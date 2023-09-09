Wings & Sides

Chicken Wings - Bone In (Small 5pc)

$10.50

Chicken Wings - Bone In (Large 10pc)

$14.99

Chicken Wings - Boneless (Small 5pc)

$10.50

Chicken Wings - Boneless (Large 16pc)

$14.99

Zippy Bread

$10.49

Garlic bread, topped with jalapeños and mozzarella cheese, and baked with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese

Cheezee's Bread (Small)

$8.99

Cheesy bread, brushed with garlic, topped with Parmesan cheese

Cheezee's Bread (Large)

$9.99

Cheesy bread, brushed with garlic, topped with Parmesan cheese

Cajun Sticks (8pc)

$6.49

Cajun sticks brushed with garlic butter, topped with Parmesan cheese and Cajun seasoning

Cajun Sticks (12pc)

$7.49

Cajun sticks brushed with garlic butter, topped with Parmesan cheese and Cajun seasoning

Breadsticks (8pc)

$6.49

Breadsticks, brushed with garlic, topped with parmesan cheese

Breadsticks (12pc)

$7.49

Breadsticks, brushed with garlic, topped with parmesan cheese

Cinna Stix (8pc)

$8.49Out of stock

Cinna Stix (12pc)

$9.49Out of stock

Ranch

$1.75

Pizza Sauce

$1.75

Garlic Cream Cheese

$3.50

Garlic Butter

$1.75

Combos/Meals

Small Stromboli Fun Pack

$24.50

2 stromboli, bread sticks, and a 2 liter

Medium Stromboli Fun Pack

$28.99

2 stromboli, bread sticks, and a 2 liter

Large Stromboli Fun Pack

$32.99

2 stromboli, bread sticks, and a 2 liter

12" Medium Big Cheezee Meal

$29.99

2 large 3 topping pizzas, small bread sticks, and a 2 liter

14" Large Big Cheezee Meal

$33.99

2 large 3 topping pizzas, small bread sticks, and a 2 liter

Pizza & Such Combo

$27.99

Large 2 topping pizza, small sticks, small boneless wings, and a 2 liter

Salads

Small House

$8.99

Lettuce, tomato, green pepper, cheese, and onions

Large House

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, green pepper, cheese, and onions

Small Greek

$8.99

Lettuce, tomato, black olives, cheese, banana peppers, feta cheese, and chick peas

Large Greek

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, black olives, cheese, banana peppers, feta cheese, and chick peas

Small Antipasto

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese, pepperoni, ham, black olives, green olives, and onions

Large Antipasto

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese, pepperoni, ham, black olives, green olives, and onions

Small Big Cheese

$9.99

Lettuce, ham, bacon, cheese, tomato, green peppers, and onion

Large Big Cheese

$12.99

Lettuce, ham, bacon, cheese, tomato, green peppers, and onion

Subs

8" Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$8.99

Chicken, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$12.99

Chicken, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing

8" Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.99

Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

16" Ham & Cheese Sub

$12.99

Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

8" Italian Sub

$8.99

Ham, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and Italian dressing

16" Italian Sub

$12.99

Ham, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and Italian dressing

8" Pizza Sub

$8.99

Pizza sauce, cheese, and your choice of 3 pizza toppings

16" Pizza Sub

$12.99

Pizza sauce, cheese, and your choice of 3 pizza toppings

8" Veggie Sub

$8.99

Mushrooms, onions, tomato, black olive, green olive, green pepper, lettuce, banana pepper, and Italian dressing

16" Veggie Sub

$12.99

Mushrooms, onions, tomato, black olive, green olive, green pepper, lettuce, banana pepper, and Italian dressing

8" Premium Meatball Sub

$8.99

Seasoned meatballs covered with sauce, topped with cheese

16" Premium Meatball Sub

$12.99

Seasoned meatballs covered with sauce, topped with cheese

Small 10" Pizzas

Create Your Own Pizza (Small 10")

$8.50

1 Topping Pizza (Small 10")

$8.50

Cheese and 1 topping

Deluxe Pizza (Small 10")

$15.50

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions

Chicken Parm Pizza (Small 10")

$15.50

Chicken, tomato, extra cheese, and sprinkled with Parmesan

BBQ Chicken Pizza (Small 10")

