded lettuce, Tartar sauce. Served with fries.
- California Style Big Boy$10.99
2 beef patties on a sesame seed bun, American cheese, shredded lettuce, Red Relish. Served with fries.
- Super Big Boy$13.99
Four fresh seasoned beef patties on a sesame seed bun with American cheese, shredded lettuce and special Big Boy sauce. Served with fries. Try our Ohio style (Tarter Sauce) or California style (Red Relish)
- Best Cheeseburger on the Planet$12.99
A fresh seasoned beef patty, American cheese, tomato, red onion, pickles, shredded lettuce, mayo, mustard and red relish on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.
- Swiss Miss$11.99
A fresh seasoned beef patty, Swiss cheese, shredded lettuce and tartar sauce on a toasted rye bun. Served with fries.
- Brawny Lad$11.99
A fresh seasoned beef patty topped with butter and a slice of raw onion on a toasted rye bun. Served with fries.
- Dolly Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Hand breaded fried chicken breast, pickles, tartar sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.
- Slim Jim$11.99
Lean ham, Swiss cheese, tomato, iceberg lettuce and Slim Jim sauce on sesame seed French bread. Served with fries.
- Cheeseburger$10.99
A fresh seasoned beef patty with American cheese. Served on a brioche bun. Served with fries.
- Fish Sandwich$11.99
Cod fillet, American cheese, lettuce, tartar sauce on a brioche bun topped with pickles. Served with fries.
- Fish & Chips - 3 piece$13.99
Three lightly battered cod fillets, served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.
Sauce Sides
DRINKS
Canned Soda
Shakes
- Chocolate Shake$3.99+
- Strawberry Shake$3.99+
- Vanilla Shake$3.99+
- Kemp's Chocolate Shake$3.99+
- Kemp's Cookies & Cream Shake$3.99+
- Kemp's Mint Chocolate Chip Shake$3.99+
- Kemp's Moose Tracks Shake$3.99+
- Kemp's Salted Caramel Coffee Brew Shake$3.99+
- Kemp's Strawberry Shake$3.99+
- Kemp's Superman Shake$3.99+
- Kemp's Vanilla Shake$3.99+
- BYO Shake$3.99+