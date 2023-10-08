Big Burger Spot Kernersville
Salads
Spot On House
Spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and Bermuda onion.
Carolina Smokehouse Salad
A tasting of some of our best house made specialties include: Maple Chicken BBQ, Lonestar Texas Brisket, Sharp Pimento Cheese and Candied Bacon, house dressed and served atop crisp spring greens.
Custom Crafted Salad
A customized creation of spring greens, tomatoes, onions, fried tots and shredded jack cheese with your personalized meat selection. Add a chicken, black bean, turkey or angus beef burger for $2.99. Add an Ahi Tuna or Impossible burger for $5.99
Gourmet Burgers
Burgers
BYO
Choose your own toppings. Add bacon, cheese, or chili for $1
Classic
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mustard, and mayo
Bacon Cheddar
DOUBLE bacon & DOUBLE cheddar cheese with ketchup, mustard, and pickle
Carolina
Cheddar cheese, chili, slaw, mustard, and onion
Black & Blue
Applewood smoked bacon and blue cheese
Backyard
American cheese, BBQ sauce, applewood smoked bacon, and crispy onions
Popper Topper
A pepper spiced angus beef burger smothered with sauteed bacon and onions in a cheddar cheese sauce and crowned with fresh fried jalapenos.
Pimento Cheese
Housemade extra sharp pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Mushroom Swiss
Grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese
Patty Melt
Grilled onion, thousand island dressing, and Swiss cheese server on grilled rye
Lonestar
Chopped beef brisket, pepper jack cheese and crispy onions. Try it with our jalapeno relish !!
Sourdough Bacon Melt
Bacon, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, Big Burger Spot sauce and tomato served on sourdough bread
Chicken
BYO - Chick
Classic - Chick
Bacon Cheddar - Chick
Carolina - Chick
Black & Blue - Chick
Backyard - Chick
Popper Topper - Chick
Pimento Cheese - Chick
Mushroom Swiss - Chick
Patty Melt - Chick
Lonestar - Chick
Sourdough Bacon Melt - Chick
Turkey
BYO - Turk
Classic - Turk
Bacon Cheddar - Turk
Carolina - Turk
Black & Blue - Turk
Backyard - Turk
Popper Topper - Turk
Pimento Cheese - Turk
Mushroom Swiss - Turk
Patty Melt - Turk
Lonestar - Turk
Sourdough Bacon Melt - Turk
Black Bean
BYO - Bean
Classic - Bean
Bacon Cheddar - Bean
Carolina - Bean
Black & Blue - BB
Backyard - Bean
Popper Topper - Bean
Pimento Cheese - Bean
Mushroom Swiss - Bean
Patty Melt - Bean
Lonestar - Bean
Sourdough Bacon Melt - BB
Impossible
BYO - IMP
Classic - IMP
Bacon Cheddar - IMP
Carolina - IMP
Black & Blue - IMP
Backyard - IMP
Popper Topper - IMP
Pimento Cheese - IMP
Mushroom Swiss - IMP
Patty Melt - IMP
Lonestar - IMP
Sourdough Bacon Melt - IMP
Kissed by Smoke
Maple Chicken BBQ
House pulled chicken breast tenders with competition BBQ sauce and cole slaw
Mustard Cured Reuben
Smoked corned beef, thousand island dressing, sauerkraut, topped with melted swiss cheese
Herb Crusted Texas Brisket
Tender, smoked, herb crusted brisket piled high and topped with BBQ sauce
Brisket Carolina Style
Tender, smoked, herb crusted brisket piled high and topped with cheddar cheese, chili, slaw, mustard, and onion
Sandwiches
Spinach Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Pesto mayo, spinach & tomato
Hawaiian Chicken
Teriyaki glazed marinated grilled chicken topped with tender pork loin, pineapples, and Swiss cheese
Ahi Tuna
Grilled or blackened with ginger aioli, lettuce, and tomato
Cowboy BLT
Toasted Sourdough bread spiked with Chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, Candied Bacon, Pepper Jack cheese and Crispy Onions
Cowgirl BLT
Sourdough Toast layered with house mayo, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado and candied bacon