Big Daddy’s BBQ
Food
Sandwiches
BBQ Sandwich w/ 2 sides
$13.00
Award winning pulled pork seasoned with our signature pork rub and smoked low and slow. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Brisket Sandwich w/ 2 sides
$15.00
Award winning Texas style brisket. Smoked for 16 hours and seasoned with our homemade Texas rub. Served with your choice of two sides.
BBQ Sandwich no sides
$8.00
Award winning pulled pork seasoned with our signature pork rub and smoked low and slow.
Brisket Sandwich no sides
$10.00
Award winning Texas style brisket. Smoked for 16 hours and seasoned with our homemade Texas rub.
Tacos
Meat Plates
BBQ Platter w/ 2 sides
$15.00
Award winning pulled pork seasoned with our signature pork rub and smoked low and slow. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Brisket Platter w/ 2 sides
$16.00
Award winning Texas style brisket. Smoked for 16 hours and seasoned with our homemade Texas rub. Served with your choice of two sides.
BBQ Bowls
Smoked Wings
Big Daddy’s BBQ Location and Ordering Hours
(540) 986-8313
Open now • Closes at 8PM