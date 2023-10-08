Great Beginnings

House Fried Pig Squiggles

$3.99

Pork rinds

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Your choice of housemade honey mustard, BBQ, ranch or Big Burger Spot dipping sauce.

Hot Chips

$6.99

House fried lattice chips, served with choice of two dipping sauces.

Salads

Spot On House

$4.99

Spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and Bermuda onion.

Carolina Smokehouse Salad

$14.99

A tasting of some of our best house made specialties include: Maple Chicken BBQ, Lonestar Texas Brisket, Sharp Pimento Cheese and Candied Bacon, house dressed and served atop crisp spring greens.

Custom Crafted Salad

$10.99

A customized creation of spring greens, tomatoes, onions, fried tots and shredded jack cheese with your personalized meat selection. Add a chicken, black bean, turkey or angus beef burger for $2.99. Add an Ahi Tuna or Impossible burger for $5.99

Gourmet Burgers

Burgers

Served on a toasted brioche bun. Served Almost Big (5 1/3 oz), Big (8 oz), or DOUBLE DOWN.

BYO

$6.99+

Choose your own toppings. Add bacon, cheese, or chili for $1

Classic

$7.99+

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mustard, and mayo

Bacon Cheddar

$8.99+

DOUBLE bacon & DOUBLE cheddar cheese with ketchup, mustard, and pickle

Carolina

$8.99+

Cheddar cheese, chili, slaw, mustard, and onion

Black & Blue

$8.99+

Applewood smoked bacon and blue cheese

Backyard

$8.99+

American cheese, BBQ sauce, applewood smoked bacon, and crispy onions

Popper Topper

$9.99+

A pepper spiced angus beef burger smothered with sauteed bacon and onions in a cheddar cheese sauce and crowned with fresh fried jalapenos.

Pimento Cheese

$9.99+

Housemade extra sharp pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Mushroom Swiss

$7.99+

Grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Patty Melt

$8.99+

Grilled onion, thousand island dressing, and Swiss cheese server on grilled rye

Lonestar

$10.99+

Chopped beef brisket, pepper jack cheese and crispy onions. Try it with our jalapeno relish !!

Sourdough Bacon Melt

$9.99+

Bacon, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, Big Burger Spot sauce and tomato served on sourdough bread

Chicken

BYO - Chick

$7.99+

Choose your own toppings. Add bacon, cheese, or chili for $1

Classic - Chick

$8.99+

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mustard, and mayo

Bacon Cheddar - Chick

$9.99+

DOUBLE bacon & DOUBLE cheddar cheese with ketchup, mustard, and pickle

Carolina - Chick

$9.99+

Cheddar cheese, chili, slaw, mustard, and onion

Black & Blue - Chick

$9.99+

Applewood smoked bacon and blue cheese

Backyard - Chick

$9.99+

American cheese, BBQ sauce, applewood smoked bacon, and crispy onions

Popper Topper - Chick

$10.99+

A pepper spiced angus beef burger smothered with sauteed bacon and onions in a cheddar cheese sauce and crowned with fresh fried jalapenos.

Pimento Cheese - Chick

$10.99+

Housemade extra sharp pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Mushroom Swiss - Chick

$8.99+

Grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Patty Melt - Chick

$9.99+

Grilled onion, thousand island dressing, and Swiss cheese server on grilled rye

Lonestar - Chick

$11.99+

Chopped beef brisket, pepper jack cheese and crispy onions. Try it with our jalapeno relish !!

Sourdough Bacon Melt - Chick

$10.99+

Bacon, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, Big Burger Spot sauce and tomato served on sourdough bread

Turkey

BYO - Turk

$6.99+

Choose your own toppings. Add bacon, cheese, or chili for $1

Classic - Turk

$7.99+

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mustard, and mayo

Bacon Cheddar - Turk

$8.99+

DOUBLE bacon & DOUBLE cheddar cheese with ketchup, mustard, and pickle

Carolina - Turk

$8.99+

Cheddar cheese, chili, slaw, mustard, and onion

Black & Blue - Turk

$8.99+

Applewood smoked bacon and blue cheese

Backyard - Turk

$8.99+

American cheese, BBQ sauce, applewood smoked bacon, and crispy onions

Popper Topper - Turk

$9.99+

A pepper spiced angus beef burger smothered with sauteed bacon and onions in a cheddar cheese sauce and crowned with fresh fried jalapenos.

Pimento Cheese - Turk

$9.99+

Housemade extra sharp pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Mushroom Swiss - Turk

$7.99+

Grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Patty Melt - Turk

$8.99+

Grilled onion, thousand island dressing, and Swiss cheese server on grilled rye

Lonestar - Turk

$10.99+

Chopped beef brisket, pepper jack cheese and crispy onions. Try it with our jalapeno relish !!

Sourdough Bacon Melt - Turk

$9.99+

Bacon, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, Big Burger Spot sauce and tomato served on sourdough bread

Black Bean

BYO - Bean

$6.99+

Choose your own toppings. Add bacon, cheese, or chili for $1

Classic - Bean

$7.99+

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mustard, and mayo

Bacon Cheddar - Bean

$8.99+

DOUBLE bacon & DOUBLE cheddar cheese with ketchup, mustard, and pickle

Carolina - Bean

$8.99+

Cheddar cheese, chili, slaw, mustard, and onion

Black & Blue - BB

$8.99+

Applewood smoked bacon and blue cheese

Backyard - Bean

$8.99+

American cheese, BBQ sauce, applewood smoked bacon, and crispy onions

Popper Topper - Bean

$9.99+

A pepper spiced angus beef burger smothered with sauteed bacon and onions in a cheddar cheese sauce and crowned with fresh fried jalapenos.

