Opening Weekend: April 19th-21st!
Big Chill Beach Club 27099 Coastal Hwy
Retail
Accessory
- Air Freshener - Pineapple$5.00
- Keychains - Lucky Bum Keychain$10.00
- Stickers & Magnets - Stickers$2.00
- Stickers & Magnets - Magnets$3.00
- Beach Toys - Football$20.00
- Beach Toys - Flyer$17.00
- Beach Toys - Paddleball$22.00
- Beach Toys - 37" USA Surf Skim Board$35.00
- Beach Toys - Classic Volleyball$20.00
- Beach Toys - Classic Soccerball$20.00
- Beach Toys - Sports Pump$8.00
- Beach Toys - Beach Bag Toy Set$20.00
- Beach Toys - Large Pail & Shovel$8.00
- Beach Toys - Surf Wax$2.00
- Beach Toys - Sonny Skipper Beach Toy$10.00
- Beach Toys - Promo Sunglasses$8.00
- Beach Umbrellas - Bumbrella$20.00
- Big Chill Speaker - Tortola Speaker$45.00
- Big Chill Speaker - Kahala Speaker$45.00
- Corkcicle Canteen - 16oz. Matcha Canteen$42.00
- Beach Towels - Tie Dye Towel$20.00
- Beach Towels - Flamingo Paradise Towel$20.00
- Beach Towels - Sea Turtles Towel$20.00
- Beach Towels - American Surf Flag Towel$20.00
- Beach Towels - Sonny Beach Towel$35.00
- Beach Towels - Gold Coast w/Zipper Pocket Towel$48.00
- Beach Towels - Tressles w/Zipper Pocket Towel$48.00
- Beach Towels - The Wedge Towel$48.00
- Beach Towels - Ripple Block Towel$48.00
- Beach Towels - Sunset Beach Towel$48.00
- Hair Accessories - Kitsch 3pc Scrunchie Set$10.00
- Wall Mount Bottle Opener$28.00
- Chap'el Eyewear - SC-Sports$10.00
- Chap'el Eyewear - SJr+$11.00
- Chap'el Eyewear - SClassic Looks$12.00
- Chap'el Eyewear - SImage$14.00
- Chap'el Eyewear - SACTIVE FASH$21.00
- Chap'el Eyewear - SDesigner$18.00
- Chap'el Eyewear - SFauxwood$20.00
- Chap'el Eyewear - SClassic Pol$21.00
- Chap'el Eyewear - SWearover$25.00Out of stock
- Chap'el Eyewear - SSport Pol$28.00
- Chap'el Eyewear - SDesigner Pol$18.00
- Chap'el Accessories - SCord-Cascade$6.00
- Chap'el Accessories - SCord-Ozark$10.00
- Chap'el Accessories - SCord-Navajo$6.00
- Chap'el Accessories - SCord-Atlas$6.00
- Chap'el Accessories - SCord-Brooks$7.00
- Chap'el Accessories - SCord-HighWire$10.00
- Chap'el Accessories - SCord-Clearwater$9.00
- Shoes - Women's Sandals 6-10$15.00
- Shoes - Men's Sandals 7-13$15.00
- Shoes - Children's Sandals 11-3$12.00
- Tampons$1.00
- Stainless Steel Straw$1.00
Men's
- Sip Cast Repeat S/S - SM, Indigo$28.00
- Sip Cast Repeat S/S - MD, Indigo$28.00
- Sip Cast Repeat S/S - LG, Indigo$28.00
- Sip Cast Repeat S/S - XL, Indigo$28.00
- Sip Cast Repeat S/S - 2XL, Indigo$28.00
- Sip Cast Repeat S/S - 3XL, Indigo$28.00
- Bigger Boat S/S - SM, Lilac$28.00
- Bigger Boat S/S - MD, Lilac$28.00
- Bigger Boat S/S - LG, Lilac$28.00
- Bigger Boat S/S - XL, Lilac$28.00
- Bigger Boat S/S - 2XL, Lilac$28.00
- Bigger Boat S/S - 3XL, Lilac$28.00
