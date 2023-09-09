Big cheezees 6004 Torrey Rd Suite P
Wings & Sides
Chicken Wings - Bone In (Small 5pc)
Chicken Wings - Bone In (Large 10pc)
Chicken Wings - Boneless (Small 5pc)
Chicken Wings - Boneless (Large 16pc)
Zippy Bread
Garlic bread, topped with jalapeños and mozzarella cheese, and baked with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese
Cheezee's Bread (Small)
Cheesy bread, brushed with garlic, topped with Parmesan cheese
Cheezee's Bread (Large)
Cheesy bread, brushed with garlic, topped with Parmesan cheese
Cajun Sticks (8pc)
Cajun sticks brushed with garlic butter, topped with Parmesan cheese and Cajun seasoning
Cajun Sticks (12pc)
Cajun sticks brushed with garlic butter, topped with Parmesan cheese and Cajun seasoning
Breadsticks (8pc)
Breadsticks, brushed with garlic, topped with parmesan cheese
Breadsticks (12pc)
Breadsticks, brushed with garlic, topped with parmesan cheese
Cinna Stix (8pc)
Cinna Stix (12pc)
Ranch
Pizza Sauce
Garlic Cream Cheese
Garlic Butter
Combos/Meals
Small Stromboli Fun Pack
2 stromboli, bread sticks, and a 2 liter
Medium Stromboli Fun Pack
2 stromboli, bread sticks, and a 2 liter
Large Stromboli Fun Pack
2 stromboli, bread sticks, and a 2 liter
12" Medium Big Cheezee Meal
2 large 3 topping pizzas, small bread sticks, and a 2 liter
14" Large Big Cheezee Meal
2 large 3 topping pizzas, small bread sticks, and a 2 liter
Pizza & Such Combo
Large 2 topping pizza, small sticks, small boneless wings, and a 2 liter
Salads
Small House
Lettuce, tomato, green pepper, cheese, and onions
Large House
Lettuce, tomato, green pepper, cheese, and onions
Small Greek
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, cheese, banana peppers, feta cheese, and chick peas
Large Greek
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, cheese, banana peppers, feta cheese, and chick peas
Small Antipasto
Lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese, pepperoni, ham, black olives, green olives, and onions
Large Antipasto
Lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese, pepperoni, ham, black olives, green olives, and onions
Small Big Cheese
Lettuce, ham, bacon, cheese, tomato, green peppers, and onion
Large Big Cheese
Lettuce, ham, bacon, cheese, tomato, green peppers, and onion
Subs
8" Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Chicken, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Chicken, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing
8" Ham & Cheese Sub
Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
16" Ham & Cheese Sub
Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
8" Italian Sub
Ham, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and Italian dressing
16" Italian Sub
Ham, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and Italian dressing
8" Pizza Sub
Pizza sauce, cheese, and your choice of 3 pizza toppings
16" Pizza Sub
Pizza sauce, cheese, and your choice of 3 pizza toppings
8" Veggie Sub
Mushrooms, onions, tomato, black olive, green olive, green pepper, lettuce, banana pepper, and Italian dressing
16" Veggie Sub
Mushrooms, onions, tomato, black olive, green olive, green pepper, lettuce, banana pepper, and Italian dressing
8" Premium Meatball Sub
Seasoned meatballs covered with sauce, topped with cheese
16" Premium Meatball Sub
Seasoned meatballs covered with sauce, topped with cheese
Small 10" Pizzas
Create Your Own Pizza (Small 10")
1 Topping Pizza (Small 10")
Cheese and 1 topping
Deluxe Pizza (Small 10")
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions
Chicken Parm Pizza (Small 10")
Chicken, tomato, extra cheese, and sprinkled with Parmesan
BBQ Chicken Pizza (Small 10")
Chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon, onions, and cheese
Aloha Pizza (Small 10")
Ham, bacon, pineapple, and extra cheese
BLT Pizza (Small 10")
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and cheese
Veggie Pizza (Small 10")
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, green olives, black olives, and tomatoes
Carnivore Pizza (Small 10")
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, and ground beef
Little Italy Pizza (Small 10")
Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onions, black olives, and banana peppers
Gluten Free Pizza (Small 10")
Gluten free 10" pizza with cheese
Half and Half Pizza (Small 10")
Medium 12" Pizzas
Create Your Own Pizza (Medium 12")
1 Topping Pizza (Medium 12")
Cheese and 1 topping
Deluxe Pizza (Medium 12")
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions
Chicken Parm Pizza (Medium 12")
Chicken, tomato, extra cheese, and sprinkled with Parmesan
BBQ Chicken Pizza (Medium 12")
Chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon, onions, and cheese
Aloha Pizza (Medium 12")
Ham, bacon, pineapple, and extra cheese
BLT Pizza (Medium 12")
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and cheese
Veggie Pizza (Medium 12")
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, green olives, black olives, and tomatoes
Carnivore Pizza (Medium 12")
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, and ground beef
Little Italy Pizza (Medium 12")
Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onions, black olives, and banana peppers
Half and Half Pizza (Medium 12")
Large 14" Pizzas
Create Your Own Pizza (Large 14")
1 Topping Pizza (Large 14")
Cheese and 1 topping
Deluxe Pizza (Large 14")
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions
Chicken Parm Pizza (Large 14")
Chicken, tomato, extra cheese, and sprinkled with Parmesan
BBQ Chicken Pizza (Large 14")
Chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon, onions, and cheese
Aloha Pizza (Large 14")
Ham, bacon, pineapple, and extra cheese
BLT Pizza (Large 14")
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and cheese
Veggie Pizza (Large 14")
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, green olives, black olives, and tomatoes
Carnivore Pizza (Large 14")
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, and ground beef
Little Italy Pizza (Large 14")
Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onions, black olives, and banana peppers
Half and Half Pizza (Large 14")
X-Large 18" Pizzas
Create Your Own Pizza (X-Large 18")
1 Topping Pizza (X-Large 18")
Cheese and 1 topping
Deluxe Pizza (X-Large 18")
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions
Chicken Parm Pizza (X-Large 18")
Chicken, tomato, extra cheese, and sprinkled with Parmesan
BBQ Chicken Pizza (X-Large 18")
Chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon, onions, and cheese
Aloha Pizza (X-Large 18")
Ham, bacon, pineapple, and extra cheese
BLT Pizza (X-Large 18")
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and cheese
Veggie Pizza (X-Large 18")
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, green olives, black olives, and tomatoes
Carnivore Pizza (X-Large 18")
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, and ground beef
Little Italy Pizza (X-Large 18")
Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onions, black olives, and banana peppers