Pimento Cheese - Bean

$9.99+

Housemade extra sharp pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Mushroom Swiss - Bean

$7.99+

Grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Patty Melt - Bean

$8.99+

Grilled onion, thousand island dressing, and Swiss cheese server on grilled rye

Lonestar - Bean

$10.99+

Chopped beef brisket, pepper jack cheese and crispy onions. Try it with our jalapeno relish !!

Sourdough Bacon Melt - BB

$9.99+

Bacon, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, Big Burger Spot sauce and tomato served on sourdough bread

Impossible

BYO - IMP

$10.99+

Choose your own toppings. Add bacon, cheese, or chili for $1

Classic - IMP

$11.99+

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mustard, and mayo

Bacon Cheddar - IMP

$12.99+

DOUBLE bacon & DOUBLE cheddar cheese with ketchup, mustard, and pickle

Carolina - IMP

$12.99+

Cheddar cheese, chili, slaw, mustard, and onion

Black & Blue - IMP

$12.99+

Applewood smoked bacon and blue cheese

Backyard - IMP

$12.99+

American cheese, BBQ sauce, applewood smoked bacon, and crispy onions

Popper Topper - IMP

$13.99+

A pepper spiced angus beef burger smothered with sauteed bacon and onions in a cheddar cheese sauce and crowned with fresh fried jalapenos.

Pimento Cheese - IMP

$13.99+

Housemade extra sharp pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Mushroom Swiss - IMP

$11.99+

Grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Patty Melt - IMP

$12.99+

Grilled onion, thousand island dressing, and Swiss cheese server on grilled rye

Lonestar - IMP

$14.99+

Chopped beef brisket, pepper jack cheese and crispy onions. Try it with our jalapeno relish !!

Sourdough Bacon Melt - IMP

$13.99+

Bacon, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, Big Burger Spot sauce and tomato served on sourdough bread

Kissed by Smoke

Mouthwatering meat, smoked in-house

Maple Chicken BBQ

$6.99

House pulled chicken breast tenders with competition BBQ sauce and cole slaw

Mustard Cured Reuben

$11.99

Smoked corned beef, thousand island dressing, sauerkraut, topped with melted swiss cheese

Herb Crusted Texas Brisket

$10.99

Tender, smoked, herb crusted brisket piled high and topped with BBQ sauce

Brisket Carolina Style

$10.99

Tender, smoked, herb crusted brisket piled high and topped with cheddar cheese, chili, slaw, mustard, and onion

Sandwiches

Served on a toasted brioche bun

Spinach Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Pesto mayo, spinach & tomato

Hawaiian Chicken

$8.99

Teriyaki glazed marinated grilled chicken topped with tender pork loin, pineapples, and Swiss cheese

Ahi Tuna

$10.99

Grilled or blackened with ginger aioli, lettuce, and tomato

Cowboy BLT

$6.49

Toasted Sourdough bread spiked with Chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, Candied Bacon, Pepper Jack cheese and Crispy Onions

Cowgirl BLT

$7.99

Sourdough Toast layered with house mayo, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado and candied bacon

Hot Dogs

Grilled, premium 100% all beef hot dogs

BYO Hot Dog

$3.99

Choose your own toppings. Add bacon, cheese, or chili for $1

ATW Hot Dog

$4.99

Mustard, chili, slaw, and onion

DBL BYO Dog

$5.99

DBL ATW Dog

$7.99

Sides

Regular

BBS Natural Fries

$3.99+

Cajun Fries

$3.99+

Tots

$3.99+

Cajun Tots

$3.99+

Onion Rings

$4.99

House-made with Big Burger Spot dipping sauce

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Lattice Chips

$3.99

Loaded

Chili Chz

$5.99

Bacon Ched

$5.99

Truffle Parm

$5.99

Sweet Heat

$6.99

Sides

Side of Sauce ($)

$0.50

Bag of Chips

$1.99

Desserts

House Made Banana Pudding

$3.99

Best Damn Brownie in Greensboro

$3.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.99

Hit the Spot Shakes

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shake

$5.99+

Chocolate Chip Cookie Shake

$5.99+

Banana Pudding Shake

$5.99+

Vanilla Shake

$4.99+

Chocolate Shake

$4.99+

Oreo Cookie Shake

$4.99+

Brownie Shake

$4.99+

Banana Shake

$4.99+

Peanut Butter Shake

$4.99+

Strawberry Shake

$4.99+

Little Peeps Combo

K-Cheeseburger

$6.99

K-Hot Dog

$6.99

K-Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Beverages

N/A Beverages (In Store)

Fountain Drink

$2.49+

Bottled Water

$2.49

Red Bull

$5.00

Pet Friendly

Puppy Patty

$3.99

Almost Grown Burger

$4.99

Big Bark Burger

$5.99

Little Weiner Dogs

$2.50

Chick Chick

$5.99

Bulk Takeout

B - BBQ Sauce

$3.99

B - Smoked Beef Brisket

$22.99

B - Chicken BBQ

$12.99

B - Pimento Cheese

$6.99+

B - Cole Slaw

$2.99+

B - Chili

$10.99

