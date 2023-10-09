Big Buns Las Olas
Food Menu
Combos
Burgers
Classic Burger
Single or Double Angus Beef Burger, American Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato, D#*! Good Sauce
Anniversary Burger
Single or Double Angus Beef Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Shredded Lettuce, Grain Mustard Aioli
SoFlo Hefe
Single or Double Angus Beef Burger, Pepper Jack Cheese, Caramelized Jalapeños, Caramelized Onions, Avocado, Smear,Bacon,Shredded Lettuce, Snake River Sauce
Chicken
The Frickin Good Fried Chicken
Fried Chicken, Avocado herb ranch spread, Shredded Lettuce, Dill Pickles, Buttermilk Herb Ranch
Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Chopped White Onion, Mayo
Chicken Tenders
Six or twelve buttermilk bathed and hand-breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Hot Dogs
Salads
Sides
Frickin Good Fries
Seasoned crinkle cut fries served with your choice of sauce.
Cajun Fries
Crinkle cut fries tossed in cajun spices and served with your choice of sauce.
Chili Cheese Fries
Large order of crinkle fries smothered with housemade chili and shredded cheddar. Topped with Diced White onion
Fried Pickles
Southern-style fried pickle chips served with a side of buttermilk herb ranch.
Hand Battered Onion Rings
Hand cut, buttermilk-bathed, double fried white onion rings.
Cup of Chili
Southwestern beef chili, topped with shredded cheddar cheese, diced white onions and jalapeños.
Side of Sauce
A 1.5oz side of Buttermilk Herb Ranch, D#*! Good Sauce or Snake River Sauce
Kids
Kids Classic Burger
Griddled Angus Beef burger (3.5oz) topped with American cheese. Comes with crinkle cut fries and a fountain cola.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Buttered and toasted brioche bun with melty cheddar cheese grilled to golden brown. Comes with regular fries and a fountain Cola.
Kids Hot Dog
Kosher beef hot dog (1/4 lbs) served on a buttered brioche lobster roll bun. Comes with crinkle cut fries and a fountain cola.
Kids Tenders
5oz Chicken breast sliced into three tenders, then grilled or fried. Comes with crinkle cut fries and a fountain cola.
Shake Menu
Shakes
Vanilla Shake
Hand-spun 12 or 16oz Vanilla Shake
Strawberry Shake
Hand-spun 12 or 16oz Strawberry Shake
Chocolate Shake
Hand-spun 12 or 16oz Chocolate Shake
Oreo Shake
Hand-spun 12 or 16oz Oreo Shake
Peanut Butter Cup Shake
Hand-spun 12 or 16oz Peanut Butter Cup Shake
Strawberry Oreo Shake
Hand-spun 12 or 16oz Oreo and Strawberry Mixed Shake
Drink Menu
Colas, Juice + Tea
Fountain Colas
Assorted Maine Root fountain colas served in a 16oz Cup.
Mexican Colas
Longneck bottle of Mexican Coke or Sprite made the old-fashioned way with 100% cane sugar.
Fresh Fruit Juices
Ginger pear or strawberry watermelon juice served in a 16oz cup.
Bottled Water
Cold bottle of Dasani or Fiji bottled water.
Slushies
Beer
Allagash White
Cold draft beer available in a 16oz pint or 22oz glass.
Funky Buddha Floridian
Cold draft beer available in a 16oz pint or 22oz glass.
Narragansett
Cold draft beer available in a 16oz pint or 22oz glass.
Orange Blossom Pilsner
Cold draft beer available in a 16oz pint or 22oz glass.
Pacifico
Cold draft beer available in a 16oz pint or 22oz glass.
Sam Adams Seasonal
Cold draft beer available in a 16oz pint or 22oz glass.
Miller Lite
Cold draft beer available in a 16oz pint or 22oz glass.
Modelo Especial
Cold draft beer available in a 16oz pint or 22oz glass.
Rotating Local IPA
Cold draft beer available in a 16oz pint or 22oz glass.
Narragansett Lager
20 oz Tallboy
Corona Premier
12 oz Can
New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA
12 oz Can
Athletic Run Wild NA IPA
12 oz Can
Truly Hard Seltzer
12 oz Can