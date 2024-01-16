Big Dave's Cheesesteaks- Charlotte 8552 University City Blvd.
Food
6” Cheesesteaks
- 6" Daves’s Way Beef
6" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned ribeye, onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, banana peppers, and all three cheeses.
- 6" Beef Cheesesteak
6" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned ribeye and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.
- 6" Dave’s Way Chicken
6" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned ground chicken breast, onions, banana peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, and all three cheeses.
- 6" Chicken Cheesesteak
6" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned chicken and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.
- 6" Dave’s Way Salmon
6" Amoroso roll with seasoned chopped salmon, onions, sweet peppers, banana peppers, mushrooms and all 3 cheeses.
- 6" Salmon Cheesesteak
6" Amoroso's roll loaded with grilled salmon and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.
- 6" Steak & Black Truffle
- 6" Veggie Cheesesteak
10” Cheesesteaks
- 10" Dave's Way Beef
10" Amoroso's loaded with chopped ribeye, onions, banana peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms and all three cheeses.
- 10" Beef Cheesesteak
10" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned ribeye and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.
- 10" Dave's Way Chicken
10" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned chicken, onions, banana peppers, mushrooms, sweet peppers, and all three cheeses.
- 10" Chicken Cheesesteak
10" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned chicken and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.
- 10" Dave's Way Salmon
10" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned salmon, onions, banana peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, and all three cheeses.
- 10" Salmon Cheesesteak
10" Amorosa roll loaded with grilled salmon and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.
- 10" Steak & Black Truffle
- 10" Veggie Cheesesteak
Egg Rolls
- Beef Egg Roll$5.49
One hand-rolled egg roll loaded with grilled steak, onions, white American, Provolone and Cheese Whiz. Served with a side of sweet chili sauce.
- Chicken Egg Roll$5.49
One of our famous hand-rolled egg rolls loaded with ground chicken, onions and all three cheeses. Served with sweet chili sauce for dipping.
- Buffalo Chicken Egg Roll$5.99
One of our famous hand-rolled egg rolls loaded with ground chicken, onions, buffalo sauce and all three cheeses. Served with sweet chili sauce for dipping.
- Salmon Egg Roll$7.99
One of our famous hand-rolled egg rolls loaded with seasoned salmon, onions and all three cheeses. Served with sweet chili sauce for dipping.
- Beef Egg Roll Combo$13.99
2 Hand rolled egg rolls made with chopped ribeye, onions and all three cheeses. Served with a side of fries, one egg roll sauce and choice of soft drink.
- Chicken Egg Roll Combo$13.99
2 Hand rolled egg rolls made with ground chicken, onions and all three cheeses. Served with seasoned fries, one egg roll sauce and choice of soft drink
- Buffalo Egg Roll Combo$14.99
2 Hand rolled egg rolls made with ground chicken buffalo sauce, onions and all three cheeses. Served with seasoned fires, one egg roll sauce and choice of soft drink.
- Salmon Egg Roll Combo$17.99Out of stock
2 Hand rolled egg rolls made with Atlantic salmon, onions and all three cheeses. Served with seasoned fires, one egg roll sauce and choice of soft drink.
- Mix Egg Roll Combo$13.99
2 Hand rolled egg rolls made with onions and all three cheeses. Served with seasoned fries, one egg roll sauce and choice of soft drink
Sides & Extras
- Fries$3.49
Tossed in our signature Big Dave's All Purpose Seasoning.
- Fries with Whiz$4.49
Crisp fries seasoned with Big Dave's All Purpose seasoning and topped with Cheese Whiz
- Philly Fries with Beef$8.99
Seasoned fries topped seasoned ribeye Dave's Way with onions, banana peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms and all three cheeses.
- Philly Fries with Chicken$7.99
Seasoned fries topped seasoned chicken Dave's Way with onions, banana peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms and all three cheeses.
- Ranch Dressing$0.99
- Sweet Chilli Sauce$0.99
Side of our sweet chili sauce (egg roll sauce).
- Cheese Whiz$0.99
Side of melted cheddar sauce
- Mild Sauce$0.99
- Blue Cheese$0.99
Desserts
Merch
Catering
- Game Time Pack$74.99
Perfect for 4 people. 2 - 6" Beef Cheesesteaks, 2 - 6" Chicken Cheesesteaks, 4 - Beef Egg Rolls, 4 - Chicken Egg Rolls and a large basket of seasoned fries.
- Egg Roll Platters
20 of your favorite hand rolled cheesesteak egg rolls. Served with a sweet chili sauce for dipping.
- 6" Beef Cheesesteak Platters$79.99
8 - Lil' Dave's Beef Cheesesteaks (4 White American & 4 Provolone) with your choice of any four toppings. Add an additional cheesesteak for $5.00 ea.
- 6" Chicken Cheesesteak Platters$69.99
8 - 6" Chicken Cheesesteaks (4 - White American & 4 - Provolone) with your choice of any 4 toppings. Add extra cheesesteaks for only $5.00
- 6" Salmon Cheesesteaks Platter$89.99
8 - 6" Salmon Cheesesteaks (4 - White American & 4 - Provolone) with your choice of any 4 toppings. Add extra cheesesteaks for only $6.00
- Taste of Philly Platter$179.99
A true taste of our best inspired from Philly. 8 - 6" Cheesesteaks, choice of toppings, 8 - Beef and 8 - Salmon Egg Rolls and your choice of 2 large orders of Loaded Fries. Add a Bucket of Water Ice for $30.00