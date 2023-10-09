Food

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich w/ 2 sides

$13.00

Award winning pulled pork seasoned with our signature pork rub and smoked low and slow. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Brisket Sandwich w/ 2 sides

$15.00

Award winning Texas style brisket. Smoked for 16 hours and seasoned with our homemade Texas rub. Served with your choice of two sides.

BBQ Sandwich no sides

$8.00

Award winning pulled pork seasoned with our signature pork rub and smoked low and slow.

Brisket Sandwich no sides

$10.00

Award winning Texas style brisket. Smoked for 16 hours and seasoned with our homemade Texas rub.

Tacos

2 Pork Tacos w/ 2 sides

$13.00

Award winning pulled pork with coleslaw, home made huli-huli sauce and pineapple salsa.

Meat Plates

BBQ Platter w/ 2 sides

$15.00

Award winning pulled pork seasoned with our signature pork rub and smoked low and slow. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Brisket Platter w/ 2 sides

$16.00

Award winning Texas style brisket. Smoked for 16 hours and seasoned with our homemade Texas rub. Served with your choice of two sides.

BBQ Bowls

PORK BOWL

$12.00

Homemade Mac n Cheese smothered in our award winning pulled pork.

BRISKET BOWL

$13.00

Homemade Mac n Cheese smothered in our award winning Texas brisket.

Smoked Wings

6 wings w/2 sides

$12.00Out of stock

Dry rubbed with our homemade chicken rub and smoked low and slow then topped with our sweet and tangy peach sauce.

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.00

Mac n Cheese

$3.00

Baked Beans

$3.00