- Big Chill Logo S/S - SM, Light Blue$26.00
- Big Chill Logo S/S - MD, Light Blue$26.00
- Big Chill Logo S/S - LG, Light Blue$26.00
- Big Chill Logo S/S - XL, Light Blue$26.00
- Big Chill Logo S/S - 2XL, Light Blue$26.00
- Big Chill Logo S/S - 3XL, Light Blue$26.00
- Big Chill Logo S/S - SM, Midnight Navy$26.00
- Big Chill Logo S/S - MD, Midnight Navy$26.00
- Big Chill Logo S/S - LG, Midnight Navy$26.00
- Big Chill Logo S/S - XL, Midnight Navy$26.00
- Big Chill Logo S/S - 2XL, Midnight Navy$26.00
- Big Chill Logo S/S - 3XL, Midnight Navy$26.00
- Big Chill Crazy Paint S/S - SM, Pink$28.00Out of stock
- Big Chill Crazy Paint S/S - MD, Pink$28.00Out of stock
- Big Chill Crazy Paint S/S - LG, Pink$28.00Out of stock
- Big Chill Crazy Paint S/S - XL, Pink$28.00Out of stock
- Big Chill Crazy Paint S/S - 2XL, Pink$28.00Out of stock
- Big Chill Crazy Paint S/S - 3XL, Pink$28.00Out of stock
- BCBC Throwback S/S - SM, Natural$28.00Out of stock
- BCBC Throwback S/S - MD, Natural$28.00Out of stock
- BCBC Throwback S/S - LG, Natural$28.00Out of stock
- BCBC Throwback S/S - XL, Natural$28.00Out of stock
- BCBC Throwback S/S - 2XL, Natural$28.00Out of stock
- Beachside Floral S/S - SM, Floral$52.00
- Beachside Floral S/S - MD, Floral$52.00Out of stock
- Beachside Floral S/S - LG, Floral$52.00Out of stock
- Beachside Floral S/S - XL, Floral$52.00Out of stock
- Beachside Floral S/S - 2XL, Floral$52.00Out of stock
- Bigger Boat S/S - SM, Lavender$28.00Out of stock
- Bigger Boat S/S - MD, Lavender$28.00Out of stock
- Bigger Boat S/S - LG, Lavender$28.00Out of stock
- Bigger Boat S/S - XL, Lavender$28.00Out of stock
- Bigger Boat S/S - 2XL, Lavender$28.00
- Bigger Boat S/S - 3XL, Lavender$28.00
- Chasing Sunsets S/S - XS, Black$28.00Out of stock
- Chasing Sunsets S/S - SM, Black$28.00
- Chasing Sunsets S/S - MD, Black$28.00
- Chasing Sunsets S/S - LG, Black$28.00
- Chasing Sunsets S/S - XL, Black$28.00
- Chasing Sunsets S/S - 2XL, Black$28.00Out of stock
- Chasing Sunsets S/S - 3XL, Black$28.00
- Crab S/S - SM, White$28.00
- Crab S/S - MD, White$28.00
- Crab S/S - LG, White$28.00
- Crab S/S - XL, White$28.00
- Crab S/S - 2XL, White$28.00Out of stock
- Crab S/S - 3XL, White$28.00
- Crayon Bridge S/S - XS, Pink$28.00Out of stock
- Crayon Bridge S/S - SM, Pink$28.00Out of stock
- Crayon Bridge S/S - MD, Pink$28.00Out of stock
- Crayon Bridge S/S - LG, Pink$28.00Out of stock
- Crayon Bridge S/S - XL, Pink$28.00Out of stock
- Crayon Bridge S/S - 2XL, Pink$28.00Out of stock
- Crayon Bridge S/S - 3XL, Pink$28.00
- Live Chill 90's S/S - XS, Black$28.00Out of stock
- Live Chill 90's S/S - SM, Black$28.00Out of stock
- Live Chill 90's S/S - MD, Black$28.00Out of stock
