Big Dave's Cheesesteaks- Lawrenceville 875 Lawrenceville Suwanee Rd Ste 320
Food
6” Cheesesteaks
6" Beef Cheesesteak
6" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned ribeye and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.
6" Daves’s Way Beef
6" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned ribeye, onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, banana peppers, and all three cheeses.
6" Chicken Cheesesteak
6" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned chicken and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.
6" Dave’s Way Chicken
6" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned ground chicken breast, onions, banana peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, and all three cheeses.
6" Salmon Cheesesteak
6" Amoroso's roll loaded with grilled salmon and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.
6" Dave’s Way Salmon
6" Amoroso roll with seasoned chopped salmon, onions, sweet peppers, banana peppers, mushrooms and all 3 cheeses.
10” Cheesesteaks
10" Beef Cheesesteak
10" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned ribeye and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.
10" Dave's Way Beef
10" Amoroso's loaded with chopped ribeye, onions, banana peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms and all three cheeses.
10" Chicken Cheesesteak
10" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned chicken and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.
10" Dave's Way Chicken
10" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned chicken, onions, banana peppers, mushrooms, sweet peppers, and all three cheeses.
10" Salmon Cheesesteak
10" Amorosa roll loaded with grilled salmon and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.
10" Dave's Way Salmon
10" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned salmon, onions, banana peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, and all three cheeses.
Signature Jawns
6" Pizza
6" Amoroso roll with seasoned ribeye, marinara sauce, white American and Provolone cheese with Dave's Italian seasoning
10" Pizza
10" Amoroso roll with seasoned ribeye, marinara sauce, white American and Provolone cheeses with Dave's Italian seasoning
6" Veggie Cheesesteak
NEW! A 6" Amoroso roll loaded with grilled mushrooms, sweet peppers, banana peppers, and onions. Chopped and topped with all 3 Cheeses. Please no substitutions.
10" Veggie Cheesesteak
NEW! A 10" Amoroso roll loaded with grilled mushrooms, sweet peppers, banana peppers, and onions. Chopped and topped with all 3 Cheeses. Please no substitutions.
6" Veggie Chop Cheese
10" Veggie Chop Cheese
Salads
Beef Salad
Seasoned ribeye with melted white American and Provolone on a bed of crisp lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, and banana peppers. Served with your choice of dressing. Try our house made Mardi Gras Vinaigrette.
Chicken Salad
Seasoned chicken with melted white American and Provolone on a bed of crisp lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, and banana peppers. Served with your choice of dressing. Try our house made Mardi Gras Vinaigrette.
Salmon Salad
Chopped salmon with melted white American and Provolone on a bed of crisp lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, and banana peppers. Served with your choice of dressing. Try our house made Mardi Gras Vinaigrette.
Egg Rolls
Beef Egg Roll
One of our famous hand-rolled egg rolls loaded with seasoned beef, onions and all three cheeses. Served with sweet chili sauce for dipping.
Chicken Egg Roll
One of our famous hand-rolled egg rolls loaded with ground chicken, onions and all three cheeses. Served with sweet chili sauce for dipping.
Buffalo Chicken Egg Roll
One of our famous hand-rolled egg rolls loaded with ground chicken, onions, buffalo sauce and all three cheeses. Served with sweet chili sauce for dipping.
Salmon Egg Roll
One of our famous hand-rolled egg rolls loaded with seasoned salmon, onions and all three cheeses. Served with sweet chili sauce for dipping.
Sides & Extras
Fries
Tossed in our signature Big Dave's All Purpose Seasoning.
Fries with Whiz
Crisp fries seasoned with Big Dave's All Purpose seasoning and topped with Cheese Whiz
Loaded Fries with Beef
Seasoned fries topped seasoned ribeye Dave's Way with onions, banana peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms and all three cheeses.
Loaded Fries with Chicken
Seasoned fries topped seasoned chicken Dave's Way with onions, banana peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms and all three cheeses.
Ranch Dressing
Sweet Chilli Sauce
Side of our sweet chili sauce (egg roll sauce).
Cheese Whiz
Side of melted cheddar sauce
Mild Sauce
Catering
Game Time Pack
Perfect for 4 people. 2 - 6" Beef Cheesesteaks, 2 - 6" Chicken Cheesesteaks, 4 - Beef Egg Rolls, 4 - Chicken Egg Rolls and a large basket of seasoned fries.
Egg Roll Platters
20 of your favorite hand rolled cheesesteak egg rolls. Served with a sweet chili sauce for dipping.
6" Beef Cheesesteak Platters
8 - Lil' Dave's Beef Cheesesteaks (4 White American & 4 Provolone) with your choice of any four toppings. Add an additional cheesesteak for $5.00 ea.
6" Chicken Cheesesteak Platters
8 - 6" Chicken Cheesesteaks (4 - White American & 4 - Provolone) with your choice of any 4 toppings. Add extra cheesesteaks for only $5.00
6" Salmon Cheesesteaks Platter
8 - 6" Salmon Cheesesteaks (4 - White American & 4 - Provolone) with your choice of any 4 toppings. Add extra cheesesteaks for only $6.00
Taste of Philly Platter
A true taste of our best inspired from Philly. 8 - 6" Cheesesteaks, choice of toppings, 8 - Beef and 8 - Salmon Egg Rolls and your choice of 2 large orders of Loaded Fries. Add a Bucket of Water Ice for $30.00