$15.50

Chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon, onions, and cheese

Aloha Pizza (Small 10")

$15.50

Ham, bacon, pineapple, and extra cheese

BLT Pizza (Small 10")

$15.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and cheese

Veggie Pizza (Small 10")

$15.50

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, green olives, black olives, and tomatoes

Carnivore Pizza (Small 10")

$16.50

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, and ground beef

Little Italy Pizza (Small 10")

$15.50

Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onions, black olives, and banana peppers

Gluten Free Pizza (Small 10")

$10.00

Gluten free 10" pizza with cheese

Half and Half Pizza (Small 10")

Medium 12" Pizzas

Create Your Own Pizza (Medium 12")

$9.50

1 Topping Pizza (Medium 12")

$9.50

Cheese and 1 topping

Deluxe Pizza (Medium 12")

$17.50

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions

Chicken Parm Pizza (Medium 12")

$17.50

Chicken, tomato, extra cheese, and sprinkled with Parmesan

BBQ Chicken Pizza (Medium 12")

$17.50

Chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon, onions, and cheese

Aloha Pizza (Medium 12")

$17.50

Ham, bacon, pineapple, and extra cheese

BLT Pizza (Medium 12")

$17.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and cheese

Veggie Pizza (Medium 12")

$17.50

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, green olives, black olives, and tomatoes

Carnivore Pizza (Medium 12")

$17.99

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, and ground beef

Little Italy Pizza (Medium 12")

$17.49

Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onions, black olives, and banana peppers

Half and Half Pizza (Medium 12")

Large 14" Pizzas

Create Your Own Pizza (Large 14")

$10.50

1 Topping Pizza (Large 14")

$10.50

Cheese and 1 topping

Deluxe Pizza (Large 14")

$20.99

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions

Chicken Parm Pizza (Large 14")

$20.99

Chicken, tomato, extra cheese, and sprinkled with Parmesan

BBQ Chicken Pizza (Large 14")

$20.99

Chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon, onions, and cheese

Aloha Pizza (Large 14")

$20.99

Ham, bacon, pineapple, and extra cheese

BLT Pizza (Large 14")

$20.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and cheese

Veggie Pizza (Large 14")

$20.99

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, green olives, black olives, and tomatoes

Carnivore Pizza (Large 14")

$20.99

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, and ground beef

Little Italy Pizza (Large 14")

$19.50

Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onions, black olives, and banana peppers

Half and Half Pizza (Large 14")

X-Large 18" Pizzas

Create Your Own Pizza (X-Large 18")

$17.50

1 Topping Pizza (X-Large 18")

$17.00

Cheese and 1 topping

Deluxe Pizza (X-Large 18")

$26.99

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions

Chicken Parm Pizza (X-Large 18")

$24.99

Chicken, tomato, extra cheese, and sprinkled with Parmesan

BBQ Chicken Pizza (X-Large 18")

$26.50

Chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon, onions, and cheese

Aloha Pizza (X-Large 18")

$26.99

Ham, bacon, pineapple, and extra cheese

BLT Pizza (X-Large 18")

$25.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and cheese

Veggie Pizza (X-Large 18")

$26.99

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, green olives, black olives, and tomatoes

Carnivore Pizza (X-Large 18")

$26.99

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, and ground beef

Little Italy Pizza (X-Large 18")

$26.99

Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onions, black olives, and banana peppers

Half and Half Pizza (X-Large 18")

Stromboli

Stromboli CYOT

$11.50+

*Special* Small Stromboli and Small Stick Combo

$13.00

Drinks

2 Liter Coke

$3.50

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.50

2 Liter Coke Zero

$3.50

2 Liter Cherry Coke

$3.50

2 Liter Sprite

$3.50

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$3.50

2 Liter Barq's Root Beer

$3.50Out of stock

2 Liter Orange Fanta

$3.50

2 Liter Mello Yello

$2.50

20oz Barq's Root Beer

$2.50

20oz Coke

$2.50

20oz Cherry Coke

$2.50

20oz Sprite

$2.50

20oz Dr. Pepper

$2.50

20oz Orange Fanta

$2.50Out of stock

20oz Minute Maid Fruit Punch

$2.50Out of stock

20oz Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.50

Monster

$3.00

Smart Water

$2.50

Tea

$2.50Out of stock