- Live Chill 90's S/S - LG, Black$28.00Out of stock
- Live Chill 90's S/S - XL, Black$28.00Out of stock
- Live Chill 90's S/S - 2XL, Black$28.00Out of stock
- Live Chill 90's S/S - 3XL, Black$28.00
- Live Chill Sketch S/S - XS, White$28.00Out of stock
- Live Chill Sketch S/S - SM, White$28.00Out of stock
- Live Chill Sketch S/S - MD, White$28.00Out of stock
- Live Chill Sketch S/S - LG, White$28.00Out of stock
- Live Chill Sketch S/S - XL, White$28.00Out of stock
- Live Chill Sketch S/S - 2XL, White$28.00
- Live Chill Sketch S/S - 3XL, White$28.00
- Southshore S/S - XS, Mint$28.00Out of stock
- Southshore S/S - SM, Mint$28.00
- Southshore S/S - MD, Mint$28.00
- Southshore S/S - LG, Mint$28.00
- Southshore S/S - XL, Mint$28.00
- Southshore S/S - 2XL, Mint$28.00
- Southshore S/S - 3XL, Mint$28.00
- Walkshorts - 30, Racer$48.00
- Walkshorts - 30, Swift$48.00
- Walkshorts - 30, Vapor$45.00Out of stock
- Walkshorts - 30, Vault$48.00
- Walkshorts - 31, Racer$48.00
- Walkshorts - 31, Swift$48.00Out of stock
- Walkshorts - 31, Vapor$45.00
- Walkshorts - 31, Vault$48.00
- Walkshorts - 32, Racer$48.00
- Walkshorts - 32, Swift$48.00
- Walkshorts - 32, Vapor$45.00
- Walkshorts - 32, Vault$48.00
- Walkshorts - 33, Racer$48.00
- Walkshorts - 33, Swift$48.00Out of stock
- Walkshorts - 33, Vapor$45.00Out of stock
- Walkshorts - 33, Vault$48.00
- Walkshorts - 34, Racer$48.00
- Walkshorts - 34, Swift$48.00
- Walkshorts - 34, Vapor$45.00
- Walkshorts - 34, Vault$48.00
- Walkshorts - 36, Racer$48.00
- Walkshorts - 36, Swift$48.00
- Walkshorts - 36, Vapor$45.00Out of stock
- Walkshorts - 36, Vault$48.00
- Walkshorts - 38, Racer$48.00
- Walkshorts - 38, Swift$48.00Out of stock
- Walkshorts - 38, Vapor$45.00Out of stock
- Walkshorts - 38, Vault$48.00
- Walkshorts 2 - Ando, SM$48.00Out of stock
- Walkshorts 2 - Ando, MD$48.00
- Walkshorts 2 - Ando, LG$48.00
- Walkshorts 2 - Ando, XL$48.00
- Walkshorts 2 - Ando, XXL$48.00Out of stock
- Walkshorts 2 - Groovin, SM$48.00
- Walkshorts 2 - Groovin, MD$48.00
- Walkshorts 2 - Groovin, LG$48.00
- Walkshorts 2 - Groovin, XL$48.00
- Walkshorts 2 - Groovin, XXL$48.00
- Walkshorts 2 - Ledge Melon, SM$48.00
- Walkshorts 2 - Ledge Melon, MD$48.00
- Walkshorts 2 - Ledge Melon, LG$48.00
- Walkshorts 2 - Ledge Melon, XL$48.00
- Walkshorts 2 - Ledge Melon, XXL$48.00Out of stock
- Walkshorts 2 - Ledge Aqua, SM$48.00
- Walkshorts 2 - Ledge Aqua, MD$48.00
- Walkshorts 2 - Ledge Aqua, LG$48.00
- Walkshorts 2 - Ledge Aqua, XL$48.00
- Walkshorts 2 - Ledge Aqua, XXL$48.00Out of stock
- Walkshorts - 30, Drive$58.00
- Walkshorts - 31, Drive$58.00
- Walkshorts - 32, Drive$58.00
- Walkshorts - 33, Drive$58.00Out of stock
- Walkshorts - 34, Drive$58.00
- Walkshorts - 36, Drive$58.00Out of stock
- Walkshorts - 38, Drive$58.00Out of stock
- Destination Chill L/S - SM, Terracotta$30.00
- Destination Chill L/S - MD, Terracotta$30.00
- Destination Chill L/S - LG, Terracotta$30.00Out of stock
- Destination Chill L/S - XL, Terracotta$30.00
- Destination Chill L/S - 2XL, Terracotta$30.00
- Destination Chill L/S - 3XL, Terracotta$30.00
- Seekers of Stoke L/S - SM, Mint$28.00
- Seekers of Stoke L/S - MD, Mint$28.00
- Seekers of Stoke L/S - LG, Mint$28.00Out of stock
- Seekers of Stoke L/S - XL, Mint$28.00
- Seekers of Stoke L/S - 2XL, Mint$28.00
- Seekers of Stoke L/S - 3XL, Mint$28.00
Women's
- Sea Set You Free Tank - SM, Tahiti Blue$26.00
- Sea Set You Free Tank - MD, Tahiti Blue$26.00
- Sea Set You Free Tank - LG, Tahiti Blue$26.00
- Sea Set You Free Tank - XL, Tahiti Blue$26.00
- Sea Set You Free Tank - XXL, Tahiti Blue$26.00
- Performance Racerback Tank - SM, Midnight Navy$26.00
- Performance Racerback Tank - MD, Midnight Navy$26.00
- Performance Racerback Tank - LG, Midnight Navy$26.00
- Performance Racerback Tank - XL, Midnight Navy$26.00
- Performance Racerback Tank - XXL, Midnight Navy$26.00
- Women's Beach Club Tank - SM, Navy$26.00Out of stock
- Women's Beach Club Tank - MD, Navy$26.00Out of stock
- Women's Beach Club Tank - LG, Navy$26.00
- Women's Beach Club Tank - XL, Navy$26.00
- Women's Beach Club Tank - XXL, Navy$26.00
- Women's Sun-Bleached Tank - SM, Mint$28.00Out of stock
- Women's Sun-Bleached Tank - MD, Mint$28.00Out of stock
- Women's Sun-Bleached Tank - LG, Mint$28.00
- Women's Sun-Bleached Tank - XL, Mint$28.00Out of stock
- Women's Big Chill Logo S/S - SM, Midnight Navy$26.00
- Women's Big Chill Logo S/S - MD, Midnight Navy$26.00
- Women's Big Chill Logo S/S - LG, Midnight Navy$26.00
- Women's Big Chill Logo S/S - XL, Midnight Navy$26.00
- Women's Big Chill Logo S/S - 2XL, Midnight Navy$26.00
- Women's Sunset Surf Club S/S - SM, White$28.00Out of stock
- Women's Sunset Surf Club S/S - MD, White$28.00Out of stock
- Women's Sunset Surf Club S/S - LG, White$28.00Out of stock
- Women's Sunset Surf Club S/S - XL, White$28.00
- Women's Abbey Short's - SM, Navy$38.00
- Women's Abbey Short's - MD, Navy$38.00
- Women's Abbey Short's - LG, Navy$38.00
- Women's Abbey Short's - XL, Navy$38.00Out of stock
- Women's Nora Pant's - SM, Natural$48.00
- Women's Nora Pant's - MD, Natural$48.00
- Women's Nora Pant's - LG, Natural$48.00
- Women's Nora Pant's - XL, Natural$48.00
Sweatshirt
- Big Chill Wave Logo Hoodie L/S - SM, Agave$55.00
- Big Chill Wave Logo Hoodie L/S - MD, Agave$55.00
- Big Chill Wave Logo Hoodie L/S - LG, Agave$55.00
- Big Chill Wave Logo Hoodie L/S - XL, Agave$55.00
- Big Chill Wave Logo Hoodie L/S - 2XL, Agave$55.00
- Big Chill Wave Logo Hoodie L/S - 3XL, Agave$55.00
- Baja Pullover L/S - SM, Oatmeal$65.00Out of stock
- Baja Pullover L/S - MD, Oatmeal$65.00Out of stock
- Baja Pullover L/S - LG, Oatmeal$65.00
- Baja Pullover L/S - XL, Oatmeal$65.00
- Baja Pullover L/S - 2XL, Oatmeal$65.00
- Beach Club Logo Sweatshirt L/S - XS, Navy$50.00Out of stock
- Beach Club Logo Sweatshirt L/S - SM, Navy$50.00Out of stock
- Beach Club Logo Sweatshirt L/S - MD, Navy$50.00
- Beach Club Logo Sweatshirt L/S - LG, Navy$50.00
- Beach Club Logo Sweatshirt L/S - XL, Navy$50.00
- Beach Club Logo Sweatshirt L/S - 2XL, Navy$50.00
- Beach Club Logo Sweatshirt L/S - 3XL, Navy$50.00
- Seashore Wavewash Sweatshirt - SM, Sage$65.00
- Seashore Wavewash Sweatshirt - MD, Sage$65.00
- Seashore Wavewash Sweatshirt - LG, Sage$65.00
- Seashore Wavewash Sweatshirt - XL, Sage$65.00
- Seashore Wavewash Sweatshirt - 2XL, Sage$65.00
- Women's Tie Die Crop - SM, Tie Dye$45.00Out of stock
- Women's Tie Die Crop - MD, Tie Dye$45.00
- Women's Tie Die Crop - LG, Tie Dye$45.00
- Women's Tie Die Crop - XL, Tie Dye$45.00
- Logo Crewneck - SM, Agave$48.00
- Logo Crewneck - MD, Agave$48.00
- Logo Crewneck - LG, Agave$48.00Out of stock
- Logo Crewneck - XL, Agave$48.00
- Logo Crewneck - 2XL, Agave$48.00
- Logo Crewneck - 3XL, Agave$48.00Out of stock
Hats
- 2024 Hats - Big Tuna Fishing Hat/Blue$28.00
- 2023 Hats - BCBC Logo Trail Hat$32.00
- 2023 Hats - SM/MD Reclaim Trucker Hat$32.00
- 2023 Hats - LG/XL Reclaim Trucker Hat$32.00
- 2023 Hats - Diamond Leather Patch Hat$28.00
- 2023 Hats - Flag Patch Trucker$30.00
- 2023 Hats - Keep On Livin' Hat$28.00
- 2023 Hats - Live Chill Captains Hat$28.00
- 2023 Hats - Off The Grid Hat$28.00
- 2023 Hats - OTW Hat$30.00
- 2023 Hats - Stoked Beanie$25.00Out of stock
- 2023 Hats - Stoked Patch Hat$28.00
- 2023 Hats - Women's Straw Hat$32.00
- 2023 Hats - Big Chill Live Chill Hat$28.00Out of stock
Jackets
- Jackets - Legacy Rain Jacket, SM$48.00
- Jackets - Legacy Rain Jacket, MD$48.00
- Jackets - Legacy Rain Jacket, LG$48.00
- Jackets - Legacy Rain Jacket, XL$48.00
- Jackets - Legacy Rain Jacket, 2XL$48.00
- Jackets - Line Up Rain Jacket, SM$60.00
- Jackets - Line Up Rain Jacket, MD$60.00
- Jackets - Line Up Rain Jacket, LG$60.00
- Jackets - Line Up Rain Jacket, XL$60.00
- Jackets - Line Up Rain Jacket, 2XL$60.00Out of stock
- Jackets - Major Performance Jacket, SM$65.00Out of stock
- Jackets - Major Performance Jacket, MD$65.00
- Jackets - Major Performance Jacket, LG$65.00
- Jackets - Major Performance Jacket, XL$65.00
- Jackets - Major Performance Jacket, 2XL$65.00
- Jackets - Line Up Rain Jacket, 3XL$60.00Out of stock
Body Care
- 2023 Sun Bum Sunscreen - Kids SPF 50 Lotion$18.00
- 2023 Sun Bum Sunscreen - Kids SPF 50 Spray$19.00
- 2023 Sun Bum Sunscreen - Aloe Gel$10.00
- 2023 Sun Bum Sunscreen - Aloe Lotion$12.00
- 2023 Sun Bum Sunscreen - SPF 30 Lotion$16.00
- 2023 Sun Bum Sunscreen - SPF 50 Lotion$16.00
- 2023 Sun Bum Sunscreen - SPF 30 Spray$19.00
- 2023 Sun Bum Sunscreen - SPF 50 Spray$19.00
- 2023 Sun Bum Sunscreen - SPF 70 Spray$19.00
- 2024 Sun Bum Sunscreen - SPF 30 Lotion$9.25
- 2024 Sun Bum Sunscreen - SPF 50 Lotion$9.25
- 2024 Sun Bum Sunscreen - Aloe Gel$5.75
- 2024 Sun Bum Sunscreen - Aloe Lotion$6.75
- 2024 Sun Bum Sunscreen - SPF 30 Signature Face Stick$9.75
- 2024 Sun Bum Sunscreen - SPF 15 Tanning Oil$10.25
- Lip Care - Coconut$4.00
- Lip Care - Pineapple$4.00
- Lip Care - Banana$4.00
- Lip Care - Watermelon$4.00
- Lip Care - Key Lime$4.00
- Lip Care - Ocean Mint$4.00
- Lip Care - Groove Cherry$4.00
- Lip Care - Banana Cream$4.00
- Lip Care - Mango$4.00
- Lip Care - Wild Strawberry$4.00
- Lip Care - Kiwi$4.00
- Lip Care - Mineral$4.00Out of stock
- Lip Care - Aloe Wave$4.00
- Sun Bum Body Care - Body Wash$20.00
- Sun Bum Body Care - Soap On A Rope$10.00
- Sun Bum Body Care - Original Shampoo$13.00
- Sun Bum Body Care - Original Conditioner$13.00
- Sun Bum Body Care - Curl & Waves Shampoo$13.00
- Sun Bum Body Care - Curl & Waves Conditioner$13.00
Youth
UV/Solar
- Big Tuna Hooded UV L/S - SM, Blue$45.00
- Big Tuna Hooded UV L/S - MD, Blue$45.00
- Big Tuna Hooded UV L/S - LG, Blue$45.00
- Big Tuna Hooded UV L/S - XL, Blue$45.00
- Big Tuna Hooded UV L/S - 2XL, Blue$45.00
- Big Tuna Hooded UV L/S - 3XL, Blue$45.00
- Big Tuna UV L/S - SM, Blue$42.00
- Big Tuna UV L/S - MD, Blue$42.00
- Big Tuna UV L/S - LG, Blue$42.00
- Big Tuna UV L/S - XL, Blue$42.00
- Big Tuna UV L/S - 2XL, Blue$42.00
- Big Tuna UV L/S - 3XL, Blue$42.00
- Helm UV Hooded L/S - SM, Charcoal$48.00
- Helm UV Hooded L/S - SM, Navy$48.00
- Helm UV Hooded L/S - MD, Charcoal$48.00
- Helm UV Hooded L/S - MD, Navy$48.00
- Helm UV Hooded L/S - LG, Charcoal$48.00Out of stock
- Helm UV Hooded L/S - LG, Navy$48.00Out of stock
- Helm UV Hooded L/S - XL, Charcoal$48.00
- Helm UV Hooded L/S - XL, Navy$48.00Out of stock
- Helm UV Hooded L/S - 2XL, Charcoal$48.00Out of stock
- Helm UV Hooded L/S - 2XL, Navy$48.00Out of stock
- Seekers Hybrid UV L/S - SM, Blue$40.00Out of stock
- Seekers Hybrid UV L/S - MD, Blue$40.00Out of stock
- Seekers Hybrid UV L/S - LG, Blue$40.00Out of stock
- Seekers Hybrid UV L/S - XL, Blue$40.00Out of stock
- Seekers Hybrid UV L/S - 2XL, Blue$40.00
- Women's Cabana Daze Hoodie - SM, Mint$52.00
- Women's Cabana Daze Hoodie - MD, Mint$52.00
- Women's Cabana Daze Hoodie - LG, Mint$52.00
- Women's Cabana Daze Hoodie - XL, Mint$52.00
- Women's Helm Hoodie - SM, Grey$48.00
- Women's Helm Hoodie - MD, Grey$48.00
- Women's Helm Hoodie - LG, Grey$48.00
- Women's Helm Hoodie - XL, Grey$48.00
- Women's Sync UV Hoodie - SM, Blue$48.00
- Women's Sync UV Hoodie - MD, Blue$48.00
- Women's Sync UV Hoodie - LG, Blue$48.00
- Women's Sync UV Hoodie - XL, Blue$48.00
Food
- Ice Cream - Batman$3.00Out of stock
- Ice Cream - Big Vanilla Sandwich$3.00
- Ice Cream - Blue Bunny Loaded Bar$5.00
- Ice Cream - Bomb Pop Popsicle$3.00
- Ice Cream - Bubble Gum Snow Cone$3.00
- Ice Cream - Chips Galore$3.00
- Ice Cream - Chocolate Eclair$3.00
- Ice Cream - Mango Frozen Fruit Bar$3.00
- Ice Cream - Blue Raspberry Italian Ice$3.00
- Ice Cream - King Brownie Sundae Cone$5.00
- Ice Cream - King Bunny Tracks Cone$5.00
- Ice Cream - Loaded Strawberry Bar$5.00
- Ice Cream - Ninja Turtles Bar$3.00
- Ice Cream - Snickers Ice Cream Bar$3.00
- Ice Cream - Sonic Bar$3.00
- Ice Cream - Strawberry Shortcake$3.00
- Ice Cream - Twix Bar$3.00
- Ice Cream - Mango Italian Ice$3.00
- Ice Cream - Lemon Italian Ice$3.00
- Ice Cream - Mississippi Mud Sandwich$3.00
- Ice Cream - Strawberry Frozen Fruit Bar$3.00
- Ice Cream - Coconut Frozen Fruit Bar$3.00
Food
Apps
Bowls/Shreds
Entree
Handhelds
Sides
- Forbidden Rice$3.00
- Grilled Pineapple$4.00
- Hawaiian Pasta Salad$3.00
- Black Beans$3.00
- Side Salad$3.00
- Roasted Veggies$5.00
- Side of Pickles$1.00
- Side Pasta Salad$3.00
- Side Jalapeño Slaw$1.50
- Side Avocado$3.00
- Side Chicken Breast$9.00
- Side Grilled Shrimp$13.00
- Side Mahi$13.00
- Side Crab Cake$16.00
- Side Crispy Chicken$9.00
- Side Chicken Thigh$9.00
- Chip Basket$3.00
- Small Side Queso$2.50
- Small Side Guac$3.00
Concessions
Concession
- Cheese Burger$8.00
- Hamburger$7.00
- Chicken Bites$11.00
- Hot Dog$5.00
- Large Fry$8.00
- Wrap Shrimp$14.00
- Wrap Chicken$12.00
- Big Cookie$3.00
- Pretzel$5.00
- Fruit Salad$4.00
- Pasta Salad$3.00
- Tortilla Chips$4.00
- 16 oz Soda$3.00
- 32 oz Soda$6.00
- 32 oz Summer Refill$1.00
- Red Bull$5.00
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- Bottle Water$3.00
- Iced Coffee$5.00
- Candy$2.00
- Key Lime Smith Island Cake$10.00
Large Parties
Apps
- Party Shrimp Cocktail$105.00
- Party Crab Dip$90.00
- Party Sweet Corn Dip$45.00
- Party Southside Nachos$65.00
- Party Coconut Shrimp$90.00
- Party Pork Belly$55.00
- Party Veggie Egg Rolls$120.00
- Party Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$95.00
- Party Caprese Skewers$25.00
- Party Buffalo Chicken Bites$25.00
- Party Chicken Bites$20.00
- Party Tuna Tostada$50.00
Handhelds
Big Chill Beach Club Location and Ordering Hours
(302) 402-5300
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM